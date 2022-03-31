U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

The global drug of abuse testing market is predicted to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·8 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The use of illicit drugs is increasing across the globe. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) World Drug Report 2021, about 5. 5 percent of the population aged between 15 and 64 years have used drugs at least once in the past year, while 36.

New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market (By Product Type, Sample / Test Type, Drug Type, End Users / Setting Type, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Status, Recent Developments, 20 Company Profiles - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249709/?utm_source=GNW
3 million people, or 13 percent of the total number of persons who use drugs, suffer from drug use disorders. Drugs of abuse testing involves detection of one or more illegal and/or prescribed substances in the urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. The market for drug of abuse testing is driven by strict government norms against illicit drug intake, technological advances in testing equipment, increasing availability of forbidden drugs, and growing emphasis on work place screening among the urban population. On the other hand, legalization of drugs and lack of skilled technicians for drug of abuse testing are a few restraints hampering the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. As the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise around the world, uncertainties about global economic growth increases. The COVID–19 disease has infected around 439 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 5,984,489 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of March 2, 2022). The number is still growing, and the duration of the pandemic is still difficult to predict. The reactions to the COVID–19 pandemic and its effects on societies and economies around the world cannot be understated. In the year 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the drug of abuse testing market, primarily in Europe, Asia and the U.S., by social restrictions and other precautionary measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drug trafficking relies heavily on legal trade to camouflage its activities and on individuals being able to distribute drugs to consumers. The measures implemented by Governments to counter the COVID-19 pandemic have thus inevitably affected all aspects of the illegal drug markets, from the production and trafficking of drugs to their consumption.

By Product Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

On the basis of product type, the drug of abuse testing market has been segmented into consumables and equipment market. Consumables led the global drug of abuse testing market with remarkable revenue share in 2021, since consumable are easily available for use and provide rapid test results when compared to equipment. The equipment used in drug of abuse testing market include immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments and breath analyzers. Amongst these equipment, immunoassay analyzers held the largest market share in 2021. Breath analyzers market size is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By Sample / Test Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

On the basis of sample type, drug of abuse testing is generally done using urine, blood, hair and oral fluids samples. Other than that, sweat and nail samples are also used for testing. Among these samples, urine and blood samples are majorly utilized for drug of abuse testing. Oral fluid sample type segment accounted for third highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2021. Hair as a specimen is also becoming a more effective way for testing long term drug use. Hair and Sweat sample type segments are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

By Drug Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

By drug type, the cannabis/marijuana segment dominated the global drug of abuse testing market with remarkable revenue share in 2021. This is solely attributable to the growth in the production and consumption of marijuana across the globe. There are currently over 200 million cannabis users worldwide. The opioids segment accounted for the second largest share in 2021. The opioids segment is gaining traction due to its growing consumption among the population. Opioid use disorders affect over 16 million people worldwide. The cocaine segment accounted for third highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2021.

By End Users / Setting Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

By end users, the largest drug testing is done at the employment setting. The second largest setting is the criminal justice system. Together these segments accounted for over 72% share of the global drug of abuse testing market. The global drug of abuse lab-based testing market is predicted to exceed US$ 1 Billion by 2026. Drug of abuse Professional POC tests help in reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment of a disease. Home OTC drugs of abuse testing held least share of the total market.

By Region - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

Geographically, North America dominates the global drug of abuse testing market and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Europe holds second highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing drug addiction in the region. The emerging economies like China and India offer good opportunities for drug testing equipment market in Asia Pacific region. The drug of abuse testing market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to display tremendous growth during the forecast period. In South and Central America, use of cocaine remains high, especially in South America, where cocaine use is currently at levels comparable to high-prevalence regions.

The research report titled “Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market (By Product Type, Sample / Test Type, Drug Type, End Users / Setting Type, Region), Impact of COVID-19, Regulatory Status, Recent Developments, 20 Company Profiles - Forecast to 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving high growth drug of abuse testing market.

This 185 Page report with 70 Figures and 9 Tables has been studied from 12 View Points:
1. Global - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 - 2027)
2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market
3. Global - Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share & Forecast (2013 - 2027)
4. By Product Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 - 2027)
5. By Sample/Test Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 - 2027)
6. By Drug Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2027)
7. By End Users / Setting Type - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 - 2027)
8. By Region - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2013 - 2027)
9. Regulatory Status
10. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Recent Developments
11. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Driving Factors & Challenges
12. Company Profiles

By Product Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market
1. Consumables Market
• Rapid Test Kits
• Assay Kits & Reagents
• Others
2. Equipment Market
• Immunoassay Analyzer
• Chromatography Instrument
• Breath Analyzer

By Sample/Test Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market
• Urine
• Blood
• Oral Fluids
• Hair
• Sweat
• Others

By Drug Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market
• Cannabis/Marijuana
• Opioids
• Cocaine
• Alcohol
• LSD
• Amphetamine & Methamphetamine
• Others

By End Users / Setting Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market
• Employment Testing
• Lab based
• Professional POC
• Home OTC
• Criminal Justice

By Region - Drug of Abuse Testing Market
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Central & South America

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Regulatory Status

Workplace Drug Testing
• United States
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Brazil
• Turkey
• Europe

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - 20 Company Profiles
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
3. Abbott Laboratories Inc
4. Quest Diagnostics
5. Siemens AG
6. Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)
7. Danaher Corporation
8. United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL)
9. Alere (Now Abbott)
10. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
11. LGC Limited
12. Randox Testing Services
13. Sonic Healthcare
14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
15. Psychemedics Corporation
16. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
17. Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc (Acquired by CareHealth America Corporation)
18. OraSure Technologies Inc
19. Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc
20. Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249709/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


