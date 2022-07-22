U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Expected to Grow to $100.1 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $79.68 billion in 2021 to $84.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The market is expected to grow to $100.1 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

North America was the largest region in the drug delivery devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second-largest region in the drug delivery devices market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and other diseases is expected to drive the drug delivery devices market. According to the world health organization (WHO), by 2020, chronic diseases will account for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide, and that 71% of deaths due to ischemic heart disease (IHD), 75% of deaths due to stroke, and 70% of deaths due to diabetes will occur in developing countries.

Most of the pharmaceutical companies are focusing on multiple drug delivery technologies for creating excellent advantages and better outcome for their marketed products. Hence, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is resulting in increased consumption of therapeutic drugs and therapies, and this factor is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the drug delivery devices market.

The regulatory changes related to medical devices is expected to restraint the growth of drug delivery devices market. The companies operating in the market are required to adapt according to the changes in the regulatory framework, which may limit business at the bottom line.

Also, companies will have to bear the heavy cost of adapting to the changing regulatory framework. Also, the sudden changes in the regulatory framework related to medical devices can result in losses, fines, penalties at a global level. The new MDSAP will come into effect from 2020 and is adopted by regulators in the US, Canada, Japan, Brazil, and Australia.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Route Of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery; Injectable Drug Delivery; Topical Drug Delivery; Ocular Drug Delivery; Pulmonary Drug Delivery; Nasal Drug Delivery; Transmucosal Drug Delivery; Implantable Drug Delivery
2) By Patient Care Setting: Hospitals; Diagnostic Centers; Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics; Home Care Settings; Other Patient Care Settings
3) By Application: Cancer; Infectious Diseases; Respiratory Diseases; Diabetes; Cardiovascular Diseases; Autoimmune Diseases; Central Nervous System Disorders; Other Applications

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Drug Delivery Devices Market Characteristics

3. Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Drug Delivery Devices

5. Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Growth

6. Drug Delivery Devices Market Segmentation

7. Drug Delivery Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Devices Market

9. China Drug Delivery Devices Market

10. India Drug Delivery Devices Market

11. Japan Drug Delivery Devices Market

12. Australia Drug Delivery Devices Market

13. Indonesia Drug Delivery Devices Market

14. South Korea Drug Delivery Devices Market

15. Western Europe Drug Delivery Devices Market

16. UK Drug Delivery Devices Market

17. Germany Drug Delivery Devices Market

18. France Drug Delivery Devices Market

19. Eastern Europe Drug Delivery Devices Market

20. Russia Drug Delivery Devices Market

21. North America Drug Delivery Devices Market

22. USA Drug Delivery Devices Market

23. South America Drug Delivery Devices Market

24. Brazil Drug Delivery Devices Market

25. Middle East Drug Delivery Devices Market

26. Africa Drug Delivery Devices Market

27. Drug Delivery Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Drug Delivery Devices Market

29. Drug Delivery Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche ltd.

  • 3M Company

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Baxter International

  • BD.

  • Novartis AG

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cipla Inc.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Antares Pharma

  • Sulzer ltd.

  • Sanofi

  • Novosanis

  • MEDMIX SYSTEMS AG

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Insulet Corporation

  • OraSure Technologies, Inc.

  • Enable Injections

  • West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

  • SMC Ltd.

  • ViVO Smart Medical Devices Ltd.

  • Smith Medical

  • CareFusion Corporation

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Nipro Corporation

  • Allergan

  • Catalent

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2a5f4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


