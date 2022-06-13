Global Drug Delivery Partnering Deals Terms and Agreements 2015-2022: Access to Over 1,500 Deal Records of Actual Deals by Company A-Z, Stage of Development, Deal Type, Therapy Focus, and Technology
Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the Drug Delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1500 online deal records of actual Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Drug Delivery partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Drug Delivery partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Drug Delivery technologies and products.
Key benefits
Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:
In-depth understanding of Drug Delivery deal trends since 2015
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
Detailed access to actual Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
Identify most active Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2015
Insight into terms included in a Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
In Global Drug Delivery Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:
Company A-Z
Headline value
Stage of development at signing
Deal component type
Specific therapy target
Technology type
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
What exclusivity is granted?
What is the payment structure for the deal?
How are sales and payments audited?
What is the deal term?
How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
How are IPRs handled and owned?
Who is responsible for commercialization?
Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
How is confidentiality and publication managed?
How are disputes to be resolved?
Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
What happens when there is a change of ownership?
What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Drug Delivery deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Drug Delivery royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Drug Delivery deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Drug Delivery deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Litigation
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Warranty
Appendix 4 - Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking
