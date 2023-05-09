Global Drug Device Combination Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Device Combination Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global drug-device combination market is expected to grow from $108.43 billion in 2022 to $121.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.75%. The drug-device combination market is expected to grow to $179.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.26%.

Major players in the drug device combination market are The 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard Inc., Medtronic PLC., Amgen Inc., Ypsomed, Micron Biomedical Inc., MetP Pharma AG, Sonceboz, Propeller Health B.D., Lepu Medical Technology, Eitan Medical Ltd., Vaxess Technologies Inc., and Subcuject Aps.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Drug-device combination refers to therapeutic and diagnostic products that associate a medical device with a drug for local administration of the drug, precise drug targeting, and individualized therapy. These are physically and chemically combined to produce a single entity and packaged together in a single package. The drug-device combination is used in clinical development to deliver drugs to the desired location in the body.

Story continues

The main types of drug-device combination products are auto-injector, microneedle patch, digital pill, smart inhaler, drug delivery hydrogels, drug-eluting lens, other products. The various applications are orthopedic diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications. The various end users are clinics, hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, and other end users. The drug-device combination products are distributed through direct tender, retails sales, and other distribution channels.

The drug-device combination market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides drug-device combination market statistics, including drug-device combination industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an drug-device combination market share, detailed drug-device combination market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the drug-device combination industry. This drug-device combination market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Technological advancement is a key trend in the drug-device combination market. New technologies are being introduced by major corporations in the market that works on self-adjusting plunger stopper detection technology to sustain their position in the market.

North America was the largest region in the drug-device combination market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the drug device combination market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the drug-device combination market. Chronic disease refers to a type of disease that persists for a year or longer, impedes everyday activities, necessitate continuing medical care, or both. Chronic disease includes heart disease, diabetes, and so on. Drug device combinations are therapeutic and diagnostic products that lead to effective treatment of people suffering from chronic diseases.

For instance, according to a report by the World Health Organization, a specialized body of the United Nations to ensure international public health, in 2022, diabetes affected more than 420 million individuals globally. By 2030 and 2045, these numbers are expected to increase to 578 million and 700 million, respectively. Hence, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the drug-device combination market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Drug Device Combination Market Characteristics

3. Drug Device Combination Market Trends And Strategies

4. Drug Device Combination Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Drug Device Combination Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Drug Device Combination Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Drug Device Combination Market

5. Drug Device Combination Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Drug Device Combination Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Drug Device Combination Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Drug Device Combination Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Drug Device Combination Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Auto-Injector

Microneedle Patch

Digital Pill

Smart Inhaler

Drug Delivery Hydrogels

Drug-Eluting Lens

Other Products

6.2. Global Drug Device Combination Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Orthopedic Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Applications

6.3. Global Drug Device Combination Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Clinics

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

6.4. Global Drug Device Combination Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Direct Tender

Retails Sales

Other Distribution Channels

7. Drug Device Combination Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Drug Device Combination Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Drug Device Combination Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5lo8y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drug-device-combination-market-report-2023-increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-bolsters-growth-301819464.html

SOURCE Research and Markets