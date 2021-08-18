U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.25
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,183.00
    -76.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.25
    +10.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.40
    +0.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.94
    +1.82 (+11.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7960
    +0.2210 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,849.02
    -2,261.68 (-4.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.52
    -61.83 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.14
    -21.97 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report 2021-2028: Opportunities with the Growing Adoption of In-silico Modeling Tools & Advances in Computing Power

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Workflow; By Mode; By Services; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach USD 5.62 billion by 2028

In 2020, the sequence analysis market segment accounted for the largest share and is likely to register a significant market growth over the study period. For sequence analysis, bioinformatics tools play an important role.

They are widely used for the development of in-proprietary databases of protein, nucleic acid, and other biomolecule sequences. With the rising application of informatics solutions, gene sequencing is done through the identification of proteins and genes, which could further help in the development of potential drugs.

Basic drug discovery requires the involvement of different sets of databases, sequence analysis tools, such as BLAST, FASTA, and CLUSTALW. Moreover, the introduction of new products and software tools with higher computing capabilities are further contributing to the segment's market growth. In this line, in July 2019, Certara introduced its new version of D360, a drug discovery platform. The platform enabled analysis, representation, alignment of the small sections of peptides.

The molecular modeling market segment is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the study period. The technique is gaining popularity, owing to its wide applicability in the drug discovery process. Such tools are mostly used for the simulation of small molecules to predict their behavior at the molecular level. Moreover, the technique is also able to accelerate cost-efficiency in the drug discovery process.

Moreover, accelerated COVID-19 drug discovery programs across the globe are further favoring the market growth. It helps in providing fast-track services, where scientists could perform virtual screening via drug from DrugBank, to target viral proteins and human ACE2 receptors. Such studies were also based on the in-silico tools to screen small molecules which have the potential to counter COVID-19.

Similarly, companies in the marketplace are introducing services supporting or speeding up the drug development process. In this line, in June 2020, IBM visual molecular explorer platform was used to segregate a set of molecules targeting COVID-19. This is the open-source sharable AI-enabled platform involved in the initial screening of potential drug candidates.

Market participants in the industry include

  • Certara

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Albany Molecular Research Inc.

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Collaborative Drug Discovery

  • Jubilant Biosys

  • Selvita

  • Novo Informatics

  • Eurofins DiscoverX Products

  • ChemAxon Ltd.

  • Oracle

  • Accenture

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Illumina Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Sources

4. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Insights
4.1. Drug Discovery Informatics - Industry snapshot
4.2. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Growing adoption of in-silico modeling tools
4.2.1.2. Advances in computing power
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. High upfront costs
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Industry trends
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Assessment by Workflow Type
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Workflow Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Discovery Informatics
5.3.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Discovery Informatics, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Identification, Validation, & Assay Development Informatics
5.3.3. Lead Generation
5.4. Development Informatics
5.4.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Development Informatics, by Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Lead Optimization
5.4.3. FHD Preparation
5.4.4. Phase IA
5.4.5. Phase IB/2

6. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Mode
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Mode, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3. Outsourced
6.4. In-house

7. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Assessment by Services
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Services, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Sequence Analysis Platforms
7.4. Molecular Modeling
7.5. Docking
7.6. Clinical Trial Data Management

8. Drug Discovery Informatics Market Assessment by Geography
8.1. Key findings
8.2. Introduction

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Company Overview
10.2. Financial Performance
10.3. Product & Services Benchmarking
10.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4jz8o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drug-discovery-informatics-market-report-2021-2028-opportunities-with-the-growing-adoption-of-in-silico-modeling-tools--advances-in-computing-power-301357824.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings beat forecasts with a 29% jump in second-quarter profit, helped by an increase in revenue from popular games and growth in online advertising sales. Robust demand for games such as "Honor of Kings" and "PUBG mobile" offset a decrease in revenues from its battle royale title "Peacekeeper Elite". Profit was also boosted by an increase in the fair value assessment of some of the companies Tencent has invested in.

  • Oil Climbs After Four-Day Slump With U.S. Stockpiles in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil snapped a run of declines as a U.S. industry report pointed to a drop in domestic crude stockpiles.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% after a four-day losing run that was the longest since March. The American Petroleum Institute reported that crude inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, including a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, according to people familiar with the data. The dollar also weakened, making commodities priced in the currency more attra

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • First Solar Starts Building Third Ohio Facility, Expects To Create 1,200 Jobs

    First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has began constructing its third manufacturing facility in Ohio worth $680 million as planned. The new 3.3-gigawatt facility will likely commence operations in the first half of 2023. The facility will scale the company's Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW, becoming the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside China. It has the potential to create over 700 permanent jobs and 500 construction jobs. According to

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.