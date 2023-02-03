ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Drug Discovery Informatics estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.8% over the period 2022-2030. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $661.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Drug Discovery Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$661.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$824.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798423/?utm_source=GNW



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Drug Discovery Investments in Response to Growing Global

Disease Burden Provides the Foundation for Growth in the

Market

Growing Global Disease Burden Intensifies the R&D Urgency for

New & Potent Drugs: Global Disease Burden (In Million DALYs:

(Disability-Adjusted Life Years)) for the Years 2015, 2017 &

2019

Rising Drug Development Spending Acts as the Chief Catalyst for

the Adoption of Drug Discovery Informatics: Global

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Migration to Data Driven Drug Development Provides the

Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Growing Focus on Optimizing Hit to Lead (H2L) Processes in

Early Stage Drug Discovery to Benefit Growth of Drug Discovery

Informatics/Chemoinformatics

Growing Use of In-Silico Methods in Drug Development Bodes Well

for the Use of Informatics

The Rise of Nanoinformatics as the New Era of Research in

Nanomedicine Marks the Beginning of Use of Informatics in

Nanomedicine

Exploding Commercial Opportunity for Nanomedicine Bodes Well

for the Growth of Nanoinformatics: Global Nanomedicine Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Cloud Computing Emerges to Play a Key Role in Bioinformatics

Cost Benefits Over In-House Informatics Helps Expand the

Commercial Visibility of Outsourced Informatics

Continuously Evolving CRO Industry Highlights the Growing

Importance & Value of Pharma R&D Outsourcing: Global Contract

Research Organization (CRO) Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Robust Adoption of Bioinformatics Services Highlights the

Growing Dominance of Informatics Outsourcing Over Traditional

In-House Informatics: Global Bioinformatics Services Market

(In US$ Billion) by Service Type for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024

Competitive Challenges Faced by the Pharma Industry & the

Ensuing Need for Decision Support Tools & Collaborative

Discovery Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for Drug

Discovery Informatics

Rising Global Healthcare Spending Spurs Government Focus On

Cost Containment Driving Pharma Companies to Cut Drug Prices

by Reducing Research Costs: Global Healthcare Spending (In

US$ Trillion) by Government, Private & Consumer Out-of-

Pocket for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Productivity Gains, Acceleration of Speed & Success of Drug

Discovery Research Drive Adoption of Drug Discovery

Informatics

Move Towards Value-Based Care & the Resulting Emergence of the

Era of Precision Medicine Catalyzes the Commercial Value of

Drug Discovery Informatics

Robust Outlook for Precision Medicine Strengthens the Business

Case for Drug Discovery Informatics: Global Market for

Precision Medicine (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019,

2022 and 2024



