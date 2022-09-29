U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.00
    -29.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,549.00
    -201.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,442.75
    -113.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.00
    -14.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.40
    +0.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.50
    -14.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9689
    -0.0050 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.43
    -1.17 (-3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7360
    +0.6140 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,469.34
    +788.45 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.56
    +15.78 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,928.61
    -76.78 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Global Drug Discovery Services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% by 2032; Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·6 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Drug Discovery Services 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Drug Discovery Services and Forecasts Market Segment Services Type (Chemistry Services, Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK), Biology Services), Market Segment by Process (Hit to Lead Identification, Lead Optimization, Target Selection, Target Validation, Candidate Validation), Market Segment by Drug Type (mall Molecules, Biologics), Market Segment by Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Infectious and Immune System Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Digestive System Diseases, Other Therapeutic Areas), Market Segment by Technology (High Throughput Screening, Biochips, Nanotechnology, Spectroscopy, Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics, Others), Market Segment by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Others) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global drug discovery services market is anticipated to be valued at US$14.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rising Demand for Novel Therapies for Various Therapeutic Areas
The rising demand for novel medicine for chronic diseases coupled with development in the global healthcare sector is anticipated to drive drug discovery services market growth. Pharma and biopharma firms continue to outsource their research and development (R&D) activities to contract research organisations (CROs), who have positioned themselves to provide best-in-class R&D services and create engagement models to maximise R&D productivity and reduce the financial burden placed on pharmaceutical corporations. The rising burden of chronic diseases is enforcing government and pharmaceutical companies to look for the solution and rising investment in clinical trials. Therefore, the demand for drug discovery services will rise. However, due to lack of skilled labours and the high rate of target drug molecule failure will be the major restraint to the market.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/dds-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Positive Impact on the Drug Discovery Services Market?

The sudden onset and spreading of the SARS-CoV-2 motivated international multilateral organisations and private funders to pool their funds to support the development of an effective vaccine to combat the coronavirus and its variants. Around the world, a vast number of scientists, technologists, and data managers are involved in everything from laboratory investigations to clinical trials. The COVID-19 intervention has helped the government and healthcare sectors understand the value and necessity of drug discovery for the development of effective medications. As a result, many businesses have increased their R&D spending, and the government has placed a strong emphasis on drug discovery and development, which has a favourable impact on the market for drug discovery services.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 687-page report provides 259 tables and 493 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses of the global drug discovery services market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for drug discovery services. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including services type, process, therapeutic area, drug type, technology, and end user company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing drug discovery services market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Chronic Disease Burden to Fuel Market Growth Over the Next Decade
Chronic conditions like diabetes, dementia and cardiovascular disease entail high socio-economic costs in addition to a high and rising patient illness burden. Seven out of ten fatalities globally are caused by them, which account for more than 40 million deaths annually. The majority of healthcare expenses in the U.S. are attributed to chronic diseases, which are key reasons for death and disability. As a result, the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to drive the global market for drug discovery services over the course of the forecast period as this will result in an increase in R&D spending and research activities for the creation of novel drugs. The increased prevalence of these chronic diseases leads to high demand for medications and opens up new economic prospects for companies that provide drug discovery services.

High Demand for Outsourcing Clinical Trial Services
To increase profitability and lower total R&D costs, major pharmaceutical companies are collaborating with clinical research organizations (CROs) to provide drug discovery services. The rising research and development expenditure, to reduce the overall cost of drug discovery and development, pharmaceutical companies are opting for fully integrated outsourcing services to aid their drug research and development.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Intervention of Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery
The intervention of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse the results and studies will benefit the drug discovery. Artificial intelligence can aid in analysing the structure of proteins before a molecule is synthesised or produced, this can help forecast how it will affect the target as well as safety implications. In the same manner, AI is a promising technology to ease drug discovery. As a result, the market for drug discovery services will experience significant growth over the course of the projected period.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the drug discovery services market are BioBlocks, Inc, Charles River Laboratories, Domainex, Eurofins Scientific, Evotec, Jubilant Pharmova Limited Company, Labcorp Drug Development (Parent Company Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sygnature Discovery, and WuXi AppTec among other players. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • On 3rd December 2021, Labcorp acquired the contract research company Toxikon Corporation. The addition of Toxikon is anticipated to expand the company's product portfolio.

  • On 25th January 2022, Evotec and Boehringer Ingelheim formed a target and drug development cooperation focused on induced pluripotent stem cell ("iPSC")-based disease modelling for ophthalmologic illnesses.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • China’s Race to Avoid a Wall Street Ban Is Off to a Tense Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest high-stakes drama between the world’s biggest superpowers is unfolding in the unlikeliest of places: a Hong Kong office tower full of accountants.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wr

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Success Pops Stocks Across the Industry

    For the 55 million people around the world who suffer from Alzheimer's and related dementias -- not to mention their loved ones -- Biogen's...

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Biogen Explodes Higher After Potential Mega Blockbuster Alzheimer's Drug Succeeds

    Biogen stock catapulted Wednesday — bringing shares of other Alzheimer's plays with it — after its experimental treatment succeeded in a test.

  • Alzheimer's patient advocates hopeful — but cautious— on Biogen news

    Positive data on the Cambridge company's Alzheimer's drug released late Tuesday restored some investor and analyst confidence. But patient advocates are holding out for full study results.

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Why Moderna Stock Lagged the Market Today

    This was the case with high-profile biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) on Wednesday. Moderna's positive news came from across the Atlantic Ocean, where the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted a conditional marketing authorization (CMA) application for the company's bivalent coronavirus booster vaccine. Moderna didn't hesitate to point out that the new booster has already been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a host of other jurisdictions, including Australia, Taiwan, and the U.K.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Amazon Raises Hourly Wages at Cost of Almost $1 Billion a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced a pay increase for hourly workers in the US that it says will take average starting wage for most front-line employees in warehousing and transportation to more than $19 an hour.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars B

  • NLS Pharmaceutics' Shares Fall As Data From Narcolepsy Candidate Fails To Cheer Investors

    NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NLSP) announced topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its lead product candidate, Quilience (Mazindol ER), in narcolepsy. The trial met its primary endpoint with high statistical significance. Treatment with Quilience 3mg per day (NLS-2) resulted in a 7.1 point mean reduction from baseline in excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) over the 4-week treatment period, compared to a 3.2 point reduction for placebo. The two treatment groups separated early and c

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Several biotech stocks have outperformed the struggling market this year. This list includes Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Let's consider why these three biotechs are solid buys for the next decade.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • Why Peabody Energy Jumped Nearly 12% Today

    The market has finally started to factor the soaring price of coal into the miner's share price.

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level

  • Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries

    Exxon Mobil issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter. The incidents, one of which marked the second death this year of a contractor, comes at a turning point for oilfield service firms straining to hire workers to restart some operations. The stand-down follows two worker accidents within days at production sites run by Exxon's shale unit and comes as Exxon is facing multiple negligence lawsuits.