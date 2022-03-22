U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,506.50
    +45.32 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,791.14
    +238.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,079.73
    +241.27 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.52
    +16.59 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -1.91 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.90
    -11.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.42 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3700
    +0.0550 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6180
    +1.1500 (+0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,664.59
    +1,497.97 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.96
    +6.41 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.70
    +27.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market Report 2022-2026: China and India - Hot Spots for R&D Investment

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Discovery Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market to Reach $80.2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Drug Discovery Technologies estimated at US$53.3 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.

Several techniques like RNA and nanotechnology interference are being utilized for drug discovery, in turn generating opportunities for the manufacturers of drug discovery technology in new segments. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a temporary break in drug discovery clinical trials of many diseases because the researchers, healthcare sector, and academia concentrated on stopping the spread of coronavirus.

However, the pandemic`s impact led to the invention and adoption of new working ways, which paved a path for future clinical trials. Clinical trial physicians and sponsors are highly flexible in administering virtual study and acquiring the study data remotely utilizing modern medical wearables.

The new advancements are simplifying the complicated procedures and overcoming the lack of required onsite professionals. The drug discovery market is anticipated to gain an advantage by adopting technological advancements together with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Small Molecule Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$60.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biologics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Drug Discovery Technologies market.

Growth in the market is majorly driven by the growing geriatric population worldwide and people above 60 years of age are highly susceptible to chronic illnesses. The efficient drug demand from increasing affluent patients is yet another factor propelling the drug discovery global market.

Furthermore, the advancements in molecular biology, biotechnology, genomics, and nanotechnology paved a path for increasing investments in drug discovery. Additionally, many blockbuster drugs` patent expiries are anticipated to make a profitable market for the existent players.

Healthcare organizations worldwide are seeking drug discovery opportunities, which have been previously done using active ingredient identification from conventional remedies. It is important to discover advanced, efficient, and new drugs to fight illnesses, as there is an increase in many life-threatening illnesses and the inception of various health-related problems.

The drug discovery recently has evolved significantly with technologies like NMR, mass spectrometry, chemotherapy, microplate readers, RANi, proteomics, gel electrophoresis, microfluidics, nucleic acid and protein isolation, nanotechnology, and protein and DNA microarrays. Thus, drug discovery process has become highly accurate, more refined, and less time-consuming.

Pharmaceutical organizations that are new, too, have the opportunity to launch into the drug discovery global market through generics. Pharmaceutical companies are primarily focusing on the technologies of drug development because drug discovery has a critical role to play in the cycle of drug development.

However, drug development and discovery require a colossal investment and are time taking, which causes low-profit margins for pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceutical manufacturers generally face an increase in expiring patents of developed drugs, intensifying the negative impact of the research cycle`s long duration. HTS or high-throughput screening is an extensively utilized drug discovery technology, using which a huge quantity of possible biological modulators are analyzed against a defined target set.

HTS technology allows biologically relevant compounds` rapid portfolio building and HTS technological advancements like multidetector readers, reliable automation, pattern and database recognition software, and imaging software and hardware are anticipated to lead the HTS technology usage.

Drug discovery technologies have a huge role to play in the pharmaceutical sector`s overall growth, as the technologies immensely contribute to the innovative and blockbuster drugs` easy initiation. Diverse illnesses like CVD, cancer, and CNS disorders like Alzheimer`s and Parkinson`s generated adequate opportunities in the drug discovery technologies market.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • A Prelude to Drug Discovery Technologies

  • Impact of Pandemic on Drug Discovery Market

  • Global Market Analysis and Prospects

  • Global Drug Discovery Technologies Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

  • Regional Market Analysis

  • Market Analysis based on Application

  • Market Analysis based on End-User

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 129 Featured)

  • Affymetrix Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Curia Global, Inc.

  • Astrazeneca plc

  • Bayer Healthcare AG

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • Evotec Ag

  • GYROS PROTEIN TECHNOLOGIES AB

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Luminex Corporation

  • Merck KGaA

  • Molecular Discovery Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Late-Stage Drug Failures Drives Demand for Drug Discovery Technologies

  • Factors Leading to Failure of Drugs in Phase III Clinical Trials

  • Cell-based Assays Play a Critical Role in Drug Discovery

  • Major Types of Cell-Based HTS Assays for Drug Screening

  • High-Content Screening (HCS) - An Expanding Technology in Cell-Based Assays

  • High Content Screening - Key Application Areas

  • Technology Advances in Drug Discovery Processes

  • Increased Demand of Biochips in Drug Discovery to Drive Market Growth

  • Increased Demand for Personalized Medicine to Drive Drug Discovery Technologies Market

  • Proteomics and Genomics Drive Opportunities for Drug Discovery Technologies

  • Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

  • Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery

  • New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery

  • Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery

  • Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

  • Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery

  • Gaining Insights into COVID-19 & Drug Discovery with Proteomics

  • Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction

  • Using AI in Drug Discovery: The Latest Market Research

  • High-throughput Screening (HTS) - A Key Drug Discovery Technology

  • HTS: Making Use of a Smarter Approach to Hit Discovery

  • Emerging Technologies in Drug Discovery and Development

  • Targeted Drug Development and Discovery

  • Significance of Advanced Clinical Sequencing for Drug Developers

  • Metabolomics: An Emerging Trend in Drug Discovery

  • Impact of ADME-Tox Screening on New Drug Discovery

  • Phase-I Clinical Trial Failures Before and After the Advent of Preclinical ADME/Pharmacokinetics

  • Pharma Industry Renews Focus on Cost Optimization

  • China and India: Hot Spots for R&D Investment

  • Omics Technology to Witness Rapid Growth

  • Adoption of Omics-based Technologies

  • Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5jusj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drug-discovery-technologies-market-report-2022-2026-china-and-india---hot-spots-for-rd-investment-301507870.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • UPDATE 1-Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen

    Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing impurity. Pfizer said https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-voluntary-nationwide-recall-lots-accuretictm it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables.

  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock plunges almost 70% after drug candidate misses primary endpoint

    The company suffered a setback with its proprietary abuse-deterrent formulation of dextroamphetamine to treat ADHD.

  • COVID-19: 'There is an absolute dire need' to get more vaccine shots in arms, professor urges

    Though the number of COVID cases has dramatically decreased since the beginning of the year, there’s still a significant number of people around the world who remain unvaccinated.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • How Long Will Moderna, BioNTech Tread Water During Endemic Covid?

    The FDA will discuss Covid booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna next month — possibly giving vaccine stocks another chance to shine.

  • KemPharm's SDX Higher Dose Shows Potential Against Sleep Disorders

    KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) completed its analysis of the full data set from its Phase 1 clinical trial of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) delivered at doses higher than those previously studied. SDX, KemPharm's proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in KP1077, under development for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The full data set built on the previously reported topline data affirmed that 240 mg and 360 mg doses of SDX were well-tolerated

  • Watch What Happened When This Guy Gave Up Sugar for a Whole Month

    YouTuber Cam Jones, one of the Goal Guys, breaks down the effects, both good and bad, of cutting all added sugar from his diet for 30 days.

  • CANOPY GROWTH SHINES A LIGHT ON MENSTRUAL HEALTH THROUGH CBD EFFICACY STUDY

    Canopy Growth Corporation's ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) scientific research team has announced positive results from a six-month, randomized clinical trial studying the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) on menstrual-related symptoms. This study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Jessica G. Irons and Morgan L. Ferretti at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Nearly 75% of reproductive-aged menstruating individuals report experiencing unpleasant mens

  • Should I take melatonin to help me sleep?

    There’s been a huge increase in people using the hormone to doze off, but it’s not without its consequences, writes Lourdes M DelRosso

  • Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to treat COVID-19

    High-risk COVID-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital — if doctors get the pills to them fast enough. Health systems around the country are rushing out same-day prescription deliveries. The goal is to get patients started on either Pfizer’s Paxlovid tablets or Merck’s molnupiravir capsules within five days of symptoms appearing.

  • When the well runs dry: A personal hygiene discussion

    Personal hygiene is not something people discuss but many struggle with it in different ways.

  • Antibodies in children last at least 6 mos after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron

    Most children and adolescents with COVID-19 antibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection usually still have the antibodies in their blood more than half a year later, new data shows. Each provided three blood samples, at three-month intervals. The first blood test showed infection-related antibodies indicating recovery from COVID-19 in one-third of the children, the researchers reported online Friday in Pediatrics https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/doi/10.1542/peds.2021-055505/185412/Durability-of-SARS-CoV-2-Antibodies-From-Natural.

  • Pfizer and Moderna vaccines proved very effective against COVID Omicron variant, study shows

    Pfizer and Moderna vaccines proved very effective against COVID Omicron variant, study shows

  • FDA Announces Meeting Focused on Booster Doses

    Food and Drug Administration advisors will not vote on specific requests to authorize new booster doses at the April 6 meeting.

  • Girl, 10, Born Without Arms Used to Eat Lunch Alone — Now a New Invention Lets Her Eat With Friends

    A robotic meal assistant created by Jon Dekar enables 10-year-old Tenley Stoker to eat with independence and dignity

  • Free-range eggs no longer available in UK due to bird flu

    They will be relabelled "barn eggs" because hens have been kept inside for weeks to tackle bird flu.

  • Chris Hemsworth Says This Upper-Body Workout Will "Set Your Arms on Fire"

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) Chris Hemsworth shares quite a few workouts on his Instagram and via his fitness app, Centr, and we've just so happened to notice that no matter what muscles he's working, his upper body always looks ripped. Of course, it's no surprise that the guy who got famous for playing a superhero with an impossibly heavy hammer always makes sure his arms, shoulders, and back are in incredible shape.

  • U.S. FDA advisers to discuss COVID vaccine boosters in April

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said no vote was planned at this meeting and there will not be any discussion of any of the COVID vaccine makers' applications for additional boosters. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE, as well as rival Moderna Inc last week sought emergency use authorization from U.S. health regulators for a second COVID booster shot, as a surge in cases in some parts of the world fuels fears of another wave of the pandemic. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee's (VRBPAC) discussion will focus particularly on factors that need to be looked at to update the strains that make up the vaccines as well as the timing and populations for booster doses.