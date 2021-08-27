U.S. markets closed

Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market is expected to grow by USD 543.81 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for cath labs, shift toward MI techniques, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, the lack of skilled interventional cardiologists will hamper the market growth.

Latest market research report titled Drug Eluting Balloons Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: Product Landscape

The market witnessed strong growth in the peripheral DEBs segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for drug eluting balloons in North America.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Intragastric Balloons Market - Global intragastric balloons market is segmented by product (insertable balloons and swallowable balloons) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Interventional Cardiology Market - Global interventional cardiology market is segmented by Product (Coronary stents, PTCA balloon catheters, Interventional guidewires, Interventional imaging systems, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Companies Covered:

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Cardionovum GmbH

  • Cook Medical LLC

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Peripheral DEBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Coronary DEBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Cardionovum GmbH

  • Cook Medical LLC

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

