Global Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug eluting balloons (DEBs) market is expected to grow by USD 543.81 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for cath labs, shift toward MI techniques, and increasing healthcare expenditure. However, the lack of skilled interventional cardiologists will hamper the market growth.
Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in the report.
Download a Free Sample Now
Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: Product Landscape
The market witnessed strong growth in the peripheral DEBs segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Drug Eluting Balloons (DEBs) Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for drug eluting balloons in North America.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Intragastric Balloons Market - Global intragastric balloons market is segmented by product (insertable balloons and swallowable balloons) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Interventional Cardiology Market - Global interventional cardiology market is segmented by Product (Coronary stents, PTCA balloon catheters, Interventional guidewires, Interventional imaging systems, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered:
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton Dickinson and Co.
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
Boston Scientific Corp.
Cardinal Health Inc.
Cardionovum GmbH
Cook Medical LLC
Koninklijke Philips NV
Medtronic Plc
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Peripheral DEBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Coronary DEBs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton Dickinson and Co.
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
Boston Scientific Corp.
Cardinal Health Inc.
Cardionovum GmbH
Cook Medical LLC
Koninklijke Philips NV
Medtronic Plc
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/drug-eluting-balloons-debs-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-drug-eluting-balloons-debsmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-drug-eluting-balloons-debs-market-2021-2025--covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301362978.html
SOURCE Technavio