Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market (2022 to 2027) - Technological Advancements to Improve the Accuracy of Drug Screening Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market (2022-2027) by Product and services, Sample Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market is estimated to be USD 8.72 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.36%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories (Alere), ACM GlobalLabrotaries, Alfa Scientific Designs, Clinical Reference laboratory, Cordant Health Solutions, Dragerwerk, Lab, Laboratory of America Holdings, Lifeloc Technologies, Mayo foundation for Medical Education and Research, Millennium Health, MPD, Omega Laboratories, Orasure Technologies, Precision Diagnostics, Premier Biotech, Psychemedics, Quest Diagnostics, Sterling healthing OPCO, Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing investment in R&D
4.1.2 Rising geriatric population and Prevalence of Chronic disorders
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Possibility of manipulation of drug screening results
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Advancements to Improve the Accuracy of Drug Screening
4.3.2 Increasing Awareness in Emerging Economies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market, By Product and services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Drug Screening Products
6.2.1 Analytical Instruments
6.2.1.1 Breathalyzers
6.2.1.1.1 Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
6.2.1.1.2 Semiconductor Breathalyzers
6.2.1.2 Chromatography Instruments
6.2.1.3 Immunoassay Analyzers
6.2.2 Assay Kits
6.2.3 Calibrators & Controls
6.2.4 Consumables
6.2.5 Other Consumables
6.2.6 Rapid Testing Devices
6.2.6.1 Oral Fluid Testing Devices
6.2.6.2 Urine Testing Devices
6.2.6.2.1 Dip Cards
6.2.6.2.2 Drug Testing Cassettes
6.2.6.2.3 Drug Testing Cups
6.2.7 Sample Collection Tubes
6.3 Drug Screening Services

7 Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market, By Sample Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Urine
7.3 Oral fluid
7.4 Hair
7.5 Others

8 Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Retail
8.3 Oil & gas
8.4 Transportation
8.5 Staffing
8.6 Government
8.7 Other workplaces
8.8 Hospital laboratories
8.9 Clinical laboratories
8.10 Other laboratories

9 Americas' Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Abbott Laboratories (Alere)
14.2 ACM Global Laboratories
14.3 Alfa Scientific Designs
14.4 Clinical Reference laboratory
14.5 Cordant Health Solutions
14.6 Dragerwerk
14.7 Lab
14.8 Laboratory of America Holdings
14.9 Lifeloc Technologies
14.10 Mayo foundation for Medical Education and Research
14.11 Millennium Health
14.12 MPD
14.13 Omega Laboratories
14.14 Orasure Technologies
14.15 Precision Diagnostics
14.16 Premier Biotech
14.17 Psychemedics
14.18 Quest Diagnostics
14.19 Sterling healthing OPCO
14.20 Thermo Fisher Scientific

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ks6e46

Attachment

