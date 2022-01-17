The Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market is expected to grow by $ 930.41 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period

Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the dry bulk shipping market and it is poised to grow by $ 930. 41 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry Bulk Shipping Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219691/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the dry bulk shipping market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising seaborne trade across the world and increase in iron ore and coal transportation. In addition, rising seaborne trade across the world is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dry bulk shipping market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The dry bulk shipping market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Capesize

• Panama

• Supramax

• Handysize



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies technological innovations in the shipping sectoras one of the prime reasons driving the dry bulk shipping market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dry bulk shipping market covers the following areas:

• Dry bulk shipping market sizing

• Dry bulk shipping market forecast

• Dry bulk shipping market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry bulk shipping market vendors that include Bulk Marine, Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, Diana Shipping Inc., Egon Oldendorff Management GmbH, Golden Ocean Group Ltd, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Pacific Basin Shipping Limited., Star Bulk Carriers Corp, and Western Bulk. Also, the dry bulk shipping market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219691/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



