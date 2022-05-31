U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    -16.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,030.00
    -128.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,668.50
    -9.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.10
    -9.70 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.76
    +3.69 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.50
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.29 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    -0.0084 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.52
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2592
    -0.0062 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9840
    +0.3640 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,654.28
    +1,064.62 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.84
    +63.35 (+10.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.58
    +25.52 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Report 2022-2026: Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market to Reach $72.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services is projected to reach US$72.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% over the analysis period.

United States represents the largest regional market for Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services, accounting for an estimated 29.0% share of the global total. The market, estimated at US$17 Billion in 2019 is projected to reach US$20.9 Billion by 2025. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period.

Over the years, the demand for cleaning and laundry services has recorded strong growth from residential, commercial and industrial sectors. The increase in single person households and rapid pace of urbanization, strong growth in sectors such as healthcare and hospitality have also contributed to the rise in demand for laundry services.

The contribution of emerging economies, with their high economic growth, has been significant in driving demand for dry cleaning and laundry services. In the coming years, the market is poised to benefit from the steady growth in hospitality sector, increasing opportunities for franchising, and technological advancements. The growing participation of women in workforce and cost effectiveness of laundry services are driving market growth.

The rising Internet penetration levels, increasing use of smartphones and the advent of mobile apps are expected spur demand for online on-demand laundry services. Further, the laundry services market will be favored by advent of smart laundry technologies, which have the ability to increase efficiency of laundry operations and reduce costs of laundry services for customers.

Developed regions constitute the major markets for dry cleaning and laundry services. With the continuous growth in travel & tourism industry and encouraged by modern lifestyles, the demand for textile and garment laundering is driving growth in developed regions, thereby resulting in rising demand for laundry services.

The growing urban population, changing consumer lifestyles and improving standards of living are driving demand for laundry services in emerging economies such as India. The strong growth being witnessed in several commercial sectors including hotels and hospitals is also driving demand for dry-cleaning and laundry services in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market: Prelude

  • Commercial Laundry Services to Present Significant Growth Opportunity

  • Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Regional Market

  • Competition

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Aramark Corporation (USA)

  • Cintas Corp. (USA)

  • CSC ServiceWorks, Inc. (USA)

  • CWS-boco International GmbH (Germany)

  • Elis SA (UK)

  • EVI Industries, Inc. (USA)

  • Huntington Cleaners & Shirt Laundry (USA)

  • Mulberrys LLC (USA)

  • The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

  • UniFirst Corporation (USA)

  • Yates Dry Cleaning (USA)

  • Zipjet Ltd. (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Advent of Smart Laundry Technologies to Spur Market Growth

  • Driven by High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Smartphone Penetration, Online On-Demand Laundry Services Market Grows at a Healthy Pace

  • Global Online Laundry Services Market by Application (in %) for 2019

  • Online Laundry Services Market by Service Type (in %) for 2019

  • Coin-Operated Laundry Services Market Grows at a Slow Pace

  • Hospitality Sector: An Important Market for Laundry Services

  • On-Premise Laundry for Hotel Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Operating Cost by Cost Component

  • Rise in Lodging Services & Travel Accommodation to Drive Increased Use of Commercial Laundry Services

  • Demand on Rise for Sustainable Laundry Services

  • Sustained Growth in the Market for Cashless Self-Service Laundries

  • Franchising Business Model Gains Traction in Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry

  • Healthcare Services: A Traditional Revenue Generator for Laundry Services

  • High Demand for Laundry Services from Uniform Supply Market

  • Residential Laundry Services Market Benefits from Changing Lifestyles and Rise in Single-Person Households

  • Outsourcing of Laundry Services Gains Momentum

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ru2g7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Even inventor Bill Bengen is revisiting the 4% rule — is it still the key to making money last in retirement?

    Bengen recently said the rule, in use since the '90s, should hold up barring ‘a severe inflationary environment’.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • Oil Roars to Sixth Monthly Advance on EU Ban, China’s Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for its longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade as European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on imports of crude from Russia while China further eased anti-virus curbs, aiding demand.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Agrees to Ban Most Russian Oil, Split On Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a ban on imports of most Russian oil, in the latest effort to hit the country’s coffers and punish President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Fly

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place f

  • Oil soars again on EU Russia deal, petrol prices to keep rising

    OIL prices jumped again after EU leaders agreed a deal to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of revenues. While that deal agreed overnight, which bans oil that arrives by sea but not by pipeline, was hailed as a political break through, it further constrains supply.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • Oil bull run continues as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended a bull run on Tuesday after the EU agreed to a partial ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some coronavirus restrictions amid rising demand ahead of peak U.S. and European summer driving season. Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $2.31, or 1.9%, to $123.98 a barrel by 0823 GMT, after earlier rising to $124.10 - its highest since March 9. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $119.34 a barrel, up $4.27 in a fourth session of gains in a row, or 3.7% from Friday's close, hitting its highest since March 9.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • Oil climbs above $121 a barrel as China eases restrictions, EU meets

    (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed above $121 a barrel on Monday, hitting a two-month high as China eased COVID-19 restrictions and traders priced in expectations that the European Union will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, settled up $2.24, or 1.9%, at $121.67 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.99, or 1.7%, to $117.06 a barrel at 18.03 GMT, extending solid gains made last week.

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Petrol prices hit new record high of 173p a litre as EU bans Russian oil imports

    £95.15 to fill up an average family car after latest rise in fuel costs, says RAC

  • 10 Reasons Warren Buffett Is Such a Successful Investor

    The simplicity and transparency of the Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy has led to an average annual return of 20.1% over 57 years.

  • B&M hires new boss as discount retailer posts fall in sales

    Current chief financial officer Alex Russo will take over as chief executive next year.

  • Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

    Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday. Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny. "Qatar Airways is ready to see this matter through to trial to ensure that its rights are protected and that Airbus is required to address an unprecedented and extremely unique and concerning defect impacting the A350 aircraft type, across the industry and multiple carriers," the airline said in a statement setting out detailed extracts from a judge's written ruling.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of gross merchandise volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

  • 'Best we could get': EU bows to Hungarian demands to agree Russian oil ban

    European Union leaders handed Hungary concessions to agree an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, sealing a deal in the wee hours on Tuesday that aims to cut 90% of Russia's crude imports into the bloc by the end of the year. By making a promise that the EU's embargo excludes the pipeline that landlocked Hungary relies on for Russian oil, the bloc aims to reduce Moscow's income to finance the war it launched more than three months ago in Ukraine. "It's a fair compromise ... this was the best we could get," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit, where leaders will now discuss ways to mitigate soaring energy prices.

  • Russia’s Biggest Lender Sberbank Targeted in EU Sanctions Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEuropean Union countries are set to cut Russia’s largest lender Sberbank off the SWIFT international payments system, as the bloc readies a sixth package of san

  • Oil Leaps As EU Agrees Russian Crude Ban; U.S. Gas Prices Hit Fresh Record High

    An EU ban covering around 90% of Russian crude exports has oil prices on the march Tuesday, with U.S. gasoline prices quoted at a fresh all-time high.