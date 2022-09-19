Global Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Aramark, Cintas, Elis, UniFirst and Franz Haniel & Cie

Company Logo

Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market reached a value of nearly $104.2 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $104.2 million in 2021 to $127.3 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2026 and reach $145.8 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, rapid urbanization, a rise in the number of single person households and growth in the healthcare services sector. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were growth in consumers' preference for at-home washing, the emergence of automatic all-in-one household washing machines, a rise in real estate rental prices and low profit margins.



Going forward, growth in hospitality sector, increasing internet penetration, rising franchising opportunity, faster economic growth, busy lifestyles of people and technological advances in the laundry industry will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market in the future include changing clothing trends, rising minimum wages, shortages of skilled human resources, low penetration of organized laundry services in developing economies and changing industry regulations.



The linen and uniform supply market is further segmented into linen and industrial launderers. The industrial launderers segment was the largest segment of the linen and uniform supply market segmented by type, accounting for 53.4% of the total in 2021 and linen segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.



The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is also segmented by end use into commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services and residential dry-cleaning and laundry services. The commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services segment was the largest segment of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market segmented by end use, accounting for 69.1% of the total in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.



The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is also segmented by distribution channel into offline and online. The offline dry-cleaning and laundry services segment was the largest segment of the dry-cleaning and laundry services market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 83.2% of the total in 2021 and online dry-cleaning and laundry services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.



North America was the largest region in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services market, accounting for 33.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Middle East and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.7% and 6.4% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Asia-Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.4% and 4.8% respectively.



The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of regional and small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 17.37% of the total market in 2021. Major players in the market are Aramark, Cintas Corporation, Elis SA, UniFirst Corporation, and Franz Haniel & Cie GMBH.



The top opportunities in the global linen and uniform supply market will arise in the linen and uniform supply segment, which will gain $15.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the global coin-operated laundries and drycleaners market will arise in the coin-operated laundry routes segment, which will gain $1.4 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the global dry-cleaning and laundry services (except coin-operated) market will arise in the dry-cleaning plants segment, which will gain $2.5 billion of global annual sales by 2026.

Story continues

The top opportunities in the global linen and uniform supply market will arise in the linen segment, which will gain $7.9 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market segmented by end use will arise in the commercial dry-cleaning and laundry services segment, which will gain $16.3 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the dry-cleaning and laundry services market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $15.2 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The dry-cleaning and laundry services market size will gain the most in the USA at $6.9 billion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type Of Service

6.3. Segmentation By End Use

6.4. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of Service

7.2.1. Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners

7.2.2. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated)

7.2.3. Linen And Uniform Supply

7.3. Market Segmentation By End Use

7.3.1. Commercial Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services

7.3.2. Residential Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services

7.4. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.4.1. Offline

7.4.2. Online

8. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Product/Service Analysis - Products/Services Examples

9. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Supply Chain

9.1.1. Resources

9.1.2. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Providers

9.1.3. Other Service Providers

9.1.4. End Users

10. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Customer Information

10.1. American Customers Looking For Safe Laundry Services

10.2. Attending And Responding To Customer Complaints Should Be A Top Priority For Dry Cleaners

10.3. Quick Service Attracts Customers Towards Dry Cleaning Services

10.4. New Generation In The UK Prefer Environmentally Conscious Dry Cleaners

10.5. American Working Adults Prefer Spending On Time Saving Services

10.6. Brits Launder Their Duvets And Suits Once Every 1-2 Months

10.7. Young Americans Spend The Most On Dry-Cleaning Every Month

10.8. Convenient Location Is The Major Influencing Factor

10.9. Lack Of Good Service Quality And Supply, Linen And Uniform Companies Are Losing Customers

10.10. Attracting New Customers Is A Top Priority For Many Dry Cleaners

11. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. On-Demand Laundry Services

11.2. Cashless Self-Service Laundries

11.3. Diversification Of Laundry Services

11.4. Sustainable Laundry Services

11.5. Rise In Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A) Activities

11.6. Laundromats At Dry-Cleaning Facilities

11.7. Use Of Social Media

11.8. Smart Laundromats

11.9. Supermarkets Offering Dry Cleaning Services

11.10. Franchising

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Decrease In Demand For Dry Cleaning Services

12.3. Impact Of COVID-19 On Dry Cleaning And Laundry Service Providers

12.4. Future Outlook

13. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 - 2021

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026

14. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15.2. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Segmentation By Coin Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15.3. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Segmentation By Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (Except Coin-Operated), Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15.4. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Segmentation By Linen And Uniform Supply, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15.5. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15.6. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

16. Global Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Market Expenditure, Global

16.3. Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services Percentage of GDP, 2021, Major Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sihu02

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



