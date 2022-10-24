The Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market size is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

A dry eye is the absence of sufficient, high-quality tears to moisturize and feed the eye. Tears are essential for preserving the condition of the cornea and for maintaining vision clarity.

Dry eye is a prevalent and frequently persistent condition, especially in elderly persons. Tears cover the cornea, which is the front layer of the eye, with every blink of the eyelids. Tears lubricate the eye surface, reduce the likelihood of eye infection, wipe away foreign objects from the eye, and maintain a clear, smooth surface. Extra tears from the eyes drain into tiny ducts inside the eyelids’ inner corners and exit out from the back of the nose. When tear generation and drainage are out of balance, dry eyes can result.



For clear eyesight, the tear film is crucial. Three layers comprise the tear film: an oily layer, a watery layer, and a mucus layer with each layer having a specific function. The exterior of the tear film is the oily layer. It smoothens the tear’s surface and slows down the rate of drying. The meibomian glands in the eye produce this layer. The center of the tear film is the watery layer. The majority of what is perceived as tears is made up of them. By removing foreign objects from the eye, this layer cleanses the eye. The lacrimal glands present in eyelids produce this layer.



The innermost layer of the film is called the mucus layer. This aids in distributing the watery layer and maintaining the eye’s moisture. Tears would not adhere to the eye without mucus, which is produced by the conjunctiva. This is the transparent tissue that lines the interior of the eyelids and the surface of the eye. Normal tear production keeps eyes moist all the time. The eyes produce a lot of tears when they are inflamed or when someone cries.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to fewer ophthalmologist appointments, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the dry eye syndrome treatment market in the initial stages of the pandemic. But as immediately as the eye care businesses started, the market started to recover. Additionally, the prevalence of dry eye complaints has grown throughout the pandemic due to increased screen use and sedentary lifestyles. The extrapolation of the results of these cases makes it evident that COVID-19 has a positive impact on the market.



Market Growth Factors



Development of promising drugs to manage Dry Eye Diseases



In various age categories, the estimated concentration ranges from roughly 5% to over 35%. Dry eye (DE) is usually overlooked despite being very common. Dry Eye is a significant burden on the public healthcare system because of its detrimental effects on patients’ visual function and life quality. Therefore, efforts to improve diagnostic procedures and develop suitable DE treatments are merited. Reproxalap (Alderya Therapeutics), tivanisiran (Sylentis), tanfanercept (HanAll BioPharma), timbetasin (Regenerx), loteprednol etabonate (Kala Pharma), and NOV03 (Bausch + Lomb) are few of the medications that were recently investigated in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of dry eyes. As these development continue to proceed, they aid in the expansion of the dry eye syndrome treatment market.



Availability of different procedures and medicines to suit the majority



Burning, Itching, irritation, eye tiredness, and ocular inflammation are among the prominent symptoms of DED, which can vary from mild to serious and can potentially cause impairment to the cornea, conjunctiva, and even loss of eyesight. As a result, the treatment must be customized to each patient by focusing on the distinct mechanisms linked to their condition, depending on the various presentations and pathophysiology. The tailoring of the medical procedure allows patients to think about the pros and cons before going for treatment. This provides satisfaction and additional comfort to patients which tremendously helps in the success of treatment. This, in turn, will bolster the growth of the dry eye syndrome treatment market.



Market Restraining Factors



Drug approval takes a longer time



Drug approval entails several expensive regulatory approvals and research phases. About four steps of clinical trials are involved in the drug approval process, as well as different stages of screening by regulatory agencies like the FDA. Because clinical trial phases need significant investments, the costs of unsuccessful trials are also large. For instance, a Forbes article estimates that a drug manufacturer spends roughly $350 million on each treatment before it is introduced to the market. This demonstrates significant drug approval costs that are expected to have an impact on the market for dry eye medications. Additionally, long waiting times also add up to lost money for these manufacturers, and as such hampers the growth of the dry eye syndrome treatment market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the dry eye syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into evaporative dry eye syndrome and aqueous deficient dry eye syndrome. The aqueous dry eye syndrome segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the dry eye syndrome treatment market in 2021. The lack of tear production by the lacrimal glands leads to aqueous dry eye syndrome. Aqueous tear shortage and dry eye can be brought on by persistent inflammation, enlarged tear ducts, and a concentration of tears inside the lacrimal gland.



Drug Outlook



On the basis of drug, the dry eye syndrome treatment market is divided into Restasis, Xiidra, Cequa, Eysuvis, Tyrvaya, and others. The restasis drug segment dominated the dry eye syndrome treatment market with the largest revenue share in 2021. Symptoms of chronic dry eye are treated with it. Allergan markets the medication, which has a very low incidence of side effects and is widely used by the general public. Despite taking between three and six months to begin treating the illness, the medication is widely used as a prescribed drug with excellent therapeutic outcomes.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the dry eye syndrome treatment market is categorized into cyclosporine, topical corticosteroids, artificial tears, punctal plugs, oral omega supplements, and others. The cyclosporine segment acquired the maximum revenue share in the dry eye syndrome treatment market in 2021. This is a result of cyclosporine-based drugs being used for a long time. Research has shown its usefulness for treating the signs and symptoms of dry eye illness. Cyclosporine has been reported to decrease T-cell proliferation, an inflammatory response that contributes to disease.



Dosage Outlook



On the basis of dosage, the dry eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into gels, eye solutions, capsules & tablets, eye drops, and ointments. The gels segment acquired a significant revenue share in the dry eye syndrome treatment market in 2021. Gel eye drops tend to remain in the eye longer than other forms of eye drops because of their thicker consistency. Gel drops are frequently used overnight to soothe discomfort and restore moisture to the eyes. They might also give them a shot after trying other, unsuccessful dry eye treatments.



Sales Channel Outlook



Based on sales channel, the dry eye syndrome treatment market is fragmented into prescription and OTC. The prescription segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the dry eye syndrome treatment market in 2021. The rising incidence of dry eye in the general population is blamed for the market’s expansion. Additionally, prescription eye drops could contain drugs that assist manage ongoing vision issues. A pharmaceutical eye drop called Restasis contains cyclosporine, which relieves the inflammation that leads to dry eyes.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the dry eye syndrome treatment market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment acquired a promising revenue share in the dry eye syndrome treatment market in 2021. This is a result of an increase in consumers purchasing goods for convenience. Additionally, due to limits on human migration brought on by the pandemic, online pharmacies have become increasingly popular. Also, many internet retailers’ improved pricing options encourage repeat purchasing.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the dry eye syndrome treatment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region acquired the maximum revenue share in the dry eye syndrome treatment market in 2021. The market in this region is expected to be driven by the presence of a large target population, increased access to healthcare treatments, and a higher incidence of treatment uptake. Additionally, the market’s lucrativeness draws players to this area. For instance, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. introduced Cequa in the area in October 2019.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) are the forerunners in the Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market. Companies such as AbbVie, Inc., Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the key innovators in Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), AbbVie, Inc., Bausch + Lomb Corporation (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.), Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., AFT Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., OASIS Medical, Inc., and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2022: Bausch + Lomb, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies, Inc., formed a partnership with Munich Surgical Imaging, a wholly?owned subsidiary of Heidelberg Engineering. Under this partnership, MSI’s visualization and image guidance expertise, with the inclusion of an integrated high?speed SS?OCT powered by Heidelberg Engineering were combined with Bausch + Lomb’s surgical prowess in the cataract, refractive, and vitreoretinal space. The partnership allowed the companies to meet the rising demand for digital microscopy.



Jul-2022: Bausch + Lomb Corporation, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies, Inc. partnered with Novaliq, a biopharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics. Through this partnership, the companies sought approval for NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane) and submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA. NOV03 (perfluorohexyloctane) is an investigational treatment produced with an indication of treating dry eye disease (DED) and its signs and symptoms that are related to Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).



Sep-2021: AbbVie partnered with REGENXBIO, a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company. Under this partnership, AbbVie and REGENXBIO focused on developing and marketing RGX-314 which is a potential one-time gene therapy meant for the treatment of the wet type of age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), and certain other chronic retinal disorders and diseases.



Aug-2021: Oyster Point Pharma came into an agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company headquartered in Shanghai. Under this agreement, Oyster and Ji Xing aimed at developing and marketing OC-01 (varenicline) and OC-02 (simpinicline) nasal sprays for patients in Greater China. The nasal sprays are developed for the treatment of dry eye syndrome and its signs and symptoms.



Jun-2021: Oyster Point Pharma collaborated with Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company. Through this collaboration, Oyster aimed at leveraging APT’s PhageBank technology for the innovation of plausible treatments for multiple ophthalmic disorders. The collaboration gave Oyster Point Pharma certain rights to achieve an exclusive license meant for developing and marketing APT’s PhageBank technology.



Jan-2021: AbbVie formed an agreement with EyecareLive, a digital eye care company focused on making eye care accessible and affordable. Under this agreement, EyecareLive provided virtual consultation options to those bearing symptoms of chronic dry eye syndrome. The agreement facilitated patients’ access to dry eye care through an online consultation with an optometrist who would prescribe appropriate treatments and further assist with connecting to eye doctors.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: Johnson & Johnson Vision introduced the next-generation of TearScience Activator Clear meant for the treatment of meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD). This new technology is developed on the heritage of TearScience LipiFlow Thermal Pulsation System, a completely automated MGD treatment.



Feb-2022: AFT Pharmaceuticals launched Ocuzo, a preservative-free treatment for bacterial eye infections. Ocuzo may serve as an improved choice for patients with pre-existing ocular surface problems and would minimize the risk of irritation caused by preservatives.



Jan-2022: Sun Pharmaceutical unveiled Cequa, a novel treatment for a dry eye disorder, in Canada. The launch of Cequa in Canada gave access to treatments to approximately six million Canadians suffering from dry eye disease.



Dec-2021: AbbVie introduced VUITY 1.25%, pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution. Vuity is the first eye drop that has been approved by FDA to treat presbyopia. Presbyopia is the condition of age-related blurry near vision that is diagnosed via a basic eye exam by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. It is a progressing and highly common eye condition with which 128 million Americans suffer.



Jul-2021: Oasis Medical unveiled Oasis Tears PF Plus lubricant eye drops. The product comes in a 10mL bottle which is multi-use. An innovative valve present on the tip of the bottle releases a single product drop while simultaneously blocking airflow into the bottle.



Jul-2021: Bausch + Lomb, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies, launched Biotrue Hydration Boost Lubricant Eye Drops and Biotrue Micellar Eyelid Cleansing Wipes in the US. The products are developed as preservative-free with unique formulations consisting of naturally inspired ingredients. The products relieve symptoms associated with inflamed dry eyes.



Mar-2021: Oasis Medical introduced MY OASIS, its patented cyber platform. The cyber platform is developed for eye care providers to assist in building their brand as a dry eye treatment resource. The platform also helps eye care providers with expanding the reach of their practice and providing them access to solutions that can improve the quality of life for patients suffering from dry eye disorders.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jun-2022: Novartis acquired Kedalion Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, venture-funded ophthalmic drug company based in Menlo Park, California. Through this acquisition, Novartis attained AcuStreaM technology of Kedalion Therapeutics. The acquisition aimed to increase Novartis’ ophthalmics portfolio and progressed its efforts to investigate revolutionizing ophthalmic methods that would assist in addressing unmet patient needs in front-of-eye conditions.



Dec-2021: Novartis took over Gyroscope Therapeutics, a UK-based ocular gene therapy company. From this acquisition, Novartis built raised its placement in ophthalmology gene therapy and optogenetics by taking hold of Vedere Bio and Arctos Medical, two prominent companies under Gyroscope Therapeutics. The acquisition aimed to complement Novartis’ excelling expertise in retinal diseases and gene therapy.



Sep-2020: Santen took over Eyevance, a US-based ophthalmology company. From this acquisition, Santen took a major step in contributing to the requirements of patients suffering from vision-related disorders in the US.



Approvals and Trials:



Mar-2022: Johnson & Johnson Vision received FDA approval for ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen, which is an etafilcon A drug-eluting contact lens with ketotifen. Each lens of this product contains 19 mcg ketotifen. ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen was the first in an entirely innovative category of contact lenses that brought an extraordinary wearing experience for contact lens wearers with allergic eye itch.



Oct-2021: Oyster Point Pharma received FDA approval for TYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg developed for the treatment of dry eye disease and its signs and symptoms. TYRVAYA Nasal Spray is developed to bind the cholinergic receptors to initiate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway which results in progressive production of the basal tear film and thus helps in promoting the dry eye syndrome treatment.



Jun-2021: Santen received FDA approval for Verkazia 0.1%, a cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion to treat vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC). Cyclosporine is known to be effective in treating VKC. Verkazia resists activation of T-cells and reduces immune cells and mediators that lead to severe, chronic, and weakening allergic inflammation of the ocular surface.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome



• Aqueous Deficient Dry Eye Syndrome



By Drug



• Restasis



• Xiidra



• Cequa



• Eysuvis



• Tyrvaya & Others



By Dosage



• Eye drops



• Gels



• Capsules & Tablets



• Eye Solutions



• Ointments



By Distribution Channel



• Retail Pharmacy



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Online Pharmacy



By Sales Channel



• OTC



• Prescription



By Product



• Cyclosporine



• Topical Corticosteroids



• Artificial Tears



• Punctal Plugs



• Oral Omega Supplements



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)



• AbbVie, Inc.



• Bausch + Lomb Corporation (Bausch Health Companies, Inc.)



• Novartis AG



• Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• AFT Pharmaceuticals



• Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



• Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.



• OASIS Medical, Inc.



• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



