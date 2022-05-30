U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.17
    +1.10 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.40
    +6.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0754
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2650
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9890
    -0.0960 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,154.27
    +1,272.72 (+4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.74
    +29.24 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,318.90
    +537.22 (+2.01%)
     

Global Dry Fruits Market Size Worth USD 7.7 Billion by 2028 | Dry Fruits Industry Expected CAGR 3.9% | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for Dry Fruits Market in different societies and cultures and thus are fueling the market growth. Increase in the snack industry globally is also witnessing a robust growth in the Dry Fruits Market. The emerging trend among consumers to select protein and fiber enriched snacks is fueling the demand for Dry Fruits Market snacks. Food industries are coming up with specific Dry Fruits Market rich products which are indirectly helping the market to flourish. Owing to these factors in acceptance, Dry Fruits Market are gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Dry Fruits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Table Dates, Dried Grapes, Dried Figs, Dried Apricots), by Application (Bakery, Confectioneries, Breakfast Cereal, Snacks), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

The market size stood at a revenue USD 6.2 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Dry Fruits Market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by the year 2028 and the market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dry-fruits-market-1559/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Overview:

Increasing Population and Rising Demand for Snacked Food in Urban Cities is Expected to Fuel the Market Growth.

Increasing urban population, changing lifestyles of individuals owing to considerable rise in disposable incomes is the main factor that boosts the overall growth. In recent years, an increased population at the workplace leaves less time for food preparation, in turn demands quality food for better health benefits. Packaged Dry Fruits Market are popular in the urban areas, as they provide an adequate amount of nutrition.

Additionally, interest in protein has been building for years. Its value has grown far beyond its use for building muscle, and today protein is considered essential for weight management and good health. For example, fresh fruit consumption has seen a significant growth in the past few years, while consumption of canned fruits and frozen fruits has declined during the same period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Dry Fruits market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% during the forecast period.

  • The Dry Fruits market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Dry Fruits market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/dry-fruits-market-1559/0

Benefits of Purchasing Dry Fruits Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Global Dry Fruits Market:

  • Type

    • Table Dates

    • Dried Grapes

    • Dried Figs

    • Dried Apricots

    • Prunes Dried

    • Cranberries

  • Application

    • Bakery

    • Confectioneries

    • Breakfast Cereal

    • Snacks

    • Others

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dry-fruits-market-1559

High Cost of Dry Fruits Market

High prices of the Dry Fruits Market products have restricted their adoption among middle-income groups. Furthermore, home-cooked food is preferred by consumers in the rural and isolated regions, due to lack of awareness about these products. However, promotional campaigns and affordable Dry Fruits Market products would lead to overall increase in the revenue generation of the market

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Dry Fruits Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dry-fruits-market-1559/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Dry Fruits Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the Market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Dry Fruits Market in Europe

Europe dominated the Global Dry Fruits Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. Decrease in consumption of highly sugar-based food rates and rising purchasing power of population in the Asia-Pacific region have significantly fostered the demand of the Dry Fruits Market products in this region. Growth in the Dry Fruits Market enriching food companies is growing in this region.

For instance, the domestic demand for fruit products is shaped by a myriad of market forces. Combination of factors such as wellness, indulgence, convenience, ethnicity, value, and demographic forces acting independently or independently, influence consumption patterns and demand for fruit products.

List of Prominent Players in the Dry Fruits Market:

  • Manassen Foods Australia Pty Ltd. (New South Wales - Australia)

  • Olam International Limited (Singapore)

  • Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (Massachusetts - U.S.)

  • Bergin Fruit Nut Company Inc. (Minnesota - U.S.)

  • Sun sweet Growers Inc. (California - U.S.)

  • National Raisin Company (California - U.S.)

  • Sun-Maid Growers of California (California - U.S.)

  • Angus Park Fruit Company Private Ltd. (North SA - Australia)

  • Graceland Fruit Inc. (Michigan - U.S.)

  • Murray River Organics (Victoria - Australia)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Dry Fruits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Table Dates, Dried Grapes, Dried Figs, Dried Apricots), by Application (Bakery, Confectioneries, Breakfast Cereal, Snacks), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/dry-fruits-market-680784

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Dry Fruits Market?

  • How will the Dry Fruits Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Dry Fruits Market?

  • What is the Dry Fruits market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Dry Fruits Market throughout the forecast period?

This report titled “Dry Fruits Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Type

   ° Table Dates

   ° Dried Grapes

   ° Dried Figs

   ° Dried Apricots

   ° Prunes Dried

   ° Cranberries

• Application

   ° Bakery

   ° Confectioneries

   ° Breakfast Cereal

   ° Snacks

   ° Others

• Region

   ° North America

   ° Europe

   ° Asia Pacific

   ° Latin America

   ° Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

   ° U.S.

   ° Canada

   ° Mexico

• Europe

   ° U.K

   ° France

   ° Germany

   ° Italy

   ° Spain

   ° Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

   ° China

   ° Japan

   ° India

   ° South Korea

   ° South East Asia

   ° Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

   ° Brazil

   ° Argentina

   ° Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

   ° GCC Countries

   ° South Africa

   ° Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Manassen Foods Australia Pty Ltd. (New South Wales - Australia)

• Olam International Limited (Singapore)

• Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (Massachusetts - U.S.)

• Bergin Fruit Nut Company Inc. (Minnesota - U.S.)

• Sunsweet Growers Inc. (California - U.S.)

• National Raisin Company (California - U.S.)

• Sun-Maid Growers of California (California - U.S.)

• Angus Park Fruit Company Private Ltd. (North SA - Australia)

• Graceland Fruit Inc. (Michigan - U.S.)

• Murray River Organics (Victoria - Australia)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/dry-fruits-market-1559/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us
Eric Kunz
6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564
Washington DC 20011-5125
United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/
Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Do Institutions Own Endeavour Group Limited (ASX:EDV) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Endeavour Group Limited ( ASX:EDV ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • A number of insiders bought EROAD Limited (NZSE:ERD) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • From baristas to inspectors: Singapore's robot workforce plugs labour gaps

    After struggling to find staff during the pandemic, businesses in Singapore have increasingly turned to deploying robots to help carry out a range of tasks, from surveying construction sites to scanning library bookshelves. At a Singapore construction site, a four-legged robot called "Spot", built by U.S. company Boston Dynamics, scans sections of mud and gravel to check on work progress, with data fed back to construction company Gammon's control room. Gammon's general manager, Michael O'Connell, said using Spot required only one human employee instead of the two previously needed to do the job manually.

  • Rally in Emerging Markets Currencies Is Quickly Losing Steam

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s rebound in emerging-market currencies is set to falter, if technical indicators and economic forecasts are any guide.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by YearendA rall

  • South Korea’s Largest-Ever Extra Budget Approved by Parliament

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea passed a record extra budget in what is likely to be the last round of such fiscal support to offset the economic impact of coronavirus, given escalating inflationary pressure is now the key challenge.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Fi

  • Putin Pledges Three-Year Gas Supply to Balkan Ally Serbia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by YearendRussian President Vladimir Putin promised Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic an uninterrupted natural gas supply, the Kremlin said in a

  • RBNZ Confident of ‘Soft Landing’ Despite Rapid Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is confident it can guide the economy to a “soft landing” even as it raises interest rates aggressively to tame inflation.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ea

  • Kipco Sees Qurain Deal This Year as S&P Puts It on CreditWatch

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait Projects Co. said it expects to complete a takeover of Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co. this year, after S&P Global Ratings said it would struggle to improve its financial position if the deal fell through.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Rally Extends Gains; Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • What should I buy right now to fight against hot inflation? These 3 dividend stocks could give shareholders a sizeable pay raise — as soon as next month

    Markets are shaky. Your income stream doesn’t have to be.

  • Asia Stocks, US Futures Rise as China Curbs Eased: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US futures advanced Monday after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowUS Economic Data Signals Firmer Growth That May Ease by Yearend

  • Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

    Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart shares are down 16% during that same time period. Walmart and Target have leverage when it comes to the supply chain.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Barbara Corcoran on Elon Musk: 'I’d like to zip him in a Ziploc bag'

    Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran didn't mince words when asked about Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's recent behavior.

  • These Stocks Could Pipe a Massive Amount of Passive Income Into Your Portfolio

    There are many ways to start generating some passive income. Investing in dividend stocks is one tried-and-true method. Pipeline stocks are some of the best because they offer high dividend yields and steady growth.

  • 3 Cash Cow Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    With inflation sky high and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy in response, 2022 is sure to be one of the more volatile years for the stock market in at least the last decade. Three Motley Fool.com contributors think Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED), and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are cash cows ideally positioned to thrive. The "Snap" that broke the camel's back?

  • Goldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the price of three key battery metals -- cobalt, lithium and nickel -- will drop over the next two years after investors wanting exposure to the green-energy transition piled in too quickly.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metal