The Global Dual Fuel Engine Market is expected to grow by 2.85 bn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period

Global Dual Fuel Engine Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the dual fuel engine market and it is poised to grow by 2. 85 bn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.

95% during the forecast period. Our report on the dual fuel engine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations on NOx emissions and increase in electricity demand. In addition, stringent regulations on NOx emissions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dual fuel engine market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The dual fuel engine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Marine industry

• Power generation industry



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the gradual conversion of conventional engines to dual fuel enginesas one of the prime reasons driving the dual fuel engine market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dual fuel engine market covers the following areas:

• Dual fuel engine market sizing

• Dual fuel engine market forecast

• Dual fuel engine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dual fuel engine market vendors that include Anglo Belgian Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG, Kubota Corp., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Wartsila Corp., Westport Fuel Systems Inc., Woodward Inc., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the dual fuel engine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

