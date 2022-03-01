U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,329.25
    -38.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,575.00
    -265.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,084.50
    -143.50 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.00
    -20.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.62
    +2.90 (+3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.80
    +24.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.68
    +0.31 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1184
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.83
    +4.24 (+15.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8800
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,278.67
    +4,913.48 (+12.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.90
    +110.16 (+12.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,395.97
    -62.28 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Global Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market (2021 to 2026) - Rapid Transformation of IoT in HVAC Systems Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market

Global Ductless Heating &amp; Cooling Systems Market
Global Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market by Type (Split Systems, Window Air Conditioning Systems), Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ductless heating & cooling systems market is estimated to be USD 98.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 145 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2026.

According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the number of smart homes in the US is expected to reach ~35.2 million units by 2020. The growth in smart homes is expected to create demand for ductless systems. An HVAC system is used in smart homes for controlling air temperature, humidity, and fresh air intake. It helps maintain better airflow and comfortable temperatures in every room. In a smart home, one can monitor the system performance and respond to system-generated alarms from local or remote locations.

New energy-efficient ductless systems are replacing the traditional HVAC systems. Upcoming technologies such as ice-powered AC, motion-activated air conditioning systems, and smart vents are integrated into modern ductless systems to increase energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and lower carbon emissions.

Residential: Largest application of ductless heating & cooling systems market

The residential application segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of ductless heating & cooling systems in residential buildings, growing demand for energy-efficient devices, and rising awareness regarding energy conservation in developing regions such as APAC and RoW. Moreover, increasing investments by governments for the construction of residential spaces are also expected to propel the growth of the ductless heating & cooling systems market for residential application.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for ductless heating & cooling systems

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing ductless heating & cooling systems market. The growth of the APAC ductless heating & cooling systems market can be attributed to the growing investment in building & construction in the region. Additionally, Ductless heating & cooling systems manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is the strongest regional market. China is the leading producer and consumer of ductless heating & cooling systems in the region. Other major markets in the region are emerging economies such as Japan, India, and Thailand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market
4.2 Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market, by Type and Country, 2020

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Trend of Smart Homes
5.2.1.2 Significant Growth in the Number of Data Centers
5.2.1.3 Increase in Residential Construction
5.2.1.4 Lower Operating Cost of Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems
5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Devices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rising Environmental Concerns
5.2.2.2 Higher Initial Cost of Ductless System Installation
5.2.2.3 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Sector
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rapid Transformation of IoT in HVAC Systems
5.2.3.2 High Penetration of VRF Systems in Residential and Commercial Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Market Map
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.9 Tariff Policies & Regulations
5.10 COVID-19 Impact on Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market
5.11 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.12 Case Study
5.13 Technology Analysis
5.14 Patent Analysis

6 Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Split Systems
6.2.1 Greater Energy Efficiency and Low Noise Level Feature of Split Systems to Drive the Market
6.2.2 Mini Split Systems
6.2.2.1 Compact Design and Flexible Zoning of Mini Split Systems to Drive the Market
6.2.3 Multi Split Systems
6.2.3.1 Expanding Real Estate Market and Rebounding Construction Market to Drive Demand for Multi Split Systems
6.2.4 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)
6.2.4.1 Simultaneous Heating & Cooling, Precise Temperature Control, and High Efficiency Driving Demand for VRF Systems
6.3 Window Air Conditioning Systems
6.3.1 Stagnant Growth due to No Further Innovation, Low Demand, and Increasing Trend of High-Rise Buildings

7 Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Residential Buildings
7.2.1 Government Regulations and Tax Credit Programs to Promote the Use of HVAC Systems in Residential Applications
7.3 Commercial Buildings
7.3.1 Growing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Equipment to Boost the Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market for Commercial Spaces
7.4 Industrial Buildings
7.4.1 Growing Use of Energy-Efficient Ductless Systems in Industrial Spaces to Reduce Operational Cost and Save Energy

8 Ductless Heating & Cooling Systems Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players (2016-2020)
9.4 Market Evaluation Framework
9.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
9.5.1 Star
9.5.2 Emerging Leader
9.5.3 Pervasive
9.5.4 Participant
9.6 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix
9.6.1 Responsive Companies
9.6.2 Dynamic Companies
9.6.3 Starting Blocks
9.7 Company Footprint
9.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
9.8.1 Product Launches
9.8.2 Deals

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Major Players
10.1.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.1.2 Hitachi Ltd.
10.1.3 LG Electronics
10.1.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
10.1.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.
10.1.6 Trane Technologies
10.1.7 Johnson Controls
10.1.8 Carrier Global Corporation
10.1.9 Lennox International Inc.
10.1.10 Nortek
10.1.11 Whirlpool Corporation
10.1.12 Watsco Inc.
10.1.13 Parker Davis HVAC International Inc.
10.1.14 Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc.
10.1.15 Gree Electric Appliances Inc.
10.1.16 Voltas Ltd.
10.1.17 Blue Star Ltd.
10.2 Other Players
10.2.1 Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
10.2.2 Sharp Corporation
10.2.3 Midea Group Co. Ltd.
10.2.4 IFB Industries Ltd.
10.2.5 Panasonic Corporation
10.2.6 Guangdong Chigo Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.
10.2.7 Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
10.2.8 Onida
10.2.9 AUX Group Co. Ltd.
10.2.10 Fujitsu General Ltd.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tbp8q

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cyberattack forces Toyota to suspend vehicle production in Japan

    Toyota has reportedly halted vehicle production at all its plants in Japan following a cyberattack against a major supplier.

  • Respawn delays limited 'Apex Legends Mobile' launch by a week

    The developer is now aiming for a March 7th rollout to participating countries in the limited regional launch.

  • Netflix refuses to carry Russian state TV channels

    Netflix has decided against carrying Russian state TV channels despite a law requiring the move.

  • Crypto exchanges refuse to freeze all Russian accounts as Ukraine requested

    Major crypto exchanges including Coinbase and Binance are refusing a request by Ukraine to freeze all Russian accounts.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia escalated shelling overnight of key cities in Ukraine as its troops on the ground move slowly in a large convoy toward the capital, Kyiv. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said residential areas were being bombed and “this is a war to destroy the Ukrainian people.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian At

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsThe List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps G

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Sanctions against Russia’s central bank mark a ‘break-the-glass moment,’ economist says

    Harvard Economics Professor Kenneth Rogoff joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. sanctions on Russia's central bank and the outlook for global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.