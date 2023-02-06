The Global Durian Fruit Market is forecast to grow by $9891.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Durian Fruit Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the durian fruit market and is forecast to grow by $9891.81 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period.

Our report on the durian fruit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in veganism, the growing popularity of durian fruit, and the expansion of the durian fruit market.



The durian fruit market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Frozen pulp and paste

• Whole fruit



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for organic durian fruits as one of the prime reasons driving the durian fruit market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of partnerships and growth in organized retailing globally will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the durian fruit market covers the following areas:

• Durian fruit market sizing

• Durian fruit market forecast

• Durian fruit market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading durian fruit market vendors that include Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., Durian Harvests, DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd, Grand World International Co. Ltd., Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd, Inter fresh Co. Ltd., NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International Co. Ltd., Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., Top Fruits Sdn Bhd, and TRL Sdn Bhd. Also, the durian fruit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



