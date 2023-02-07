U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Global Dust Control Systems Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Bosstek, Colliery Dust Control, CW Machine Worx and Donaldson Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dust Control Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Dust Control Systems estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Dust Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • Beltran Technologies, Inc.

  • Bosstek

  • Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd.

  • Cw Machine Worx

  • Donaldson Co., Inc.

  • Dust Control Systems Ltd

  • Dust Control Technologies, Inc.

  • Duztech AB

  • EmiControls

  • HEYLO GmbH

  • Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

  • Savic Group

  • Sly Filters Europe Ltd.

  • Spraying Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

279

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$16.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$22.5 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • A Market Overview on Dust Control Systems

  • Upsurge in Mining Activities Drive Demand for Dust Control Systems

  • Wet Type Dust Control System Leading the Global Market

  • COMPETITION

  • Global Dry Type Dust Control Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

  • Dust Control Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Drives the Market

  • Innovative Product Development: A New Mantra for Market Survival

  • Building and Construction Industry: A Major Growth Driver

  • Lack of Awareness on Dust Control Systems among Emerging Countries Restrict Market Expansion

  • Government Initiatives for Introducing New Standards and Regulations on Worker and Environment Safety Impacts the Market Positively

  • High Cost: A Major Drawback

  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Dust Control Systems: An Introduction

  • Standards and Specifications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dphj2-control?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


