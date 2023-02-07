Global Dust Control Systems Strategic Business Report 2022: Featuring Bosstek, Colliery Dust Control, CW Machine Worx and Donaldson Among Others

Company Logo

Global Market for Dust Control Systems

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dust Control Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Dust Control Systems estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Dust Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Market Overview on Dust Control Systems

Upsurge in Mining Activities Drive Demand for Dust Control Systems

Wet Type Dust Control System Leading the Global Market

COMPETITION

Global Dry Type Dust Control Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Dust Control Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Drives the Market

Innovative Product Development: A New Mantra for Market Survival

Building and Construction Industry: A Major Growth Driver

Lack of Awareness on Dust Control Systems among Emerging Countries Restrict Market Expansion

Government Initiatives for Introducing New Standards and Regulations on Worker and Environment Safety Impacts the Market Positively

High Cost: A Major Drawback

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dust Control Systems: An Introduction

Standards and Specifications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



