Global Dye Sublimated Apparels Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dye Sublimated Apparels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The global dye sublimated apparels market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Dye sublimated apparel refers to various textiles that are customized using digital printing technology. It involves the conversion of solid printing dye directly into gas using high temperatures and depositing it on the desired apparel to create a permanent bond with the fibers. Dye sublimation facilitates the reproduction of high-quality color prints and images onto fabrics and textiles. In comparison to the traditional printing methods, it is environment-friendly and offers higher photographic resolution with vibrant colors, resistance to cracking, peeling or fading and permanent coloration to the exposed surface.

Significant growth in the textile industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Dye sublimated clothing provides crisp, neat and clear prints and designs with brighter and vibrant colors. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as the development of 3D vacuum heat-press, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The technique is widely utilized for designing and printing t-shirts, activewear, hats, gloves and pants in aesthetically appealing designs and patterns.

In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the product manufacturers and vendors through the proliferation of social media channels and online retail platforms, is also contributing to the market growth. Various brands and apparel manufacturers are collaborating with sports personalities and celebrities to endorse customized sports apparel and attract millennial consumers. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, along with the increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global dye sublimated apparels market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Augusta Sportswear Inc., Color Image Apparel Inc., dasFlow, Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Oasis Sublimation, Renfro Corporation, Royal Apparel Inc., Under Armour Inc. and Wooter Apparel Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dye sublimated apparels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dye sublimated apparels market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the printing technique?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global dye sublimated apparels market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dye Sublimated Apparels Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 T-shirt
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Leggings
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hoodies
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Golf Shirts
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Printing Technique
7.1 Small Format Heat Press
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Calendar Heat Press
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Flatbed Heat Press
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 3D Vacuum Heat Press
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Offline
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Online
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Augusta Sportswear Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Color Image Apparel Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 dasFlow
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Gildan Activewear Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Hanesbrands Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Oasis Sublimation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Renfro Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Royal Apparel Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Under Armour Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 SWOT
14.3.9.4 Financials
14.3.10 Wooter Apparel Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j6vop

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dye-sublimated-apparels-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301503351.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

