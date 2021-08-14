U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,379.20
    -177.03 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Global Dyes and Pigments Market Size Growing at 6.34 Percent CAGR, Says SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dyes and Pigments Market Procurement Research Report
Dyes and Pigments Market Procurement Research Report

The Dyes and Pigments market will register an incremental spend of about USD 14.94 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.34% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Dyes and Pigments can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Dyes and Pigments market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Dyes and Pigments pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/dyes-and-pigments-market-procurement-research-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 4.00%-8.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Dyes and Pigments TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Dyes and Pigments suppliers listed in this report:

This Dyes and Pigments procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • BASF SE

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • Clariant AG

  • DIC Corp.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-dyes-and-pigments-market-size-growing-at-6-34-percent-cagr-says-spendedge-301355084.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 14th, 2021

    While Cardano’s ADA led the way on Friday, Bitcoin inched closer to a return to $50,000 levels. Avoiding the day’s pivot would give the Bitcoin bulls a run at $50,000 today.

  • Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Biden Has Gasoline Problems

    The push for OPEC to pump more oil so gas prices will drop doesn't factor in the Delta variant or the possibility that the whole idea could backfire, argues analyst Damien Courvlin.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here are the current electric vehicle plans of every major car maker

    Where each company stands on its EVs goals and also, when available, their investment projections and the number of EV models they hope to bring to market.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • Tesla says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil

    The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing that finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019. The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets. As of April, Musk had qualified for Tesla options in his 2018 pay package that are now worth over $30 billion.

  • What can you do for a living to earn six figures? These jobs might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue collar jobs make the list.

  • Updating Our Technical Strategy for Nvidia After the Stock Split

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Nvidia : "Buy Nvidia," was his response. In this updated daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see the price action after the 4 for 1 stock split in late July. The trading volume has weakened from June but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has remained steady.

  • CDC panel votes to recommend 3rd shot in immune compromised

    Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., Epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest COVID-19 developments.

  • FDA approves booster shot, Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness on variants, Facebook delays return to office

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss the latest COVID news, which includes: the FDA approving the use of a vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people, Moderna studies confirming the company’s vaccine is effective against multiple variants, the Supreme Court rejecting a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement, and Facebook planning a January 2022 return to office as concerns over the Delta variant persist in the nation.

  • Sonos Wins First Round in Patent Case Against Google at ITC

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. shares jumped as the wireless audio company came one step closer to winning a global battle with Alphabet Inc.’s Google when a U.S. trade judge found the search giant infringes five Sonos patents -- a decision that could shut some Google smart home devices, phones and laptops out of the U.S. market.U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock announced his findings in a one-paragraph notice on the agency’s website. The judge’s full decision won’t be availab

  • Oil prices slip as China partly shuts world's third biggest port

    The port's closure could add to global supply chain disruptions.

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek defends Disney+ releases amid Scarlett Johansson lawsuit

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down Disney's strong Q3 earnings report, and how the company plans to address compensation hurdles amid the streaming boom.&nbsp;

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • U.S. trade judge finds Google infringed five Sonos patents

    A U.S. trade judge ruled on Friday that Alphabet Inc's Google infringed five patents belonging to Sonos Inc that concern smart speakers and related technology, a decision that could lead to an import ban. The brief ruling from Charles Bullock, the chief administrative law judge of the U.S. International Trade Commission, did not explain why Google's sale of the products violated a 1930 federal tariff law, commonly known as Smoot-Hawley, designed to prevent unfair competition. Sonos has been trying to block Google from importing Home smart speakers, Pixel phones and other products from China.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August

    Value investing is one of the best ways to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, the king of modern value investing, and arguably the most successful investor of his time. Value stocks generally trade below their true value based on assets, revenue, or other metrics, and savvy investors anticipate share prices rising to match the true value.

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Chevron delays office return in California, Texas due to Delta spread

    The company had planned a return to its headquarters in San Ramon, California, in September and will now monitor regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date, Chevron said in a statement. In Houston, home to Chevron's largest workforce, a full return to the office is "not expected to occur before October," the company said. A third of its global workforce continues to work onsite in places such as service stations and offshore platforms, Chevron said.

  • Google staff who work from home could face pay cuts: report

    Employees who decide to work remotely and move to less expensive areas of the country may be subject to a pay cut