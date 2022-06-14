Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895976/?utm_source=GNW
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System is a semiconductor fabrication tool that relies on electron beam scanning to inspect killer defects in a wafer. Wafer defect inspection systems are used for detecting physical defects, such as presence of foreign substances known as particles, as well as pattern defects on wafers, and determining the position coordinates of these defects. E-beam wafer inspection systems are generally used by research and development projects in which accuracy remains paramount. Since e-beam wafer inspection technology is designed to operate in the 2 nm range, the technology is ideal for inspecting semiconductor wafers. Driven by increasing efforts to maximize throughput times, for instance through engagement of multiple beams, the market for e-beam wafer inspection systems holds significant potential for growth. Because of the rapid and sustained advancement being experienced by the semiconductors and electronics industry, defects management is more critical in the present day environment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems estimated at US$459.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% over the analysis period. More Than 10 nm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.5% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 1 To 10 Nm segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.3% share of the global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems market. E-Beam Wafer Inspection, with Resolving Power of more than 10nm, extends an inspection system with the flexibility, sensitivity, and production-worthy performance required for inline monitoring of product wafers at >10nm node. E-Beam Wafer Inspection, with Resolving Power in the range of 1 to 10nm, offers superior reliability in scaling the transistor to 10nm. Migrating to 10nm nodes entails numerous challenges, with killer defects being the primary concern. Detecting wafer defects is becoming complicated and expensive at each node, and remains extremely challenging at 10nm, where E-Beam Wafer Inspection extends a reliable model to ensure flawless detection of defects.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $65.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $329.7 Million by 2026
The E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$65.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 12.44% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$329.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 24.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 16.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$397.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Less Than 1 nm Segment to Reach $100 Million by 2026
E-beam hotspot inspection tools with resolving power of less than 1nm enable detection of the most challenging defects that other technologies fail to notice. E-beam inspection systems with 1nm resolution support are extremely useful in R&D, ramp and production control of multiple patterning, 3D NAND, DRAM, and FinFET formation applications. Advanced e-beam inspection systems such as Applied Materials` PROVision™ ensure monitor process marginality to seamlessly resolve ramp issues and realize higher yields. In the global Less Than 1 nm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.6 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Applied Materials, Inc.
ASML Holding NV
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
KLA Corporation
Lam Research Corporation
Photo electron Soul Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine
Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic
Region/Country
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback.
A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as
a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic
Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020
through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in
Humanity’s History that Left the World in Shambles &
Industries and Markets Upended
The Biggest & Worst Ever Public Health Crisis in Human History
Creates a Mixed Bag of Challenges & Opportunities for the
Semiconductor Industry
Growth in 2020 Slows Down, Failing to Meet Projections Drawn in
2019. Here’s Why
Accelerated Digitalization Has Been the Sole Factor Keeping the
Semiconductor Industry Afloat Amid Sinking Industries &
Upended Markets
It’s Not CIOs or CFOs, its COVID-19 Leading Digital
Transformation Globally: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Trillion)
The New Normal
Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: Definition, Scope & Technology
Overview
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Here’s How Dynamics of E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Is Tied
to Semiconductor Manufacturing
How is Competition Evolving in this Market?
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020
Global Semiconductor Metrology/Inspection Competitor Market
Share (in %): 2020
Automated Wafer Inspection Gains In Prominence
With Digitalization Equaling Survival in the Present Pandemic
Times, Wafers as the Heart of Electronics Will Grow in Demand,
Bringing Wafer Inspection Into the Spotlight
This is How Wafers Are Beginning to Hog the Limelight
Migrating from Horse Power to Chip Power, Automotive Industry
Steps Up Reliance on Semiconductor Chips & ICs: Automotive
Electronics as a % of Total Vehicle Cost for Years 2000,
2010, 2020 and 20230
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Steps Up Reliance on Semiconductor
Chips & ICs: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years
2019, 2021, 2023
Exploding Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a
Pandemic Response & Resilience Strategy Pumps Up Demand for AI
Semiconductors : Global Market for AI Chipsets (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Robust Renewed Spending on Industrial & Manufacturing
Automation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Induced Disruptions Spurs
Demand for Industrial Electronics: Global Market for
Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,
2022 & 2024
Ramping Up of Infrastructure in Datacenters Which Are the
Starting Point for Successful Digital Transformation Drives
Demand for Semiconductor Products & Solutions
Rising Demand for Datacenter Hardware Drives Demand Growth for
Semiconductors: Global Datacenter Infrastructure Market (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024
Spiraling Chip Shortage & Urgent Focus on Expanding Production
Capacity to Drive Investments in Semiconductor Manufacturing
Equipment
Lead Times for Semiconductor Chips Continues to Rise: Average
Lead Times for Chips In Weeks for the Years July 2017, July
2018, July 2019, July 2020, April 2021
Global Installed Production Capacity of Integrated Circuits:
(ICs) by Wafer Size (In Millions of 200mm-Equivalent Wafers)
for Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
Market Demand to Benefit from the Higher Challenges Involved In
Inspecting Reclaimed Wafers
Growing Use of Reclaimed Silicon Wafers Steps Ups the Onus of
Quality Control & Inspection Technologies: Global Opportunity
in Silicon Reclaimed Wafers (In US$ Million) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 & 2027
Multi-Beam Inspection Technology Rises in Prominence & In
Revenue Potential
Rise of Smart E-Beam for Defect Identification & Analysis in
the Nanoscale Technology Nodes
Continued Technology Innovation Remains Crucial for Future Growth
E-Beam Inspection Technology: Speed Remains Major Bottleneck
