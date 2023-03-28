U.S. markets closed

Global E-Cigarette Market Report to 2028: Players Include International Vapor, Nicotek, NJOY, Reynolds American and ITC

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Cigarette Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global e-cigarette market size reached US$ 21.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 31.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.55% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Philip Morris International Inc.

  • Altria Group Inc.

  • British American Tobacco PLC

  • Japan Tobacco Inc.

  • Imperial Tobacco Group

  • International Vapor Group

  • Nicotek LLC

  • NJOY Inc.

  • Reynolds American Inc.

  • ITC Limited

  • J WELL France

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that are considered less toxic than traditional cigarettes. Also known as e-cigs, e-vaping devices, vape pens and electronic cigarettes, these cigarettes consist of three main components, namely, a heating coil, battery and an e-liquid cartridge.

These components help in delivering dosages of vaporized nicotine or flavored solutions to the users. E-cigarettes are gaining popularity, especially among young adults and adolescents, due to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of traditional tobacco-based cigarettes. However, researchers are still assessing the impact of e-cigarettes on the human body, which is not yet known.

The willingness of consumers to quit smoking tobacco products and their perception of e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes have led to the increased demand for these devices across the globe. In line with this, the manufacturers are introducing new-generation e-cigarettes which offer different strengths of nicotine and allow the users to refill the cartridge. Moreover, the leading manufacturers are acquiring or entering into partnerships with small and domestic vendors.

For instance, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) acquired the UK-based e-cigarette brand E-Lites to develop new products and to commercialize its vaporizers worldwide. These players are also introducing an extensive range of flavors, such as tobacco, fruits and botanicals, in response to the evolving consumer preferences. Further, they are developing the designs of and technology used in e-cigarettes to improve their functioning.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global e-cigarette market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global e-cigarette market during 2023-2028?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-cigarette market?
4. What are the key factors driving the global e-cigarette market?
5. What is the breakup of the global e-cigarette market based on the product?
6. What is the breakup of the global e-cigarette market based on the flavor?
7. What is the breakup of the global e-cigarette market based on the mode of operation?
8. What is the breakup of the global e-cigarette market based on the distribution channel?
9. What are the key regions in the global e-cigarette market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global e-cigarette market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global E-Cigarette Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Flavor
5.6 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup Product
6.1 Modular E-Cigarette
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Rechargeable E-Cigarette
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Next-Generation E-Cigarette
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Disposable E-Cigarette
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Flavor
7.1 Tobacco
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Botanical
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Fruit
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Sweet
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Beverage
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation
8.1 Automatic E-Cigarette
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Manual E-Cigarette
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Speciality E-Cig Shops
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Online
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Tobacconist
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq5qm7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-cigarette-market-report-to-2028-players-include-international-vapor-nicotek-njoy-reynolds-american-and-itc-301782377.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

