U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,781.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,683.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,220.75
    -55.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.80
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.27
    +0.28 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.00
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.07
    +0.47 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7340
    -0.3920 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,210.92
    -420.46 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.13
    +7.78 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.56
    +14.41 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Global E-Cigarettes Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $21.2 Billion - Analysis & Forecast 2016-2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Cigarettes Market - Analysis By Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global E-Cigarettes Market was valued at USD 21.2 Billion in the year 2020

In order to help smokers quit cigarettes, a variety of nicotine replacement products have come to the market including nicotine patches, gum, inhaler, lozenges and nasal spray. E-cigarettes is being recognized as an alternative to conventional cigarettes.

Factors such as awareness about harmful effects of conventional cigarettes, reduced tar, and carbon monoxide inhalation through electronic cigarette, growing disposable income and rise in technological developments by electronic cigarette manufacturers is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market.

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has impacted the growth of e-cigarette market. The outbreak of novel coronavirus caused an adverse disruption on the overall economy through halted production and logistics activities, affecting the demand and supply of e-cigarettes globally.

The shortage has also resulted in numerous incidents of black marketing for these products in European and North American countries. In order to meet the rising demand for vape products post pandemic, multiple vendors adopted unique marketing strategies and offering their products via online platforms to boost product sales.

As more consumers become aware of the hazardous effects of tobacco smoking, they are introduced to new and safer smoking devices, thereby increasing the demand for these products.

E-cigarettes are gaining popularity, especially among young adults and adolescents. The modular device segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment These devices are highly customizable that allow users to adjust the vapour output according to their preference.

Key players operating in global e-cigarette market include Smoore International Holdings, Imperial Brands Plc, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco Inc. etc. To gain a significant share in the market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

The leading players are introducing various e-liquid flavours in the market to cater to the evolving preferences of customers, thereby propelling market growth.

Key Target Audience:

  • E-cigarette Companies

  • Vaping Devices Companies

  • Tobacco Manufacturers

  • Consulting and Advisory Firms

  • Government and Policy Makers

  • Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. E-cigarette Market: Product Overview

4. Global E-cigarette Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market
4.3 Global E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market

5. Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)
5.1 Global E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Disposable- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Rechargeable- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.5 By Modular- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)
6.1 Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global E-cigarette Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Pharmaceuticals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Vaccines- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.5 By Feed Additives- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global E-cigarette Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global E-cigarette Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas E-cigarette Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
8.1 Americas E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.2 Americas E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market: Prominent Companies
8.3 Americas E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market: Segmental Analysis
8.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular)
8.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Offline stores, Online stores)
8.6 Americas E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market: Country Analysis
8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
8.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)
8.9 United States E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.10 United States E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Distribution Channel (2016-2026)
8.11 Canada E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.12 Canada E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Distribution Channel (2016-2026)

9. Europe E-cigarette Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Asia Pacific E-cigarette Market : An Analysis (2016-2026)

11. Global E-cigarette Market Dynamics
11.1 Global E-cigarette Market Drivers
11.2 Global E-cigarette Market Restraints
11.3 Global E-cigarette Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Cement Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share of global leading companies
13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market
13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global E-Cigarettes (Vaping) Market

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Smoore International Holdings Limited
14.2 Imperial Brands, Plc.
14.3 British American Tobacco
14.4 Japan Tobacco, Inc
14.5 FirstUnion
14.6 Shenzhen IPV Vaping Technology Co., Ltd
14.7 ALD GROUP LIMITED,
14.8 JoyeTech
14.9 Juul Labs
14.10 NJOY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxdaau

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-cigarettes-market-report-2021-market-was-valued-at-21-2-billion---analysis--forecast-2016-2026--301454450.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Marathon Oil Is Racing to Test the Highs of 2018

    Marathon Oil has surged to a new high for the move up Tuesday. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of MRO, below, we can see that prices have more than doubled in the past 12 months.

  • XPeng Weighs In on Delistings, Data Security, and China’s EV Boom

    China-related risks aren't going away, so investors will have to keep working to understand them. Talking with the Chinese-based companies is a great approach.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • Here's More Proof That Micron Technology Stock Could Fly Higher in 2022

    While Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) fiscal 2022 first-quarter results released on Dec. 20, 2021 indicate that the memory market is going to remain in good health, some market watchers believe that may not remain the case as 2022 progresses. Micron crushed estimates as its revenue and earnings flew higher, while the memory market's bright prospects helped it deliver impressive guidance. Let's see what it all means for Micron.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Shares of Chinese "mobile only" e-commerce site Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are getting hit disproportionately hard however, down 11.8%. In a report on the disconnect between stock-market performance within China and the performance of Chinese stocks that trade in the United States, WSJ pointed out that "the total value of onshore Chinese stocks rose about 20% last year" -- but "Chinese stocks listed in the U.S." declined by 42%, on average. As it turns out, much of the increase in the value of the Chinese stock market last year came about simply through the addition of new listings of companies on Chinese exchanges.

  • Airline industry cheers delay of new 5G band rollout

    Joe DePete, president of the Airline Pilots Association, explains why the aviation industry and FAA are pushing back against the planned rollout of a new band of 5G from U.S. telecom carriers.

  • Ford Americas president talks F-150 Lightning demand, chip crisis, and electric vehicle competition

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and International Markets Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford's F-150 electric truck demand and the increasing production of electric vehicles.

  • AT&T Shed Media Assets in 2021. This Year It Wants to Add Investors.

    The telecom giant faces a busy year as it tries to complete a divorce with its entertainment business, ease investor concerns about its dividend and show that it can continue to woo new wireless customers.

  • U.S. Became World’s Top LNG Exporter, Spurred by Europe Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time ever last month, as deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockOutput from American facilit

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • COVID test prices increase at Walmart, Kroger as at-home rapid tests remain hard to find

    COVID-19 at-home tests are hard to find and now Abbott's BinaxNOW kits cost more at Walmart and Kroger.

  • These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most

    DEEP DIVE As the coronavirus pandemic has stretched out, investors have continued to pour money into stocks, in part because the alternatives have been dismal. Why bother with 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds that yield a paltry 1.

  • Top Gold Stocks for January 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Chipmakers Seek Steady Sales Growth in Bid to End Boom-Bust Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor revenue is poised to top half a trillion dollars in 2022 for the first time ever. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatBut chipmakers are pursuing another milestone that may be even more ambitious g

  • Even The World’s Top Palm Oil Producer Is Worried About Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, the world’s top oil palm grower, is finding it isn’t immune to the impact of soaring prices as it plans to subsidize cooking oil sold locally.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Hong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatThe government will sp

  • Top Financial Stocks for January 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • European Gas Prices Jump 20% as Russia Keeps Volumes Capped

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe surged on Monday as reduced flows from Russia again caused uncertainties about Europe’s supply security in the winter months.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBench

  • Nevada utility overcomes Carl Icahn opposition, closes pipeline deal

    The $1.5 billion cash deal brings new owners to the natural gas pipeline and storage assets in northwest Colorado and the region.