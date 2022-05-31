U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Global e-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Report 2022: Size is Expected to Increase from an Estimated $78,631.4 Million in 2021 to $191,545.7 Million by 2030 at a Robust 10.4% CAGR

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Research Report: Component, Channel, Consumer - Global Industry Size and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-commerce automotive aftermarket size is expected to increase from an estimated $78,631.4 million in 2021 to $191,545.7 million by 2030 at a robust 10.4% CAGR

Both repair shops and vehicle owners are now procuring replacement vehicle parts online, of which garages, or B2B customers, have been more significant till now. They generally buy the components in bulk, to fit in the vehicles of owners.

In the coming years, B2C customers, which include the vehicle owners themselves, will become rapidly significant for companies offering automotive aftermarket parts on online channels. This will be because of the growth in the DIY culture and shopping convenience that e-commerce offers people, in terms of doorstep delivery, special discounts, and product comparisons.

The key reason for the rising automobile sales in APAC is the increase in the disposable income of people, which is accompanied by industrialization and urbanization. Additionally, with technological advancements and strong safety regulations, the average age of automobiles has risen here. Similarly, with the government efforts to enhance their communications infrastructure, more inhabitants here now have access to the internet.

This is why the key e-commerce automotive aftermarket players, including both component manufacturers and online shopping portals, are entering into partnerships or acquiring each other.

Major companies in the industry are Robert Bosch GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Meritor Inc., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co. Inc., AutoZone Inc., CarParts.com Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., BUYAUTOPARTS LLC, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Key Findings of E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Report

  • Replacement engine parts are being bought the most widely off e-commerce platforms because of the rise in the number and average age of vehicles around the world.

  • From 1.28 billion in 2015, the number of vehicles in operation had risen to 1.73 billion by 2020-end, thus driving the e-commerce automotive aftermarket by leading to the rising requirement for replacement parts.

  • Another key driver for the industry is the rising rate of digitization, which is offering an increasing number of people access to the internet. As per the World Bank, 56.7% of the global population had internet access in 2019, compared to 28.8% in 2010.

  • Moreover, the click-and-mortar concept is becoming popular as it allows customers to look the product up and pay for it online and pick it up at the physical store.

  • In the industry, third-party retailers are the dominant channel because they offer parts by a large number of manufacturers at discounted prices, thereby making the experience better for buyers.

  • APAC has the largest regional e-commerce automotive aftermarket size as it is home to the largest number of vehicles. Moreover, almost all established automotive component manufacturers have factories and sales presence here.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 Component
4.1.1.1 Engine Parts
4.1.1.1.1 Pistons and Piston Rings
4.1.1.1.2 Engine Valves and Parts
4.1.1.1.3 Fuel Injection Systems and Carburetors
4.1.1.1.4 Powertrain Components and Others
4.1.1.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts
4.1.1.2.1 Clutch Assembly Systems and Others
4.1.1.2.2 Gearboxes
4.1.1.2.3 Axles
4.1.1.2.4 Steering Systems
4.1.1.2.5 Wheels
4.1.1.3 Suspension and Braking Parts
4.1.1.3.1 Brake Calipers
4.1.1.3.2 Brake Pads
4.1.1.3.3 Suspension Systems
4.1.1.3.4 Others
4.1.1.4 Equipment
4.1.1.4.1 Headlights and Lighting Components
4.1.1.4.2 Wiper and Washer Systems
4.1.1.4.3 Dashboard Instruments
4.1.1.4.4 Others
4.1.1.5 Electrical Parts
4.1.1.5.1 Starter Motors
4.1.1.5.2 Spark Plugs
4.1.1.5.3 Electric Ignition Systems
4.1.1.5.4 Batteries and Others
4.1.1.6 Miscellaneous
4.1.2 Channel
4.1.2.1 Third-Party Retailer
4.1.2.2 Direct to Consumer
4.1.3 Consumer
4.1.3.1 B2C
4.1.3.2 B2B
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Click-And-Mortar Retailing
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Convenience Offered by Online Shopping Channels
4.3.2.2 Increasing Number of DiY Customers
4.3.2.3 Growing Automotive Aftermarket
4.3.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Vio
4.3.2.3.2 Increasing Average Age of Vehicles
4.3.2.3.3 Rising Number of Road Accidents
4.3.2.4 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Inability of E-Commerce to Tend to Immediate Consumer Needs
4.3.3.2 Increasing Complexity of Vehicles
4.3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Private-Label Brands
4.3.4.2 Growing Rate of Digitization
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Impact of Covid-19 on E-Commerce in Automotive Aftermarket

Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast
6.1 Component
6.1.1 Engine Parts, by Component
6.1.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Component
6.1.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Component
6.1.4 Equipment, by Component
6.1.5 Electrical Parts, by Component
6.2 Channel
6.3 Consumer
6.4 Region

Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast
7.1 Component
7.1.1 Engine Parts, by Component
7.1.2 Drive Transmission and Steering Parts, by Component
7.1.3 Suspension and Braking Parts, by Component
7.1.4 Equipment, by Component
7.1.5 Electrical Parts, by Component
7.2 Channel
7.3 Consumer
7.4 Country

Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings
11.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players
11.3 Comparison of Key Players
11.4 Strategic Developments in Market
11.4.1 Product and Service Launches
11.4.2 Partnerships
11.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.4.4 Facility Expansions
11.4.5 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 Business Overview
12.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.3 Key Financial Summary

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Denso Corporation

  • Valeo Sa

  • Zf Friedrichshafen AG

  • Continental AG

  • Hella GmbH & Co. Kgaa

  • Meritor Inc.

  • Amazon.Com Inc.

  • Ebay Inc.

  • Autozone Inc.

  • Genuine Parts Co. Inc.

  • Carparts.Com Inc.

  • Buyautoparts LLC

  • Advance Auto Parts Inc.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pscpg2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


