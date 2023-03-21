Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Report 2022: Major Players Include Robert Bosch, Amazon, Meritor, eBay, Genuine Parts and AutoZone

Company Logo

Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global e-commerce automotive aftermarket.



The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket is expected to grow from $58.32 billion in 2021 to $69.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The e-commerce automotive aftermarket is expected to reach $131.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17%.

Major players in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket are Robert Bosch GmbH, Amazon.com Inc, Meritor Inc, eBay Inc, Genuine Parts Co. Inc, AutoZone Inc, CarParts.com Inc, Advance Auto Parts, Buyautoparts LLC, Alibaba Group, Denso Corporation, O'Reilly Automotive, 3M Company, Continental AG, Federal-Mogul Corporation, and National Automotive Parts Association.

The e-commerce automotive aftermarket consists of sales of e-commerce automotive aftermarket products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to offer online marketing and sales of all vehicle spare parts through public websites. E-Commerce automotive, also known as automotive electronic commerce, is the buying and selling of replacement parts, accessories, and equipment used to maintain or improve the original product of an automobile over the internet.



The main types of e-commerce automotive aftermarkets are B2C and B2B. The business-to-customer (B2C) market refers to the retail model in which goods or services are sold directly from a business to the end user who has purchased the goods or services for personal use. The different components include engine parts, drive transmission and steering parts, suspension and braking parts, equipment, electrical parts and others and involve various types of channels such as third-party retailers and direct to customer.



Asia Pacific was the region region in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket in 2021. The regions covered in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in e-commerce is expected to contribute to the growth of the e-commerce automotive aftermarket going forward. E-commerce refers to the electronic buying and selling of goods over the internet. E-commerce is useful in the sales of automotive aftermarket products online as it offers convenience, ease of purchase, and home delivery of products.



New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket. Major companies operating in the automotive sector are focused on developing various new products such as online web portal solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



In February 2022, Bosch, a Germany-based engineering and technology company, acquired a 26% stake in Autozilla Solutions for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aimed to expand the digital B2B marketplace for independent aftermarkets in India. Autozilla Solutions is an India-based online car spare parts marketplace.



The countries covered in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $69.94 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $131.22 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Characteristics



3. E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Trends And Strategies



4. E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket



5. E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Size And Growth

5.1. Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Segmentation

6.1. Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

B2C

B2B

6.2. Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Engine Parts

Drive Transmission And Steering Parts

Suspension And Braking Parts

Equipment

Electrical Parts

Other Components

6.3. Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, Segmentation By Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Third-Party Retailer

Direct To Consumer

7. E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3mkdt

