Global e-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2020-2021 & 2022-2030 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Logistics Market By Service Type, By Operational Area: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The e-commerce logistics market was valued at $235.70 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Prominent providers of e-commerce have efficiently expanded their solutions beyond the warehouse. There has been a drastic shift toward comprehensive logistics applications. Supply chain execution is an umbrella term comprising warehousing. Vendors acquire other software companies to expand their footprint and have integrated engineered labor standards, transportation planning/execution, slotting, supply chain visibility, event management, yard management, and trading partner integration.

On the basis of service type, the transportation segment dominated the overall e-commerce logistics industry in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The modes of transportation considered for the e-commerce logistics market are air/express delivery, freight/rail, trucking/over road, and maritime.

The conventional supply chain of retailing was coupled with the development of economies of scale, which included shopping malls and large departmental stores. These systems face threat by innovative structures that have large warehouses located on the exterior of metropolitan areas, wherein, online packages or parcels are shipped through vans and trucks. The integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS) has boosted the e-commerce logistics market growth. TMS aids in planning deliveries across the supply chain.

Furthermore, optimizing the flow of goods and leveraging consolidated capacity have increased the growth potential of the market. However, the warehouse segment is expected to grow at highest rate, and this trend is expected to continue during the E-Commerce Logistics Market Forecast period. Warehouses can significantly vary in specifications, size, and location depending on the type of customers, products, share of online sales, and mode of delivery. Technological advancements implemented in warehouses are according to the e-commerce and logistics requirements.

The need for continuous management and frequent turnover of inventory based on the shelf life of products drives the market for warehousing. In addition, regular tracking of weights, expiration, & miscellaneous details and adding specific details to each product have increased the growth potential of the market.

Depending on the operational area, the international segment dominate the E-Commerce Logistics Market Share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Depending on the operational area, the domestic segment captured the largest share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Online trade is preferred by SMEs to drive and diversify the exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base. This helps in increasing social gains by enabling online presence and accessibility to global consumer. Domestic e-commerce unveils plethora of opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduce the price of purchases, and expanding their sales in developed and developing countries.

This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market. However, the domestic segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. Domestic e-commerce unveils bucket of opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduce the price of purchases, and expanding their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the e-commerce logistics market as e-commerce logistics help enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of supply chain. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected communities globally while governments and companies are trying their best to respond faster to the challenges posed by this pandemic.

However, from the first quarter of 2020, COVID-19 pandemic created an unbalanced health situation, with stringent restriction to maintain social distancing and lockdown implemented across world. Thus, with a major aim to contain this pandemic, majority of the economies have enforced completed shutdown, thereby leading to decline in business operations.

Sectors such as manufacturing and transportation have been severely impacted, which majorly disrupt the supply chain operations. However, this pandemic has elevated the growth of the e-commerce logistics market, and is expected to exhibit twofold increase during the forecast period.

Key findings of the Study

  • By service type, the transportation segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the warehouse segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

  • By operational areas, the international segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the domestic segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

  • By region, the E-commerce logistics market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Market Overview

Market definition and scope

Key findings

  • Top investment pockets

Porter's five forces analysis

Top player positioning

Market dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunities

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Key Regulation Analysis

Regulatory Guidelines

Key Market Players

  • DHL International GmbH

  • Aramex International

  • FedEx Corporation

  • S.F. Express

  • Gati Limited

  • Amazon

  • Kenco Group, Inc.

  • Ceva Holdings LLC

  • United Parcel Service, Inc.

  • Clipper Logistics Plc.

Key Market Segments

By Service Type

  • Transportation

  • Warehousing

By Operational Area

  • International

  • Domestic

By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • France

  • Russia

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otaew9

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-commerce-logistics-market-analysis--forecasts-2020-2021--2022-2030-with-covid-19-impact-insights-301618134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

