Global e-Commerce Logistics Market Report 2022-2027 with Competitive Analysis of the Top 10 Players - Amazon, DHL, Bpost, Ryder, Geodis, Fiege, Wincanton, Pfsweb 3.10 Maersk, GXO, Ceva Logistics

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Commerce Logistics 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global e-commerce logistics market to grow 7.9%, reaching a value of €451,239.3m. How fast will the market grow over the next 5 years? And how fast is each market segment growing? Find out with this market report.

Global e-commerce Logistics contains the publisher's bespoke market sizing and forecast data and analysis for 2022-2027, split by region and country. The report also breaks down the market by segment, providing growth and market share data for domestic, cross-border, fulfilment and last mile.

The report addresses e-commerce trends, including warehouse automation and robotics, PUDO location growth, returns, M&A and start-up activity, retail sales and retail platforms. Finally, the report contains competitive analysis of the Top 10 e-commerce Logistics providers.

Use the report to keep ahead of market trends, navigate economic downturn, seize market opportunities, and understand the growth trajectory of key e-commerce logistics markets.

This report contains:

Market size and growth forecasts for 2022-2027 - split by region and 46 countries

Market segmentation data - broken down between domestic, cross-border, fulfilment and last-mile

Trend analysis, including PUDO locations, returns, M&A activity, retail sales, warehouse robotics, start-ups and retail platforms.

Interviews and primary research with leading e-fulfilment, last-mile providers and retailers

Competitive analysis of top 10 e-commerce logistics providers

Strategic profiles of leading online retailers & LSPs

Key findings:

The total e-commerce logistics market shrunk by 5% in 2022

Market to grow 7.9% in 2023, and will reach a value of €451,239.3m

North America is now the largest regional e-commerce logistics market

Domestic represents 84% of the total market, and is the largest market in all 3 major regions

Cross-border shopping appears to be more popular in regions which can be characterised as developing

It is estimated that there are more than 1.8m pudo locations globally of which 1.2m are parcel shops

Start-up funding slowed in 2022 amid economic downturn and macroeconomic headwinds

Automation is rapidly becoming a key success factor in e-commerce logistics

3PLs are securing e-commerce logistics capabilities through the acquisition of smaller, specialist providers

Story continues

Key questions the report answers:

How did the market perform in 2022, and how will it perform in 2023 through to 2027?

How fast is each region growing?

How fast is each market segment (cross-border, fulfilment, last-mile and domestic) growing?

Why are some countries displaying sustained trends of extraordinary high market growth?

How is recent M&A e-commerce logistics activity affecting market dynamics?

Which strategies should e-commerce players adopt in order to streamline operations and enhance customer experience?

How are last-mile providers optimizing their network?

Who are the top 10 warehouse automation suppliers?

How is e-commerce logistics technology evolving? And what role is it playing in enabling e-market growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Sizing

1.1 Global

1.2 Asia-Pacific

1.3 North America

1.4 Europe

2. Market Trends

2.1 E-Commerce Retail Sales

2.2 M&A in the E-Commerce Logistics Industry

2.3 Returns

2.4 Warehouse Robotics

2.5 Start-Ups

2.6 Pudo

2.7 E-Commerce Retail Platforms

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Amazon

3.3 DHL

3.4 Bpost

3.5 Ryder

3.6 Geodis

3.7 Fiege

3.8 Wincanton

3.9 Pfsweb

3.10 Maersk

3.11 GXO

3.12 Ceva Logistics

4. Market Forecast

4.1 Global

4.2 Asia-Pacific

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 E-Commerce Retail Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30ucfj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-commerce-logistics-market-report-2022-2027-with-competitive-analysis-of-the-top-10-players---amazon-dhl-bpost-ryder-geodis-fiege-wincanton-pfsweb-3-10-maersk-gxo-ceva-logistics-301786916.html

SOURCE Research and Markets