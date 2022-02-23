U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Global E-Commerce Market Reached US$ 13 Trillion in 2021

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global e-commerce market reached a value of US$ 13 Trillion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach US$ 55.6 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.4% during 2022-2027.

Rapid urbanization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing internet penetration and usage of devices, such as smartphones, laptops and tablets to access e-commerce portals, is also providing a boost to the market growth. E-commerce enables organizations to conduct business without maintaining a physical presence, thereby minimizing the infrastructure, communication and overhead costs. The market is further driven by the increasing preference for online shopping, especially among women, and the growing influence of social networking platforms on shopping habits.

Online retail channels provide a hassle-free shopping experience to the consumers while displaying a wide variety of products to choose from, at affordable price-points. Additionally, the advent of private-label and direct to consumer-based business models is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. This enables the organizations to collect and use consumer data and provide personalized products and experiences to the consumer. The spread of COVID-19 has provided a further push to e-commerce activities as customers shift toward online platforms for ordering essential items amid lockdown and social distancing measures.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global e-commerce market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type and transaction.

Breakup by Type:

  • Home Appliances

  • Apparel, Footwear and Accessories

  • Books

  • Cosmetics

  • Groceries

Breakup by Transaction:

  • Business-to-Consumer

  • Business-to-Business

  • Consumer-to-Consumer

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top e-commerce companies being Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A), Ebay Inc., Groupon Inc., Rakuten, Walmart Inc., Zalando SE, etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

  • What is the expected growth rate of the global e-commerce market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-commerce market?

  • What are the key factors driving the global e-commerce market?

  • What is the breakup of the global e-commerce market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the global e-commerce market based on the transaction?

  • What are the key regions in the global e-commerce market?

  • Who are the key companies/players in the global e-commerce market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global E-Commerce Market

6 Market Breakup by Type

7 Market Breakup by Transaction

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • B2W Companhia Digital (Lojas Americanas S/A)

  • Ebay Inc.

  • Groupon Inc.

  • Rakuten

  • Walmart Inc.

  • Zalando SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl11cw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-commerce-market-reached-us-13-trillion-in-2021-301488606.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

