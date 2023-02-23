U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.25
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,145.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,174.50
    +77.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.70
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.05
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8430
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,168.86
    -223.56 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.25
    +0.62 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Packaged Foods Bolsters Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global E-Commerce Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global e-commerce packaging market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 15.87% percent, reaching a total market value of US$98.856 billion by 2027, from US$35.244 billion in 2020.

E-commerce packaging is a method used to move, store, and protect the contents of the package until it is delivered to the client by the package's supplier. The E-commerce market has radically transformed the purchasing experience for consumers due to the increased disposable income of people, a high level of convenience, the simplicity of shopping anytime, anywhere, and other aspects including larger options, rapid access, and worldwide reach. The growth of internet shopping has boosted demand for corresponding packaging requirements. However, as waste from product distribution and sales has moved from retail stores to houses, packaging sustainability is the main challenge facing the e-commerce packaging business. The global e-commerce packaging market is anticipated to expand significantly.

Increased demand for packaged foods and the growth of the e-commerce sector will drive market expansion

The popularity of online shopping is growing, and the market for electronic goods is expanding, which has increased the demand for packing materials and other alternatives. The advantages of internet buying over traditional big-box stores include free delivery, quick deliveries, and simple, uncomplicated returns. These advantages have fueled the consumer advantages of online shopping, which are predicted to drive global expansion. Major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global e-commerce packaging market include a rising preference for online shopping and increased demand for packaged food. This market is anticipated to expand because of rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers, and environmental concerns.

By Geography

Geographically, the e-commerce packaging market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The market for packaging for e-commerce is dominated by the Asia Pacific area. Most of the development in the region is a result of the rising demand for corrugated boxes in nations like India, China, and Japan. The expanding middle-class households, higher mobile and internet penetration, new incoming e-commerce firms, and improved logistic platforms are the main drivers of the e-commerce industry growth in the APAC region.

Key Developments:

  • Jan 2022: Amcor, a pioneer in creating ethical packaging solutions, has introduced the AmFiberTM platform of paper-based packaging goods. The AmFiber platform is a prime example of Amcor's customer-focused and flexible approach to innovation, which offers customers the best packaging technology using the materials best suited to their requirements. Amcor will progressively expand its innovative paper-based goods into a wide range of applications, including the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, coffee, drink powders, seasoning, and soups. AmFiber innovations will join other recently released paper-based Amcor goods, such as solutions for cheese, butter, and margarine in Latin America.

  • May 2022: Beck packautomaten, a German machine supplier, and Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, worked together to develop a practical paper solution that might revolutionize e-commerce by displacing plastic packaging and producing the proper sizes for a variety of items. FunctionalBarrier Paper from Mondi is made up of 95% paper and has improved barrier qualities to ensure top product protection against moisture and water vapor. Products of all sizes are packed according to their specifications thanks to Beck's automatic packing system. The device weighs the packaged goods and determines how much paper is required, cutting down on wasteful overuse of the material and lowering expenses. Functional Barrier Paper can take the place of needless plastic packaging, allowing shipments to arrive securely in environmentally friendly and suitable packaging.

Product Offerings:

  • Vitamins Pack: With the innovative Vitamins Pack from Smurfit Kappa, products can be delivered right to customers' doors, providing a highly practical and customized shopping experience. A two-piece solution with additional functionality, such as daily dosing, is one of the characteristics. a memorable consumer opening experience, Size can be changed to accommodate custom items, The ideal e-commerce subscription package, and a sustainable option made entirely of paper.

  • AirSpeed ChamberPakTM: To safeguard products during shipping, the AirSpeed ChamberPakTM keeps a cluster of adjacent tubes tightly inflated. ChamberPakTM saves space by arriving deflated, lowers handling and warehousing expenses, and improves shelf usage at packing stations. Customers may easily recognize the contents of this sturdy packaging option's clear exterior without having to remove the products. Perfect for a variety of products, including electronics, toner cartridges, wine and spirits, medicines, and cosmetics. It offers Environmentally Friendly: Reduces the total quantity of solid waste compared to molded EPS and foam-related materials; Superior Protection: LDPE film with nylon barrier maintains air pressure and performance for over a year. It has been compared to other designed packaging; this type has lower production costs. It also saves space and lowers warehouse and handling expenses.

Market Segmentation:
By Packaging Type

  • Corrugated Boxes

  • Courier Bags

  • Security Envelops

  • Protective Packaging

By Industry Vertical

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Food and Beverages

  • Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Companies Mentioned

  • International Paper

  • DS Smith

  • Mondi

  • Amcor plc

  • Pregis LLC

  • Rand-Whitney Container LLC

  • Smurfit Kappa

  • VPK Packaging Group

  • WestRock Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fprifi-e-commerce?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-commerce-packaging-market-report-2023-increased-demand-for-packaged-foods-bolsters-growth-301753231.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarHow Much Do Investors Say They Ne

  • Judge asks if Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -A trial challenging Elon Musk's $56 billion pay at Tesla Inc may hang on whether a single material misleading disclosure to shareholders would void the compensation plan, which the judge hearing the dispute called "a kill shot." At Tuesday's closing arguments in a Delaware court, a judge pressed lawyers representing Tesla directors and the investor challenging Musk's pay over whether the company's explosive growth outweighed misleading disclosures about the pay plan in 2018. The arguments followed a five-day trial in November in the Court of Chancery that featured testimony from the Tesla chief executive about the origins of the 2018 pay package and whether its performance goals were difficult to achieve.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This Earnings Report In Focus

    This LNG giant reports earnings with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Toyota accepts union demands for biggest wage hike in two decades

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp, the world's biggest automaker, said on Wednesday it would accept a union demand for the biggest base salary increase in 20 years and a rise in bonus payments, as Japan steps up calls for businesses to hike pay. As one of Japan's biggest employers, Toyota has long served as a bellwether of the spring labour talks, which are in full swing at major companies. The automaker's incoming president Koji Sato said the decision to accept the union's demands in full at the first round of talks was meant not just for Toyota but "also for the industry as a whole, and in the hope that it will lead to frank discussions between labour and management at each company."

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Amazon employees push back on return-to-office plan

    CEO Andy Jassy's memo announcing the policy change came as a surprise to employees when it was posted internally on the company's website Friday.

  • 16,000 Amazon workers have joined a Slack channel and launched a petition to fight CEO Andy Jassy’s mandate to return to the office

    Staff have called on Amazon to remember its mission to be “Earth’s Best Employer” and let them work on a more hybrid basis, instead of coming back to the office three days a week.

  • 401(k) nest eggs plunged 20% in 2022 — but does 1 more year of work really make a big difference in retirement safety? Here's the answer you may not want to hear

    Silver linings all around.

  • Tesla Board Misrepresented Musk’s $55 Billion Pay Package, Judge Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. directors misrepresented a $55 billion pay package they recommended for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a lawyer for shareholders said in closing trial arguments in a suit challenging Musk’s compensation. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Has Decided to Nor

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations tumble — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • Forget Winter Weather, Southwest Airlines Has a Much Bigger Problem

    Southwest Airlines turned flight attendants from service industry workers that bring passengers drinks into the face of the airline. On most airlines, flight attendants greet passengers, but they're mostly in the background.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel Charts Offer ... Little Intel

    Intel Corporation cut its dividend and prices are close to their 52-week lows -- so let's check out the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of INTC, below, I see INTC in the process of a third test of the $26-$24 area.

  • Walmart Has Bad News for Cash-Strapped Customers

    Walmart is proceeding with caution. The world's largest retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Feb.21, but issued a muted full-year profit forecast as it cautioned that consumers will continue to spend conservatively in a slowing economy. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said higher-income customers made up nearly half its sales gains over the fourth quarter, a surprising change from the retailer's traditional lower-income cohort, as inflation skyrocketed and consumer spending waned.

  • U.S. probes Wells Fargo's retention of employee communications

    The United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission have undertaken the probes, the fourth-largest U.S. bank disclosed in a filing. The scrutiny highlights the challenges Wall Street institutions have faced in tracking staff communications in the work-from-home pandemic era, particularly over personal devices and apps like WhatsApp. In September, the SEC fined 16 financial firms, including major global banks, a combined $1.8 billion after staff discussed deals and trades on their personal devices and apps.

  • 5G, Fiber Likely to Help 3 Wireless Stocks Tide Over the Storm

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. TMUS, T and CMBM are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • Raytheon says can support mid-50 Airbus A320 output, backs Boeing target

    Aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp can support a monthly production rate in the mid-50s range for Airbus SE's A320 aircraft this year, a target that appears slightly below the planemaker's planned output hike. Airbus' current output rate stands at 45 A320neo-family jets and the company plans to exit the year at a fraction below 60 a month - a rare one-third hike seen in aerospace, Reuters reported last week, citing industry sources. Speaking at a Barclays conference on Wednesday, Raytheon Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes backed Airbus rival Boeing Co's planned 737 MAX jet production hike.