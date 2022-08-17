U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,289.50
    -18.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,584.50
    -73.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,014.00
    -9.30 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.54
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    -0.18 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0177
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.99
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8100
    +0.5950 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,874.26
    -234.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.53
    -2.38 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.17
    -14.89 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Product Type, Application, and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Packaging Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

E-commerce packaging includes boxes, protective packaging, mailers, tapes, and labels among others, which are utilized for packaging of products that are sold on online platforms. E-commerce packaging materials require properties such as impact resistance and moisture and dust resistance to protect products during transit and storage.

The e-commerce packaging market has been driven by growth of the e-commerce market worldwide. Furthermore, growth of the retail industry has also contributed to growth of market.

Market Dynamics

Growth of e-commerce packaging is a result of increased online sales across application segments such as electronics, food & beverages, cosmetics, fashion, and furniture among others. The electronics segment was the largest application segment in 2021.

Online electronics and fashion sales have witnessed a significant growth in the recent past, due to discounts, ancillary services, and logistical services offered by various e-commerce players. According to U.S. government sources, these application segments alone will account for 1/3rd of the total U.S. e-commerce market.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth in market with India, China, and Indonesia being the major growth engines in the region. China, the world's largest e-commerce market, has benefited from a large population and increasing internet penetration.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the e-commerce market in China accounted for approximately 39% of the global e-commerce market in 2021. Europe and North America are matured markets for e-commerce and are projected to witness stagnant growth compared to growth in emerging economies such as India.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of global e-commerce packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global e-commerce packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor plc, Mondi Group, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Klabin S.A., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global e-commerce packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, E-commerce Packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global E-commerce Packaging market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Key Developments

  • Industry Trend

4. Global E-commerce Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global E-commerce Packaging Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Boxes

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Protective Packaging

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Mailers

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Tapes

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Labels

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Electronics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Food & Beverages

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Cosmetics

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Food & Beverages

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Fashion

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Furniture

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

  • Company Profiles

  • Amcor plc.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • DS Smith

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • International Paper Company

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Klabin S.A..

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Mondi Group.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd..

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Rengo Co., Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Smurfit Kappa.

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73pz8g

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Plaintiff drops suit in first Zantac trial

    Yahoo Finance health care correspondent Anjalee Khemlani details how the first case against pharmaceutical company GSK over its Zantac derivative was voluntarily dismissed.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 28 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • Analysis-Oil prices turn more volatile as investors exit the market

    Traders and fund managers have left crude oil markets in recent months, dropping activity to a seven-year low amid the worst global energy crisis in decades as investors become unwilling to deal with persistently high volatility. The exodus of participants, especially hedge funds and speculators, has made daily price swings far greater than in previous years, making it harder for companies to hedge against physical purchases of oil. The volatility has harmed companies that need energy market stability for their operations, which includes oil-and-gas companies, but also manufacturing and food-and-beverage industries.

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • US Futures Slide as Fed Worries Outweigh Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures fell as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike path outweighed robust corporate earnings and China’s stimulus plans.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate B

  • Coinbase Stock: Here’s Why Cathie Wood Dumped It

    Shares of popular crypto-exchange platform Coinbase (COIN) have been under an absurd amount of selling pressure over the past year, tanking 75% from peak to trough. The negative momentum has been unforgiving to even the boldest of investors. Innovation investor Cathie Wood recently announced that she had thrown in the towel over the reported SEC probe. Undoubtedly, the SEC securities warning is more salt poured into the wounds of Coinbase's already ailing shareholders. With Cathie Wood likely se

  • Why Nu Holdings Is Rocketing Higher Today

    What happened  Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) surged higher today after the company reported second-quarter results that beat analysts' top-line consensus estimate.  The fintech stock was up by 12.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Dow Futures Dip, Fed Minutes on Tap—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    As inflation shows signs of cooling, investors will be closely monitoring what the Federal Reserve has to say about the pace of interest rate hikes.

  • Sea's Stock Plunge Adds to Forrest Li's $17 Billion Wealth Drop From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. posted a bigger loss than expected and withdrew its 2022 e-commerce forecast, joining other online giants struggling to gauge an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Pu

  • Chipmakers Are Flashing More Warnings on the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting concern over semiconductor demand is sending shudders through North Asia’s high-tech exporters, which historically serve as a bellwether for the international economy.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Sav