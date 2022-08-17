Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Report (2022 to 2030) - by Product Type, Application, and Region
Global E-Commerce Packaging Market
Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Packaging Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
E-commerce packaging includes boxes, protective packaging, mailers, tapes, and labels among others, which are utilized for packaging of products that are sold on online platforms. E-commerce packaging materials require properties such as impact resistance and moisture and dust resistance to protect products during transit and storage.
The e-commerce packaging market has been driven by growth of the e-commerce market worldwide. Furthermore, growth of the retail industry has also contributed to growth of market.
Market Dynamics
Growth of e-commerce packaging is a result of increased online sales across application segments such as electronics, food & beverages, cosmetics, fashion, and furniture among others. The electronics segment was the largest application segment in 2021.
Online electronics and fashion sales have witnessed a significant growth in the recent past, due to discounts, ancillary services, and logistical services offered by various e-commerce players. According to U.S. government sources, these application segments alone will account for 1/3rd of the total U.S. e-commerce market.
Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth in market with India, China, and Indonesia being the major growth engines in the region. China, the world's largest e-commerce market, has benefited from a large population and increasing internet penetration.
According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the e-commerce market in China accounted for approximately 39% of the global e-commerce market in 2021. Europe and North America are matured markets for e-commerce and are projected to witness stagnant growth compared to growth in emerging economies such as India.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global e-commerce packaging market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global e-commerce packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor plc, Mondi Group, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, Klabin S.A., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global e-commerce packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, E-commerce Packaging manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global E-commerce Packaging market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product Type
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By Region
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global E-commerce Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global E-commerce Packaging Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Boxes
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Protective Packaging
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Mailers
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Tapes
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Labels
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
Segment Trends
Electronics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Food & Beverages
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Cosmetics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Food & Beverages
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Fashion
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Furniture
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global E-commerce Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
Amcor plc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
DS Smith
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
International Paper Company
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Klabin S.A..
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Mondi Group.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd..
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Rengo Co., Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Smurfit Kappa.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73pz8g
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900