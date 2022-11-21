U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.97
    -16.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,737.74
    -7.95 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,076.38
    -69.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.73
    +10.61 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.10
    -2.98 (-3.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.30
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0244
    -0.0076 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7840
    -0.0340 (-0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4740
    +1.1490 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,178.24
    -375.06 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.46
    +1.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.51
    +6.99 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Global E-Commerce Platforms Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·14 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for E-Commerce Platforms estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Commerce Platforms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050463/?utm_source=GNW


The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The E-Commerce Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 209 Featured) -
100Audio
101 Commerce
10digi
123e-bikes
123hair.nl
17TRACK
1Sale.com
216digital
21Cake Food Co.
21cp.com


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050463/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
E-Commerce Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Commerce Platforms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World E-Commerce Platforms Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: USA Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: Canada Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

JAPAN
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: Japan Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

CHINA
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: China Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

EUROPE
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for E-Commerce Platforms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: France Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

GERMANY
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: Germany Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Italy Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: UK Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Spain Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Russia Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-Commerce
Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-Commerce Platforms by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 32: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for E-Commerce
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Australia Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

INDIA
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: India Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms
by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce
Platforms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-Commerce
Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

LATIN AMERICA
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-Commerce Platforms by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for E-Commerce
Platforms by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for E-Commerce
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce
Platforms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for E-Commerce
Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

MIDDLE EAST
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-Commerce Platforms by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for E-Commerce
Platforms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Iran Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Israel Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms
by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: UAE Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce
Platforms - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for E-Commerce
Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

AFRICA
E-Commerce Platforms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
E-Commerce Platforms by Segment - E-Commerce Platforms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Africa Historic Review for E-Commerce Platforms by
Segment - E-Commerce Platforms Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050463/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionIn Du

  • Saudi Arabia Eyes OPEC+ Production Increase Ahead of Embargo, Price Cap on Russian Oil

    The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep energy flowing amid new attempts to blunt Russia’s oil industry over the Ukraine war.

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Sin

  • New FTX CEO Paid $1,300 an Hour, Court Filings Show

    Non-executive directors hired in the wake of the crypto exchange’s collapse are earning $50,000 a month – but the fees may pale in comparison to the overall costs of corporate restructuring.

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Amazon’s Customer Satisfaction Slips With Shoppers

    Shipping delays and customer service complaints are among the woes that have started to erode shoppers’ long-favorable views.

  • What Is My Coast FIRE for Retirement?

    Adherents of the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) movement aim to reach a point where they don't need ongoing income to retire and to get to that point before reaching age 65. Not surprisingly it requires rigorous savings and a frugal mentality. However, … Continue reading → The post What Is Your Coast FIRE for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Reopening, E-Commerce Plays Sell Off in Hong Kong as Lockdowns Re-emerge

    Cities that have been trying opening-up experiments have shifted into reverse, scaring the China bulls.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exro Technologies' Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for its World-Class Manufacturing and Innovation Centers in Calgary, Alberta

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 9001:2015 certification at its world-class manufacturing center and engineering innovation center, both located in Calg

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

  • Top 15 Manufacturing Companies in the US

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 15 manufacturing companies in the U.S. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Manufacturing Companies in the U.S. The manufacturing sector in the United States is among the biggest in the world and a key driver […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Is The Eagle Ford Shale Play Getting A Second Wind?

    The Eagle Ford shale play is seeing a wave of renewed interest, with dealmaking and M&A activity in the region on the rise

  • Employees or independent contractors? Fairness for America’s gig workers must come from entrepreneurs, not government.

    The new rules being promulgated by the U.S. Department of Labor about how to classify gig workers have evoked spirited responses on both sides of the issue. Labor activists want to see gig workers treated as employees, with employers paying a minimum wage, overtime, a portion of a worker’s Social Security taxes, and contributions to unemployment insurance. Companies that employ gig workers, meanwhile, want to treat them as independent contractors, as this eliminates investing in the assets supplied by the gig worker as well as the risk of overstaffing.

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3