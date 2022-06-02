U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

Global E-discovery Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-discovery Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global E-discovery market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the E-discovery market to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the E-discovery market is expected to progress during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the E-discovery market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the E-discovery market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the E-discovery market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the E-discovery market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the E-discovery market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this report on E-discovery Market

The report provides detailed information about the E-discovery market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the E-discovery market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

  • Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for E-discovery market players?

  • Which factors will induce a change in demand for E-discovery during the assessment period?

  • How will changing trends impact the E-discovery market?

  • How will COVID-19 impact the E-discovery market?

  • How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the E-discovery market in developed regions?

  • Which companies are leading the E-discovery market?

  • What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the E-discovery market to upscale their position in this landscape?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the E-discovery market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the E-discovery market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global E-discovery Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the E-discovery Market
4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.5.1. By Component
4.5.2. By Deployment
4.5.3. By Enterprise
4.5.4. By End-user

5. Global E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis

6. Global E-discovery Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. E-discovery Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. Software
6.3.2. Services
6.3.2.1. Managed Services
6.3.2.2. Professional Services
6.3.2.2.1. Maintenance and Support
6.3.2.2.2. Training and Consulting
6.3.2.2.3. Integration

7. Global E-discovery Market Analysis, by Deployment
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. E-discovery Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018 - 2031
7.3.1. On-premise
7.3.2. Cloud

8. Global E-discovery Market Analysis, by Enterprise
8.1. Overview and Definitions
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. E-discovery Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Enterprise, 2018 - 2031
8.3.1. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
8.3.2. Large Enterprises

9. Global E-discovery Market Analysis, by End-user
9.1. Overview and Definitions
9.2. Key Segment Analysis
9.3. E-discovery Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2018 - 2031
9.3.1. Government and Public Sector
9.3.2. Legal
9.3.3. BFSI
9.3.4. Energy and Utilities
9.3.5. Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.3.6. Retail and Consumer Goods
9.3.7. Manufacturing
9.3.8. IT and Telecommunications
9.3.9. Others

10. Global E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Size (Tons) (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.2.5. South America

11. North America E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Europe E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast

15. South America E-discovery Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)
16.3. Competitive Scenario
16.3.1. List of Emerging, Prominent and Leading Players
16.3.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, etc.

17. Company Profiles
17.1. Casepoint
17.1.1. Business Overview
17.1.2. Company Revenue
17.1.3. Product Portfolio
17.1.4. Geographic Footprint
17.1.5. Strategic Partnership, Merger & Acquisition, Business Expansion, New Product Launch, Innovation etc.
17.2. CS Disco, Inc.
17.3. Deloitte
17.4. Exterro, Inc.
17.5. IBM Corporation
17.6. KLDiscovery
17.7. Knovos, LLC
17.8. Logik Systems, Inc.
17.9. Micro Focus
17.10. Microsoft Corporation
17.11. Nextpoint, Inc
17.12. NUIX
17.13. ONE Discovery Inc.
17.14. Open Text Corporation
17.15. Relativity
17.16. Thomson Reuters
17.17. Veritas
17.18. ZyLAB
17.19. Others

18. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdn2m7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-discovery-market-report-to-2031---industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecasts-301560299.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

