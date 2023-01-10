The Global E-Freight and Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $24524 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.33% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global E-Freight and Logistics Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the e-freight and logistics market and is forecast to grow by $24524 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the e-freight and logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by saving time and money for businesses, the introduction of various freight management systems by vendors, and good data quality and extensive automation.



The e-freight and logistics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Consumer goods

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the service providers utilizing IT potentials as one of the prime reasons driving the e-freight and logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing e-commerce industry and rising need for IoT in smart freight logistics systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the e-freight and logistics market covers the following areas:

• E-freight and logistics market sizing

• E-freight and logistics market forecast

• E-freight and logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-freight and logistics market vendors that include Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Allcargo Logistics Ltd., Busybees Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Delhivery Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, DTDC Express Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Ryder System Inc. Also, the e-freight and logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

