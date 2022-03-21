U.S. markets open in 2 hours 42 minutes

Global E-Houses Market Trajectory to 2026: Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

Global Market for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)
Global Market for Electrical Houses (E-Houses)

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Houses Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electrical Houses (E-Houses) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

Mobile Substation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed E-House segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The E-Houses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.9 Million in the year 2021. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

With anticipated recovery in core end-use sectors including oil & gas, mining, power utilities, industrial manufacturing and railways in the post COVID-19 period, demand for e-houses is likely to renew on a progressive scale. Techno functional factors such as ease of installation, space-saving designs, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, would be instrumental in future growth of the e-houses market. Renewed demand for reliable power supply on the back of anticipated increase in electricity usage is also likely to perk up the market expansion.

During the previous decade, E-houses gained immensely from increased offshore gas and oil exploration, growth in mining, improvement in rail infrastructure. Anticipated similar expansion in these verticals in the post COVID-19 period, would ensure steady rise in e-house demand in the current decade as well. Mobile substations are portable, integrated compact powering modules offering surge-free AC and DC power supply as an additional capacity or as a backup in emergencies, or in terrains incompatible for construction.

Higher demand for power, rapid expansion of transmission capacities, faster commissioning, hassle-free installation and repositioning, minimal set up involving no elaborate construction, compact size, enhanced portability of modules to required zones, and overall cost efficiencies are fueling the demand for mobile substations as alternate power houses. Energy sector, with its increasing emphasis on transition to renewable resources, is slated to constitute a major market for mobile substations, to bridge the gap between supply and demand of power from alternate sources.

Global market for Medium Voltage (Voltage Type) segment is estimated at US$938.6 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.2% over the analysis period. The Middle East constitutes the largest regional market for Medium Voltage segment, accounting for 62.0% of the global sales in 2020. Middle East is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$928.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) -

  • ABB Group

  • Aktif Group

  • CG Power

  • Delta Star

  • Eaton Corporation

  • Efacec

  • EKOS Group

  • Electroinnova

  • Elgin Power Solutions

  • General Electric

  • Matelec Group

  • Meidensha

  • NARI Group Corporation

  • PME Power Solutions

  • Powell Industries

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • TGOOD Global Ltd

  • WEG

  • Zest WEG Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Electrical Houses Market: Outlook

  • Mobile Substation: Largest & Fastest Growing Technology Segment

  • Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Mobile Substation and Fixed E-House

  • Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

  • Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: USA, China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, Europe, Africa and Japan

  • Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Robust Opportunities in Utilities Sector

  • Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

  • Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion Toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

  • Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040)

  • Oil & Gas Sector: Prominent Consumer of E-Houses

  • E-Houses Remain Relevant in Mining Facilities

  • World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

  • Leading Mining Nations in the World (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others

  • E-Houses Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

  • Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

  • E-Houses for Power Outages

  • Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

  • E-House in Disaster Response Operations

  • Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

  • E-Houses for Railway & Urban Transport Electrification

  • Technology Advancements to Give Impetus to Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ea25x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


