Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Global-e Online Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GLBE) future prospects. Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The US$5.5b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$134m on 31 December 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Global-e Online's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 13 industry analysts covering Global-e Online, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of US$32m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 77% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Global-e Online given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Global-e Online currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

