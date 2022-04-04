Global E prescription Market 2022 | Stunning Growth at CAGR of 22.5%, to reach a value of USD 5,346.62 Million by 2028 | Industry Demand, Trend, Dynamics by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, "E prescription Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Solutions, Services), by Deployment (Web and Cloud Based Solutions, On Premise Solutions), by End User (Hospitals, Office Based Physicians, Pharmacies), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". According to the report, the global E prescription industry generated USD 1,582.21 Million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate USD 5,346.62 Million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 22.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Synopsis:

Electronic prescription (E prescription Market) is an application that sends a patient's or end-user's prescription electronically from their computer to a selected pharmacy. The primary goal of an electronic prescribing model in an EHR or HIT system is to efficiently transmit and receive complete, accurate, and unambiguous prescription orders, which helps optimize pharmacy processing and contentment, thereby eradicating workflow interruptions and delays in patient care. E prescription Market solutions are widely adopted in the healthcare industry as its benefits include improved patient safety, reduced medication errors due to handwritten prescriptions, fewer medication errors due to misinterpreted phone prescriptions, and fewer lost prescriptions or risk of misplacement in written prescriptions. This in turn is expected to augment growth of the global E prescription Market over the forecast period.

Growing government support for the adoption of EHR solutions and the need to reduce rising healthcare costs are major factors driving the demand for such solutions. Additionally, the global COVID-19 outbreak has led to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals, requiring better management of patient data. This is expected to further augment the demand for these solutions in the upcoming years.

Story continues

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/e-prescription-market-1428/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the E prescription market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.5% during the forecast period.

The E prescription market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,582.21 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,346.62 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide E prescription market.



List of Prominent Players in the E prescription Market

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Allscripts (US)

NextGen Healthcare (US)

athenahealth Inc. (US)

Relay Health, LLC (US)

Henry Schein Inc. (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US)

Dr First Inc. (US)

Surescripts-Rx Hub, LLC (US)

Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH, US)

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/e-prescription-market-1428/0

Benefits of Purchasing E prescription Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rapid digitization in the healthcare industry and widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHR) are key factors driving the market growth. As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread globally, the demand for telehealth and telemedicine solutions for providing professional care to patients has increased significantly. Moreover, the increasing focus by the authorities on minimizing the abuse of controlled substances and unauthorized distribution of pharmaceutical products is stimulating the market growth. Electronic prescription software can help identify duplicate or fraudulent entries in prescriptions, thereby limiting drug violations. Furthermore, various technological advancements, such as developing solutions with higher performance and ease of deployment, are becoming other growth-enhancing factors. These systems improve organizational workflow and increase patient compliance by providing cost-effective universal formulations. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies to improve public health and extensive improvement of medical infrastructure, are expected to further drive the target market in the near future.

Challenges:

High cost of integrated E prescription Market solutions associated with its implementation and maintenance is one of the major factor restraining growth of the target market. Due to high prices, some developing economies are facing difficulties in adopting such solutions. Furthermore, the lack of healthcare IT support in various developing countries across the globe is another important factor restraining the target market growth. Moreover, lack of expert opinion and skilled IT professionals may hamper the target market growth to a certain extent.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/e-prescription-market-1428

E prescription Market is Segmented as Follows:

Type Solutions Services

Deployment Web and Cloud Based Solutions On Premise Solutions

End User Hospitals Office Based Physicians Pharmacies

Region North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa



Regional Trends:

North America is projected to dominate the overall market over the forecast period. The US holds the largest market share in North America, mainly due to government initiatives and incentive programs to promote E prescription Market solutions, as well as growing demand for E prescription Market solutions in the US. For example, under the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, passed by United State Congress in 2018, requiring E prescription Market for all controlled substances which will be covered by Medicare Part D by January 2021.

Currently, many healthcare organizations in Asia Pacific are aggressively going digital, with a focus on streamlining entire workflows and ensuring patient safety. China, Taiwan, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major countries in the region that are vigorously adopting E prescription Market solutions. Additionally, government initiatives to adopt EMR solutions, large numbers of COVID-19 patients, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare spending, and growing consumer purchasing power are also influencing the growth of the target market in the region in the next coming years.

Speak To Analyst @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/e-prescription-market-1428/contact-analyst

Recent Developments:

· In September 2020, Medi Records announced that they had partnered with the eRX Script Exchange to offer electronic prescriptions directly to patients.

The report on the E prescription Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the E prescription Market?

How will the E prescription Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the E prescription Market?

What is the E prescription market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the E prescription Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “ E prescription Market ” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,582.21 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5,346.62 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 22.5% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Type

• Solutions

• Services



• Delivery Mode

• Web and Cloud Based Solutions

• On Premise Solutions



• End User

• Hospitals

• Office Based Physicians

• Pharmacies



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Epic Systems Corporation (US)

• Cerner Corporation (US)

• Allscripts (US)

• NextGen Healthcare (US)

• athenahealth Inc. (US)

• Relay Health, LLC (US)

• Henry Schein Inc. (US)

• GE Healthcare (US)

• Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US)

• Dr First Inc. (US)

• Surescripts-Rx Hub, LLC (US)

• Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH, US)



Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/e-prescription-market-1428/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Electronic Medical Record Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-medical-record-market-1433

Telemedicine Technologies Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/telemedicine-technologies-market-1431

E Clinical Trials Solutions Suite Technologies Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/e-clinical-trials-solutions-suite-technologies-market-1427

Endoscopy Equipment and Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/endoscopy-equipment-and-software-market-1419

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:



