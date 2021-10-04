U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

The Global E-Sports Market is expected to grow by $ 2.05 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global E-sports Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the e-sports market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 05 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Sports Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804142/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the e-sports market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by branding through e-sports and rising number of e-sports events. In addition, branding through e-sports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The e-sports market analysis includes game genre and revenue stream segments and geographic landscape.

The e-sports market is segmented as below:
By Game Genre
• MOBA
• FPS
• RTS
• Others

By Revenue Stream
• Sponsorships
• Media rights
• Advertising
• Publisher fees
• Merchandise and ticket sales

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the new platform launches as one of the prime reasons driving the e-sports market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on e-sports market covers the following areas:
• E-sports market sizing
• E-sports market forecast
• E-sports market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-sports market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity plc, Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Also, the e-sports market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804142/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


