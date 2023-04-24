Global E-waste Management Market to grow at 12.82% through 2023-28 to be valued at USD 122.48 Billion: Bonafide Research

Bonafide Research & Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Metal is the most common material found in e-waste, and it is often the highest component by weight. From the total, 57.29% of e-waste management comprises aluminum, copper, gold, silver, and steel.

Clifton, New Jersey, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The e-waste management market is expanding rapidly as electronic devices become ubiquitous in our daily lives. The rapid pace of technological innovation results in quickly replaced and obsolete models, leading to a growing amount of electronic waste. It has become imperative to dispose of the e-waste generated by the recycling of electronic devices, which can contain hazardous materials that can harm the environment and human health. As awareness of the importance of e-waste management grows, governments and businesses around the world are investing in the development of more efficient and effective methods for managing e-waste. Furthermore, e-waste often contains valuable materials such as gold, silver, and copper, which can be recovered and reused, reducing the need for new raw materials and the environmental impacts associated with their extraction.

Key Takeaways:

The Asia Pacific region leads with 38.65%, as China and India generate high volumes of e-waste and are also illegal dumping grounds for Western countries.



E-waste management for Printed Circuit Boards, Batteries, Cables and Wires, Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals, and Hazardous and Toxic Substances is anticipated to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 14.81%.

Household appliances like air conditioners, dishwashers, clothes dryers, refrigerators, kitchen stoves, water heaters, washing machines, etc. generate 54.82% of e-waste.

Brazil contributes 38.08% of South America's e-waste market whereas Saudi Arabia contributes 35.89% of Middle East & Africa`s e-waste management revenue in 2022.

IoT sensors and blockchain technology are being used to track e-waste throughout the supply chain, providing real-time data on the location and condition of e-waste and enabling more efficient and transparent management of e-waste. Robotics and automation are being used to improve the efficiency and safety of e-waste processing, reducing the need for manual labor and improving resource recovery rates. AI and machine learning are being used to optimize e-waste processing and resource recovery. Data analytics is being used to track e-waste flows. 3D printing is being used to create new products using chemical processes to recover valuable materials from e-waste. These technological trends drive innovation in the e-waste management industry, creating new opportunities for companies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of e-waste management and support the transition to a more circular economy.

Many companies are not fully aware of the environmental and health risks associated with the improper disposal of e-waste, which can lead to inadequate e-waste management practices. E-waste management is subject to a complex web of regulations at the national and international levels, which can be challenging for companies to navigate and comply with. E-waste management requires specialized equipment and expertise for the safe and efficient collection and transportation of electronic devices, which can be difficult and costly for companies to implement. Electronic devices often contain sensitive information, such as personal and financial data, that must be protected during the e-waste management process to prevent data breaches. E-waste management can be expensive, particularly for companies that generate large quantities of electronic waste. The costs associated with collection, transportation, and recycling can be a significant burden for companies. Many companies operate in global supply chains, which can complicate e-waste management efforts. Ensuring e-waste is properly managed throughout the supply chain can be challenging and requires coordination and collaboration with suppliers and partners. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach to e-waste management that includes regulatory compliance, stakeholder engagement, and investment in specialized equipment and expertise. Companies can also benefit from collaboration with other organizations and industry associations to share knowledge and best practices in e-waste management.

“The e-waste recycling industry presents a significant opportunity for companies to not only make a positive impact on the environment but also to benefit financially from the valuable materials contained in these products. At present the recycled e-waste amounts to USD 12 Billion. There is a growing demand for companies to offer certified e-waste recycling services to ensure that the materials are being disposed of properly and safely. E-waste management brings new opportunities for reuse and recycling, leading to a circular economy.” Says, Mr. Dhwipal Shah, Research Director with Bonafide Research, a research-based consulting firm.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also include targets related to e-waste management. Specifically, Target 12.5 aims to substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling, and reuse by 2030, while Target 8.4 aims to promote sustainable economic growth by improving resource efficiency and reducing waste generation.

Household appliances are typically large and complex, containing a wide range of materials, including plastics, metals, glass, and electronic circuit boards. Industrial electronics used in manufacturing, construction, and other industries, such as control systems, measurement instruments, and electronic machinery, are another major source of e-waste management. These devices often have a short lifespan and are frequently replaced as technology advances, resulting in a significant amount of e-waste being generated. These contain hazardous materials, such as lead, mercury, and cadmium, which can pose a threat to the environment and human health if not managed properly. There are several other types of products that generate significant amounts of e-waste, like IT and telecommunications equipment, medical devices, lighting equipment, electrical and electronic tools, toys, and leisure and sports equipment.

As per United Nations Study on e-waste management statistics:

Country Million tones Year US 6.9 2020 China 9.0718 2020 Saudi Arabia 0.171 2019 Japan 2.1 2019 UK 1.4515 2019 India 2.903 2019 South Korea 0.721 2019

The majority of countries in the world have an effective national program for e-waste management and recycling based on the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR). Under the program, all producers of electronic products are required to register with their respective government bodies and participate in a collective recycling system. The countries have also banned the export of e-waste to non-OECD countries and require exporters to obtain a permit from the FOEN for the export of e-waste to OECD countries. However, most of the e-waste generated in North America, West Europe, Australia, Japan, and South Korea is dumped illegally in India, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, and the Ivory Coast.

The high amount of e-waste generated in the US amounts to one-fourth of the global market share. This can be attributed to several factors, including the large and growing population, high levels of consumption of electronic devices, and relatively short product lifecycles. However, the US does have a relatively mature e-waste management industry compared to many other countries, with a number of established companies and regulations in place to manage the disposal and recycling of electronic waste.

Despite several measures, e-waste management in China still faces several challenges, including illegal dumping, informal recycling, and inadequate infrastructure in some regions. Sony, Panasonic, and Mitsubishi Electric are Japanese companies with an established recycling program for their products. Recycle One and Eco-System is specialized companies in e-waste recycling, and each operates several recycling facilities in the country. Electronic waste is a growing problem in India , as the country is one of the largest generators of e-waste in the world. E-waste management in India is primarily governed by the E-Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2011. The government has also launched programs to encourage the refurbishment and reuse of electronic devices and to support the development of a circular economy for e-waste management.

In Saudi Arabia , e-waste management is the responsibility of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) and the Saudi Arabian Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO). However, e-waste management in Saudi Arabia still faces several challenges, including a lack of public awareness and participation, limited resources, and inadequate infrastructure in some regions.

The European Union has implemented the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive, which requires member states to collect and dispose of e-waste in an environmentally sound manner. In addition, the UK government has launched a number of initiatives to encourage consumers to recycle their electronic devices, such as the Recycle Your Electricals campaign.

The illegal dumping of e-waste into Brazil from Europe and North America is a serious issue that violates international agreements and Brazilian laws, including the Basel Convention. Despite this, e-waste continues to be illegally shipped to Brazil, where it is often disassembled and recycled in informal and unsafe conditions. The Brazilian government has taken steps to regulate the import and disposal of e-waste, but enforcement remains a challenge.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

