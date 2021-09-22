Global Early Toxicity Testing Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2030 - Increase in R&D Activities and Rise in Stringent Regulatory Authorities

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Early Toxicity Testing Market Report 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Early Toxicity Testing Market size was valued at USD 816.0 million in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 2012.8 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.75% from 2021-2030.

Toxicity is a paramount factor in drug development. Toxicity testing is conducted to determine the degree to which a substance can damage a living organism. Owing to the higher rejection rate of drugs due to their high toxicity level, the inclination of companies towards the usage of toxicity testing for drug discovery have significantly increased.

The global early toxicity testing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in the R&D activities and rise in stringent regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare. However, limitations associated with preclinical testing is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the major market share owing to the increased adoption of early toxicity testing. Also, technological advancements and presence of developed infrastructure along with aggressive R&D activities are expected to promote the growth of early toxicity testing market.



However, Asia Pacific is expected to show tremendous growth in terms of market size owing to increased R&D investment coupled with presence of various pharmaceutical companies and prevalence of various chronic disorders with increasing demand of effective drugs discovery.

Competitive Landscape:

The global early toxicity testing market is highly competitive and consists of numerous market players.

