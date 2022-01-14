U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,661.25
    +9.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,099.00
    +110.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,496.00
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,157.50
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    +1.08 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.02
    +2.40 (+13.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9790
    -0.2010 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,099.99
    -1,543.27 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.45
    -35.11 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.92
    -2.93 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Global Earphones and Headphones Industry, Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Earphones and Headphones Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global earphones and headphones market is projected to grow by $10.23 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by technological advancements for product enrichment and the increasing penetration of smart devices. The study identifies the untapped market for premium devices as one of the prime reasons driving the earphone and headphone market growth during the next few years.

The industry is segmented as below:

  • By Type

    • In-ear

    • On-ear

    • Over-ear

  • By Geographical Landscape

    • North America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • South America

    • MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading earphone and headphone market vendors that include:

  • Apple Inc.

  • Bose Corp.

  • Grado Labs Inc.

  • Harman International Industries Inc.

  • JVCKENWOOD Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Logitech International SA

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Plantronics Inc.

  • Skullcandy Inc.

Also, the earphone and headphone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbj9pu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


