Global Earphones and Headphones Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2026 - Continuous Innovations Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth

Global Earphones and Headphones Market to Reach US$33.4 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Earphones and Headphones estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period.

Earphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.7% CAGR to reach US$22.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Headphones segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.8% share of the global Earphones and Headphones market.

Earphones and headphones are the basic audio accessories for mobile communication devices and latest models of these accessories are much more efficient and effective than previous models, thanks to tech advancements and design improvements.

Latest range of earphones and headphones incorporate versatile and unique features such as advanced Bluetooth functionality, sophisticated battery mechanism, wireless charging, Dolby Atmos sound output, and compact yet rugged designs, and are sought by almost every smartphone and tablet user, irrespective of background and demographic.

Headphones and earphones have risen in popularity supported by availability of cheap smartphones, MP players, streaming technology, and computers and today are one among the top devices used to listen to music. Headphones and earphones boast enhanced filtering for sound quality and are poised to benefit from ongoing efforts to further improve hearing quality for users.

Various companies are integrating better features and sensors to help these devices in measuring several parameters in real-time, like body temperature, heart rate, pulse oximetry, blood pressure, electro-encephalogram and ECG. These devices are expected to support biometric functions by using sound waves for acoustically identifying a person.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026

The Earphones and Headphones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.9% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Age of Hearables is Here!

Earphones & Headphones: Definition, Importance, Their Working & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 266 Featured)

Alclair Audio, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Bose Corporation

Grado Labs

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Logitech International S.A.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Plantronics, Inc.

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Shenzen Cannice Technology Co. Ltd.

Shure Incorporated

Skullcandy, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Ultimate Ears, LLC

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Music Streaming Makes Earphones & Headphones Indispensable Digital Accessories for Consumers

Robust Growth in Customer Care Operations & Parallel Rise in the Call Center Industry Drives Demand for Call Center Headphones

Headphones Are Critical for Successful Operations of a Call Center, Here's Why

Smartphones as Indispensable Tools of Modern Digital Life Turn Earphones & Headphones Into a Must Have Accessory

Growing Popularity of Podcasts & Podcasting Drives Demand for Headphones for Recording & Listening

Noise Cancellation, the Biggest Innovation in the Earphones & Headphones Market

AI Powered Headphones Emerge to Revolutionize the Market

Trend Towards Using Headphones While Workouts Drives demand for Workout Headphones & Earbuds

Rise in Telemedicine Bodes Well for Adoption of Headphones & Earphones

Work From Home & Videoconferencing Trends Drive Adoption of Headphones and Earphones

Continuous Innovations Remains Crucial for Sustained Growth

Rise of VR & AR-Based Training Across Industry Verticals Increases Demand for Headphones for Truly Immersive Experience

Rise of Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Gaming Headphones

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 266

