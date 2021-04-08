In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Earphones and Headphones Market Report. The global earphones and headphones market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2020–2026.

The market is witnessing the high adoption of true wireless headphones among consumers. In 2015, Bragi introduced the concept of true wireless headphones. However, Apple launched its AirPods along with the iPhone 7, which was a grand commercial success in late 2016. The inclusion of active noise canceling, gesture controls, haptics, and biometric monitoring features have changed the headphones market’s dynamics. True wireless devices allow the user to answer calls, listen to music, and integrate with hearing aids that help people suffering hearing disorders to hear distinctly, thereby enhancing the overall hearing experience. These devices are expected to provide real-time solutions such as language translation without mobile data, which will work with any smartphone.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the earphones and headphones market during the forecast period:

• The transition of Smart Wireless Headphones into Hearables

• Standardization of Value-Added Features

• Adoption of New Technologies for Product Enrichment

• Innovations in Audio Technology and Headphones Manufacturing



The study considers the earphones and headphones market’s present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Earphones and Headphones Market Segmentation

The global earphones and headphones market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, technology, noise attenuation, features, price range, distribution, end-user, geography. The adoption of in-ear headphones is growing due to lightweight design and higher portability. These devices are highly popular among excessive users that use them in offices, travel, and during fitness and sports activities. As in-ear models fit securely in the ear and allow users to negate external noise effectively, they have witnessed high popularity among fitness enthusiasts. In terms of revenue, in-ear devices are expected to reach $30 billion by 2026.



The growth in the music industry and the popularity of rapping have a positive effect on the adoption of headphones. Headphone manufacturers are collaborating with several music artists and celebrities to launch special edition devices. The growing adoption of smartphones has been pivotal in increasing the penetration of headphones. Advances in devices that can stream audio and video encourage users to invest in high-quality and sophisticated earphones. Music enthusiasts are investing in high-quality, smart, and wireless headphones that are compatible with Bluetooth devices. Smart speakers and earphones offer several features to control ambient sounds and deliver a highly personalized listening experience. Lifecycle changes and replacement demands are the major factors contributing to the entertainment segment.



Wired headphones have been the leading segment in the global headphones and earphones market for an extended period due to wireless devices’ high cost. However, since 2010, the segment has grown with the increased adoption of wireless headphones among consumers due to manufacturing and audio technology improvements. Mobility remains the largest challenge for wired devices. Although wired devices are rated high on sound quality, wireless ones rank higher in convenience and usability. Wireless earphones provide a high-quality sound experience on par with several premium ranged wired and wireless devices. Termed as “hearables,” modern wireless devices can seamlessly perform as hearing aids, fitness tracker wearables, and speech modulation devices. These factors are increasing their demand among users. Vendors have incorporated innovative technology such as gesture recognition and control, active head tracking, biometric monitoring, 3D surround sound delivery, which is increasing their appeal and acceptance among users.



The global active noise cancellation headphones market has witnessed tremendous growth over the last few years due to the rise in internet penetration and connected devices’ popularity. The rising demand for ANC in several audio settings, including hearing aid and protective communication devices, drives the transition of ANC headphones into the hearables segment.



Smart headphones have witnessed major updates and are increasingly becoming convenient. Feature-loaded smart devices redefine the genre of wearables as they are integrating the functionalities and capabilities of electronic devices into an in-ear earbud. The demand for intelligent headphones has grown in recent years as the increasing number of consumers focus on product aesthetics. Since 2016, entertainment and sports have been major end-users witnessing high adoption of these devices. The ability of smart headphones to link with most connected devices is increasing their traction among users, and vendors are trying to position them as the central mode of wearables and connected devices.



Apple, Sony, and Samsung offer high-priced headphones. The global premium headphones market is expected to reach over $22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 11%. These devices cost a premium as they integrate hi-tech functionalities such as layered hearing and speech amplification with headphones. North America is expected to emerge as the largest market for premium-range earphones during the forecast period.



Headphones are sold retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online stores. Vendors in countries such as the US and the UK primarily sell earphones either in electronic stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, or online stores.



Product Type

• In-ear

• On-ear

• Over-ear

Technology

• Wired

• Wireless

• True Wireless

Features

• Smart

• Non-smart

Noise Attenuation

• ANC

• Passive Noise Cancellation

End-Use

• Entertainment

• Sports

• Gaming

Price Range

• Premium

• Moderate

• Low

Distribution

• Online

• Offline



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

Europe and North America are projected to head the global earphones and headphones market share. Europe and North America have been at the forefront of several consumer goods innovations, including electronic devices. Consumers in these regions have shown a keen interest in adopting paid digital audio subscriptions and podcasts. They are also actively engaging in fitness and sports activities. The trend to invest in music and fitness subscriptions generates high sales for head and earphones as essential accessories. The trend of online music streaming is high in Europe and North America, influencing the market growth. The inclusion of smart features such as portable designs, water resistance, advanced sound control, sensors, gesture control, and better battery life is increasing the adoption of smart wireless headphones among consumers.



Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Nordic

o Switzerland

o Benelux

o Poland

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Argentina

o Colombia

o Peru

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Turkey

o UAE



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Bose, Apple, Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser, and Skullcandy are the major vendors in the global earphones and headphones market. The market remains a little concentrated among the leading vendors that account for major revenue shares. The influx of new vendors and tech startups venturing into the audio sector increases overall market competitiveness. Innovations, costs, and convenience play a crucial role in increasing demand. The adoption curve of smart headphones can be predicted by considering the diffusion of innovation of previous new technology products in the region. Partnerships with artists, event organizers, and other end-user application entities are other growth strategies adopted by vendors in recent years.



Prominent Vendors

• Apple

• Sony

• Samsung

• Bose

• Sennheiser

• Skullcandy



Other Prominent Vendors

• Anker

• LG Electronics

• Avanca

• Amkette

• ASUS

• Audio-Technica

• Beyerdynamic

• Bang & Olufsen

• Creative

• Denon

• Grado

• House of Marley

• Jays

• JVCKENWOOD

• Jabra

• Jaybird

• Logitech

• Monster

• Motorola

• Nuheara

• Panasonic

• Philips

• Onkyo & Pioneer

• Plantronics

• Shure

• Sol Republic

• Turtle Beach

• Urbanears

• Westone

• Alphabet

• Rowkin

• Crazybaby

• Earin

• Meizu

• Waverly Labs

• Mymanu

• Toshiba

• RHA

• Xiaomi

• Huawei

• CB3 Audio

• Cowin

• Bluedio

• MPOW

• Ailihen

• Kensington

• Zound

• Klipsch

• LITLIT

• Dibidog

• Letscom

• Koss

• Goang-Fann

• Master & Dynamic

• Nokia

• Gonoise

• JAM

• Imagine Marketing

• BBK Electronics

• Microsoft

• JLab Audio

• Blaupunkt

• Sound Huggle

• Kokoon Technology

• MUZIK

• Nura

• Hooke Audio



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the earphones and headphones market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. Which are the major new technologies adopted in the headphones market?

3. What are some of the market restraints affecting the demand for earphones and headphones?

4. Which segments are anticipated to witness the highest revenues during the forecast period?

5. Who are the prominent vendors in the earphones market?

6. Which regions are likely to be dominant in the headphones and earphones market?

