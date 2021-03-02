U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Global Eating Disorder Therapy market – 35.6 Million Eating Disorder cases Worldwide - by PMI

Prophecy Market insights
·7 min read

Covina CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- {{DATELINECITY_DATE_GLOBENEWSWIRE_BUG} The Global Eating Disorder Therapy market accounted for US$457.5Mn in 2020 and is estimated to be 2030 US$ 763.8Mn 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% . The growth of the global eating disorder market is increasing rapidly due to changing habits and lifestyle of today’s generation. Further, mental illness is also the major cause of eating disorders due to stress, anxiety and mood swings. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 9% of the population worldwide is affected by the eating disorders. Women with physical disability are more likely to be prone to eating disorders. The most common type of eating disorder is bulimia nervosa, which is commonly found among military members. Approved drugs in the eating disorder market includes Edgemont pharmaceuticals Floxetine Tablets and shire’s Vyvanse theses drugs are administered via oral route. Only three drugs are in active clinical development for eating disorder, with two drugs in phase 2 and one in phase 3. Therapies in eating disorder basically targets dopamine reuptake, opioid reuptake and ghrelin receptor.

The report "Global Eating Disorder Therapy Market, is segmented into By Type (Anorexia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder, bulimia Nervosa, Pica, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, Rumination Disorder, Night Eating Syndrome, Purging Disorder, Others), By Patients(Inpatients, Outpatients), By Treatment (Medications, Therapy, Others ), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By End – Users(Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America And Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Till 2029.

Key Highlights:

  • A new initiative at UNC-Chapel Hill is kicking off a genetic study of eating disorders that it says will be the largest of its kind.

  • According to Essex Partnership University, young people living with new eating disorder will receive specialist treatment more quickly by the new launch created by Essex. They invented new launch which is named as FREED.

  • Equip, a company that delivers virtual eating disorder treatment, on Feb. 10 closed a US$13 million series A funding round led by Optum's venture capital arm, bringing its total amount of funds raised to US $17 million.

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4640

Analyst View:

Eating disorder is the most common type of disorder found worldwide. It is affected by the lifestyle and the environment. There are different types of eating disorders found which totally depend on the mental and physical health of a person. Today’s youth generation is facing several personal and professional health issues, which led to misdiagnosis of the condition. People think that it a normal issue but in reality it can affect whole life of a person. Therefore, proper medication should be provided on time to avoid health related issues.


Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Eating Disorder Therapy market accounted for US$457.5Mn in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 763.8Mn million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%The Global Eating Disorder Therapy market is segmented based on the type, patient, treatment, route of administration, end users, and by region.

  • By type, the Global Eating Disorder Therapy market is segmented into Anorexia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder, bulimia Nervosa, Pica, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, Rumination Disorder, Night Eating Syndrome, Purging Disorder, Others

  • By patient, the market is segmented in Inpatients and outpatients.

  • By Treatment, the Global Eating Disorder Therapy market is segmented into Medications, Therapy, Others

  • By end-user, the target market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Others.

  • By route of administration, the target market is segmented into Oral, Parenteral, Others.

  • By region, the Global Eating Disorder Therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the sepsis diagnostics market in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Ask for a Discount on the Current Pricing @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4640

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Eating Disorder Therapy market ”, Global Eating Disorder Therapy market , By Type(Anorexia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder, bulimia Nervosa, Pica, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, Rumination Disorder, Night Eating Syndrome, Purging Disorder, Others), By Patients(Inpatients, Outpatients) By Treatment (Medications, Therapy, Others ), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By End – Users(Hospitals, Clinics, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America And Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecast Till 2029.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/global-eating-disorder-therapy-market-4640

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction

  • Study Deliverables

  • Study Assumptions

  • Scope of the Study

  1. Research Methodology

  2. Executive Summary

  • Opportunity Map Analysis

  • Market at Glance

  • Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

  1. Investment Analysis

  2. Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Eating Disorder Therapy market include Chronos Therapeutics, Shire US Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Promises Behavioral Health, Pyramid Healthcare (Tapestry Eating Disorder Services), Timberline Knolls, Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders, Walden Behavioral Care.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

CONTACT: To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights 1 860 531 2701 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com


