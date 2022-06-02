U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026 - Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires and Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period.

Hospital and ambulatory care, long-term care centers, clinics, and hospitals are the main users of ECG lead wires and ECG cables. With the prevalence of CVDs across the world, there is growing need for prevention, monitoring and treatment. This is expected to stimulate growth in the use of ECG devices, thus spurring demand for ECG lead wires and cables. In addition, rising concerns regarding healthcare and technological developments are also fueling market growth.

The market is also driven by the rising demand for equipment for cardiac monitoring of cardiovascular conditions prevalent among the geriatric and the modern urban demographic. The emergence of ECG monitoring systems having wireless technology is expected to have a transformative effect on the market. Other factors that support growth include favorable regulatory policies and implementation of the regulations stipulated by governments for monitoring devices; emergence of innovative products; and investments in untapped markets.

Thermoplastic Elastomer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$974.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market. With respect to material type, Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) represents the most widely used material for disposable lead wires due to features, such as compatibility, stability, higher insulation, and cost efficiency. The lead wires made with TPU are resistant to fungus, heat, and acids. These benefits are expected to drive the demand for TPU-based lead wires.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $651.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $220.3 Million by 2026

The ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$651.9 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 40.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$220.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$101.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America is the largest regional market and growth is set to be driven by expanding geriatric popular and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The increasing geriatric population, improving disposable incomes, and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are boosting growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Usability, Reusable Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026

The reusable segment leads the market due to its ease-of-use and the cost factor associated with the reusability of cables and lead wires.

In the global Reusable (Usability) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$689.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$941.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Significance of Electrocardiography in COVID-19 Management to Support Market Growth

  • ECG Machines Help Doctors Identify COVID-19 Patients at Risk of Heart Complications

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 68 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires to Boost Long-term Growth

  • Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

  • Electrocardiography: A Prelude

  • An Introduction to ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

  • Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads

  • Electrodes and Leads in ECGs

  • Lead Fail Detection

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 97 Featured)

  • 3M Company

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Conmed Corporation

  • Curbell Medical Products, Inc.

  • Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KgaA

  • General Electric Company

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Mindray Medical International Limited

  • SPACELABS HEALTHCARE

  • Schiller Americas Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises Growth for ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market

  • Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Demand for ECG Cables and Lead Wires

  • Types of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

  • Expanding Elderly Population Susceptible to Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Need for ECG Cable and Lead Wires

  • Risk of Coronary Artery Disease in Obesity Presents Prospects for ECG Monitoring Devices & Accessories

  • High Threat of Cross-Contamination Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Turns Focus onto Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires

  • Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market: High Growth Prospects

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Strong Preference for Disposable ECG Leads

  • Technological Advancements and Innovations to Boost Market Prospects

  • Study Proposes All-ECG with 12-Lead ECG Tracking

  • Listening to Heart and Measuring ECG Remotely

  • ISO/IEC Focus on Development of New Standard for ECG Medical Equipment

  • Wearable ECG Technology Threatens Conventional ECG Monitoring, Affecting Lead Wires and Cables Market

  • Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

  • Key Challenges in ECG Technology and Design

  • ECG Lead Positioning Errors Disrupt Management and Stratification Efforts for Cardiac Patients

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8q93f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ecg-cable-and-ecg-lead-wires-market-report-2022-market-to-reach-2-billion-by-2026---disposable-ecg-cables-and-lead-wires-and-developing-economies-to-spearhead-long-term-growth-301560049.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

