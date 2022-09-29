The Global eClinical solutions Market size is expected to reach $20.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

With professional data services as well as the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud, eClinical Solutions assists life sciences enterprises all over the world in accelerating clinical development projects.

The elluminate platform and digital data services provide clients with self-service access to all of their data from a single, central location, as well as comprehensive analytics that aid in the faster and more informed decision-making process for businesses.



For the effective administration of data for clinical trials, a variety of eClinical solutions are employed, that includes electronic data capture & clinical data management systems, randomization and trial supply management, clinical trial management systems, and others. It aids in the efficient integration and management of data produced during clinical studies.



It provides a suite of tools to efficiently organize, manage, track, and create insights for clinical research portfolios. It integrates contact management sites and teams, a calendar and monitoring system, and document management. As a result, it creates approved clinical research outcomes as well as compliant submissions; stores and regulates data entry; authenticates the reliability and integrity of the data, and makes it possible to improve the patient experiences by accelerating drug development.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



The market for eClinical solutions is expected to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. To expand hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, a significant number of clinics and hospitals around the world underwent restructuring. A potential backlog in non-essential procedures developed as a result of the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. The lockdown caused delays in the production and delivery of critical medical supplies.



Market Growth Factors



Operational Expenditures and Regulatory Needs are rising



Customized or gene-based disease management is becoming more popular in the field of medical research and innovative drug treatments. In comparison to presently available alternative therapies or medications, government reimbursement organizations, commercial insurers, and payers frequently demand novel drugs that have a better therapeutic value and greater efficacy. Additionally, by controlling the standard pricing of innovative pharmaceuticals, these payers are reducing manufacturing businesses’ profit margins. The eClinical solutions market is concentrating on the development and marketing of software solutions that help speed up and efficiently complete clinical studies.



Rising Adoption of Software Solutions in Clinical Trails



Due to the growing amount of data produced throughout clinical development processes, there is an increased need for recording and analyzing clinical data, which has led to a growth in the use of eClinical solutions in clinical trials. Furthermore, eClinical technologies improve site performance, clinical trial efficiency, and cost optimization by removing redundant data entry. Also, it is noted that the rapid uptake of eClinical solutions, such as RTSM, combined with effective trial drug supply management, would motivate key companies to increase their investment for product innovations.



Market restraining Factors



High Cost of Implementation



In order to efficiently manage the clinical research data and information throughout the research lifecycle, researchers might use eClinical solutions. Many integrated eClinical solutions (like CTMS and CDMS) offer clinical researchers end-to-end solutions for all phases of clinical trial administration. These software solutions are, quite costly and charged at a premium rate. With additional costs for technical support cloud-based systems, the installation, and maintenance of eClinical solutions.



Delivery Mode Outlook



Based on delivery mode, the eClinical solution market is segmented into web-based (on-demand) model, licensed enterprise (on-premise) model, and cloud-based (SaaS) model. The cloud-based (SaaS) segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the eClinical solution market in 2021. This is due to integrated features including flexibility, high accessibility, minimal handling costs, and simple data backup. These systems make real-time data available, allowing users to act quickly and give high-quality data for risk-based monitoring.



Clinical Trial Phase Outlook



On the basis of the clinical trial phase, the eClinical solution market is fragmented into phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV. In 2021, the phase III segment led the eClinical solutions market with the highest revenue share. The segment is expanding as a result of the increasing need for clinical data management software to reduce overall costs and boost process effectiveness. The expansion of the market is being significantly accelerated by the rising number of medications that successfully complete phase III.



Product Outlook



By product, the eClinical solution market is categorized into CDMS/EDC Solutions, CTMS Solutions, analytics & reporting platforms, safety solutions, integration platforms, RTMS solutions, eCOA solutions and others. The CTMS solutions segment generated a significant revenue share in the eClinical solutions market in 2021. In order to manage clinical trials for clinical research, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries use a clinical trial management system (CTMS). These are employed in clinical research to manage clinical trials. This CTMS will support clinical research carried out within or among the three institutions as a single, centralized, web-based enterprise resource.



End User Outlook



Based on the end user, the eClinical solution market is classified into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutions, hospitals, medical device manufacturers, and others. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies held the highest revenue share in the eClinical solution market in 2021. Companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries can locate clinical trial-related administrative obstacles by using such software solutions. Researchers at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are subsequently driving the demand for eClinical solutions for clinical research programs.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the eClinical solution market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region witnessed the largest revenue share in the eClinical solutions market. The regional growth is the result of its established business infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and accessibility of key players. The demand for eClinical solutions in this region is rising as a result of increased government regulations to support clinical trials, ongoing product improvements and new product launches by major players in the eClinical solution market, and a rise in the number of collaborations for innovative drug development.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, Anju Software, Inc., eClinical Solutions LLC, Castor EDC, Signant Health, Dassault Systemes SE, Parexel International Corporation (Phoenix Parentco, Inc.), Clario, BSI Life Sciences (Business Systems Integration AG) and MedNet Solutions



Strategies Deployed in eClinical solutions Market



May-2022: Signant Health released Oncology Complete, a new solution bundle to address specific challenges and evolving needs in oncology clinical research. By this launch, the company would offer a new solution bundle to meet specific challenges and emerging requirements in oncology clinical research. Oncology Complete single-source allows sponsors to conduct simple as well as complicated trials efficiently and cost-effectively.



Mar-2022: BSI teamed up with CloudScientific Technology, Shanghai-based pharma IT distributor. This collaboration would help the company to acquire new consumers and also let more prospects know about BSI’s CTMS and eTMF and their great potential to accelerate the time to market drugs & medical devices.



Dec-2021: Oracle Corporation acquired Cerner Corporation, an American supplier of health information technology services, devices, and hardware. This acquisition aimed to assist Oracle to scale up its cloud business in the hospital and health system market.



Nov-2021: eClinical Solutions expanded their existing product elluminate by adding Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) offering. The expansion would provide a renewed approach to risk-based quality management which enable active oversight along with ensuring study data integrity from start to finish.



Jul-2021: Castor entered into a partnership with Lightship, a company providing direct-to-patient clinical trial solutions. This partnership would enable combining Lightship’s operational excellence in clinical studies and technology that delivers for the most complex clinical trials.



Sep-2020: Castor partnered with Click Therapeutics, a leader in the field of digital therapeutics. The partnership focused on providing solutions for conducting fully remote clinical trials.



Jun-2020: Oracle Health Sciences launched Clinical One Data Collection Cloud Service. The company focused on delivering on this promise by providing the industry with a unified platform that supports companies’ requirements. Clinical One Data Collection would support event-based data collection and would streamline workflow, providing the consumers with the agility and cost savings they require to get therapies to market faster.



Oct-2019: Oracle Health Sciences collaborated with Phlexglobal, a pioneer in the provision of Trial Master File (TMF) technology and services. This launch aimed at accelerating the speed as well as the accuracy of regulatory compliance & inspection readiness in clinical trials.



Sep-2019: Anju Software took over OmniComm Systems, a healthcare technology company. This acquisition aimed to position the company as the fastest-growing provider in the eClinical arena, and the complementary products of both companies form a truly comprehensive eClinical suite.



Oct-2018: Oracle signed an agreement to acquire goBalto, a software platform that develops cloud-based solutions for drug trial sponsors. The acquisition aimed to enable the consumers to remove another barrier to delivering treatments to patients faster. Through this acquisition, the company would be able to provide the most complete end-to-end cloud platform dedicated to unifying action & accelerating results for the Life Sciences industry.



