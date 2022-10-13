Global eCommerce Logistics Market to Reach $819 Billion by 2027
Abstract: Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for eCommerce Logistics estimated at US$243.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$819 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.9% over the period 2020-2027. Domestic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.9% CAGR and reach US$571.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the International segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR
- The eCommerce Logistics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$271.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.8% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
eCommerce Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
The Spectacular Rise of eCommerce and mCommerce Provides the
Foundation for Growth in the e-Commerce Logistics Market
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Traditional & Non Traditional Retailers Scale Up to the e-
Commerce Boom by Focusing on Logistics Innovations
A Decade Long Robust Growth in e-Commerce Has Prepped the E-
commerce Logistics Market for Steady Growth: Global B2C E-
Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021
and 2023
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical
Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to
Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not
Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Overview of E-commerce Logistics
Current State of the E-commerce Logistics Market: A Review
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Moving Beyond COVID-19, How Will Global Supply Chains Looks
Like? The Answers Every Stakeholder in Supply Chain Logistics
Should Know
As Companies Come to Terms With the Depth of their
Dependencies, Globalization Will Reduce to Regionalization
Supply Chain 24/7 Visibility, the New Normal
Fragmentation Drives the Supply Chain Industry?s Transformation
Rethinking Scale & Mix Will See the Rise of Parallel Supply Chains
Making Data Talk: Digitization Will be the Key to Building
Stronger, Smarter Supply Chains
All Regional Markets Poised for Growth in 2022 & Beyond
Cross Border e-Commerce Storms Into the Spotlight as a Key
Driver of Growth With China Basking in the Limelight
% Share of Cross Border e-Commerce in Overall Global e-Commerce
Sales for the Years 2017, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Focus on Efficiency Brings Automation Into the Spotlight
Drones to the Rescue
Wearables Make a Mark
Self-Driving Trucks Emerge Into the Spotlight
Global Opportunity for Logistics Automation (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
AI Makes a Deep Impact on e-Commerce Logistics
Special Focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Trucking
Industry
Global Spending on AI in Logistics and Supply Chain Ecosystem
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
It is Not All Doom for Everyone. 3PL has Fared Reasonably Well
Amid the Pandemic
Global Opportunity for Third Party Logistics (3PL) (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Reverse Logistics Rises in Prominence
A Comparison of % of Customer Returns of Goods Purchased in
Brick & Motor Shops Vs Online Stores As of the Year 2021
Importance of Big Data Comes to the Fore as Companies Realize
the Many Benefits Offered
Global Opportunity for Supply Chain Big Data Analytics (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Innovation & Efficiency in Last Mile Delivery Vital to a
Successful e-Commerce Experience
EVs for Last Mile Delivery Gains in Prominence
Sustainability of e-Commerce Logistics Storms Into the Spotlight
Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here?s Why
The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular
Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric
Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990,
2000, 2010, & 2020
How the Logistics Industry is Responding
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Domestic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Domestic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Domestic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
International by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for International by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for International by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Warehousing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Warehousing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Warehousing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics
by Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by Service -
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for eCommerce
Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and International
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce
Logistics by Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Domestic and International for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation,
Warehousing and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for eCommerce
Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other
Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce
Logistics by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eCommerce Logistics by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics
by Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce
Logistics by Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Domestic and International for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation,
Warehousing and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics
by Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce
Logistics by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce
Logistics by Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Domestic and International for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce
Logistics by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
eCommerce Logistics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 109: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Operational Area - Domestic and
International - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Domestic and International Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 12-Year Perspective for eCommerce Logistics by
Operational Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Domestic and International for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce Logistics by Service - Transportation, Warehousing
and Other Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for eCommerce Logistics by
Service - Transportation, Warehousing and Other Services
