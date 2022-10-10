Global eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers Market to Reach $5.7 Trillion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers Industry"



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers Market to Reach $5.7 Trillion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers estimated at US$2.3 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. eCommerce, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Selling Establishments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $814.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR

- The eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$814.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$838.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$684.8 Billion by the year 2027.

- Vending Machine Operators Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

- In the global Vending Machine Operators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$92.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amway Corp.

Argos Limited

ASOS Plc

eBay Inc.

HSN, Inc.

Indrio Holdings, LLC

JD.com, Inc.

MercadoLibre S.R.L.

Newegg Inc.

Otto GmbH & Co KG

QVC, Inc.

Suning Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

Walmart Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

eCommerce and Other Non-Store Retailers - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Triggers Non-Store Retail Formats

E-Commerce Platforms Make Strong Gains as Physical Stores Shut

Shop During the Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Prospects of Direct Selling

Retail Sector

The COVID-19 Effect on Vending Machine Industry

An Introduction to Non-Store Retailing

Benefits and Drawbacks of Non-Store Retailing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Leading E-Commerce Companies: Percentage Breakdown by GMV of

Leading Players for 2020

Global Direct Selling Market Share Breakdown by Leading Players

(in %) for 2020

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Non-Store Retailing Sector Benefits from the Digital

Transformation of Retail Sector

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Top Digital priorities for Retailers

Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Shifts Growth Into

High Gear in the Non-Store Retailing Market

e-Commerce Sales as % of Total Retail Sales Worldwide for the

Period 2015-2022P

Pandemic Bolsters E-Commerce as a Preferred Retail Channel

Ecommerce Trends Power Online Retail Industry

Internet Infrastructure, the Catalyst for Digitalizing Consumer

Lifestyles Including Digital Commerce

Percentage Adoption Rate (%) of Internet Users by Region (As of

March 2021)

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years

2011-2021

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region As of March 2021

Internet Adoption Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020

Households With Fiber Connectivity Fuel E-Commerce Industry:

Global Market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) (In US$

Million) by Region for Years 2020 and 2027

Modern Digital Life and Ubiquity of Mobile Computing Devices

Spur Mobile Commerce Sales

Global Annual Sales of Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Desktop

PCs (In Million Units) for Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Adoption Rate of Smartphones as a % of Total Population: 2016-2021

Mobile Commerce as a Percentage of Retail E-Commerce: 2016-2021

Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Bode Well for Mobile

Commerce

Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018

Through 2023

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019

and 2025

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Digital Commerce

Ecommerce & AI Use Cases

Online Retailers Eye AI to Boost Business in Post-COVID-19 Era

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Emerge to Revolutionize E-

Commerce

Vital Role of Social Commerce in an e-Commerce Strategy

With a Powerful Global Presence & Reach, Social Media Platforms

Are Vital for Brands to Ensure Consistent Growth: Global

Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for Years 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

This Is Why Vendors Should Care About Social Commerce: % of

Social Media Users by Use Frequency as of the Year 2021

Brands Turning to Social Commerce to Boost Customer Loyalty

Blockchain Benefits in Social Media & Social Commerce

Need to Provide Seamless Shopping Experience Leads Retailers to

Establish Presence across Multiple Channels and Platforms

With COVID-19 Pandemic Exacerbating Challenges for Brick-and-

Mortar, Omnichannel Emerges as the Strategy to Survive and

Thrive

Brick-and-Mortar Retail Sector Looks for Revival with

Omnichannel Strategy

Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and

In-store Consumer Experiences

Self-Service Trend Presents Opportunities for Vending Machine

Operators

Global Vending Machines Market by Application (%) for 2020

Micro-Market Vending Revolutionizes Convenience & Variety in

Product Choice

Intelligent Vending Machines-Marking an Era of Innovations

Integrating IoT with Vending Machines to Boost Revenue Flow

A Review of Trends Poised to Transform the Vending Industry

Pandemic Stimulates Innovations in Vending Technology & Machines

Direct Selling Market Confronts Testing Times due to Pandemic

US Direct Selling Retail Sales by Category (in %) for 2020

Major Trends Positively Influencing Direct Selling Businesses

Security and Privacy Concerns: The Biggest Challenges for E-

Commerce Market

Rising Popularity of E-Commerce and Mobile Commerce Threatens

Traditional Retailers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

