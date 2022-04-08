U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,569.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,545.75
    +9.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.59
    +0.56 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.53
    -0.57 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3049
    -0.0027 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0920
    +0.1220 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,615.43
    +223.57 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.60
    +12.94 (+1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.09
    +64.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Global Economic Outlook, 2022

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

After a deep contraction in 2020, the global economy staged a strong recovery in 2021, aided by robust fiscal stimulus measures, a dovish monetary policy, and a nearly 50% full vaccination rate. While recovery is set to continue into 2022, geopolitical tensions, high inflationary pressures, supply-chain disruptions, and a projected tightening of global financial conditions stand to undermine global GDP growth.

New York, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Economic Outlook, 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03607625/?utm_source=GNW


Against this backdrop, how will the global economy fare in 2022? What are some of the pressing challenges across different regions and key economies? Which sectors and industries will emerge as the harbingers of growth, driven by policy impetus and Mega Trends?This 2022 global economic outlook research provides a global growth snapshot by identifying growth conditions, policy expectations, and economic risks.It uses scenario-based forecasting to examine how changes in vaccination coverage and the spread of new variants can impact global economic growth.

Top global predictions of relevance to businesses and policymakers covering supply-chain conditions, monetary policies, and sluggish output growth in China are a key part of the research.Another key feature is the deep dive into regional economic challenges and policy impetus, including national digitalization and decarbonization plans that will put new industries at the helm.

Top regional predictions from the research can help businesses navigate economic risks in an increasingly divergent regional growth environment, accentuated by a disparate policy bandwidth and uneven vaccine coverage.Based on a holistic analysis of global Mega Trends and regional policy pivot, The analyst has detailed the economic growth opportunities for businesses in 2022 and beyond. This report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for companies that should be leveraged for sustained growth. This research also delineates the key strategic imperatives for businesses that will be crucial to ensuring growth during these uncertain times.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03607625/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Brazil picks technocrat to lead Petrobras after succession plan mess

    After two messy, drama-filled weeks struggling to fill the top job at state-run oil company Petrobras Brazil's government turned this week to low-profile technocrat José Mauro Coelho, and investors welcomed the move. Coelho's record indicates he is not keen on sacrificing Petrobras profits to keep fuel prices low for Brazilian drivers, or to accomplish other policy aims. Last week, energy consultant Adriano Pires backed out of the government's nomination to take the helm at Petrobras, shortly after soccer magnate Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination as chairman.

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • TSMC Sales Soar to Record on Demand for Smartphones, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. revenue rose to a record in the first quarter on demand for chips used in smartphones, computers and cars, while a prolonged shortage helped to boost prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed N

  • Why Amazon Stock Slumped Today

    Although it wasn't exactly a steep decline, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock took a bit of a fall on Thursday. The drop was linked to potential new struggles in labor relations. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected an Amazon request to scotch a proposed shareholder vote on an audit of working conditions at its facilities.

  • As Boeing Avoids Russian Titanium Supply, a Japanese Producer Is Stepping in

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese company Toho Titanium Co. is ramping up output of the metal used to make aircraft amid a shortfall caused by Boeing Co. and Airbus SE avoiding purchases from Russia, the world’s largest supplier. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall,

  • Shell's 13-Year Journey From Discovery to First Oil Shows Why U.S. Output Is Flat

    (Bloomberg) -- Questioned by U.S. lawmakers this week, chief executives from the nation’s biggest oil companies took great pains to explain why they haven’t raised production fast enough to tame skyrocketing energy prices.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Gas prices: It's 'very unfair to blame President Biden,’ says oil analyst

    Oil executives on Capitol Hill defended their companies as Democratic lawmakers accused them of price gauging during a hearing hosted by the House Committee on Energy & Commerce.

  • Spotify's Podcast Investments Could Start Producing Profits Soon

    Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) subscribers are listening to more and more podcasts as the company invests hundreds of millions into content and technology. While listening has increased, the content investments have been a drag on Spotify's gross margin. As such, CFO Paul Vogel thinks the inflection point on podcasts isn't too far away, and it'll be accretive to Spotify's overall gross margin in the near future.

  • New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works

    Rio Tinto, General Motors and even the U.S. Energy Department are investing heavily in a crop of newer technologies that could revolutionize the way lithium is produced for electric vehicle batteries. Now those technologies just have to prove they work on a commercial scale. If they do, miners will be able to boost global lithium production with a footprint far smaller than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds, which often are the size of multiple football fields and unpopular with local communities.

  • U.S. natural gas prices just hit a 13-year high. Blame coal, say analysts

    Natural-gas futures settled Thursday at their highest price since December 2008, with a rise in coal prices, tight supplies and global worries about energy supplies contributing to a price gain of more than 70% for the fuel so far this year.

  • China’s Oil Demand Outlook Darkens as Virus Crisis Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s worsening Covid-19 outbreak and the extended lockdown in Shanghai has oil analysts cutting their demand forecasts further. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe commercial hub’s staggered eight-day lockdo

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • Oil Is Headed for a Second Week of Losses After Massive Reserves Release

    Oil prices head for a second week of declines after the U.S. and other countries agree to a record release of strategic reserves to add supply to the market.

  • U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

    Big U.S. banks are expected to show a sharp decline in first quarter earnings from a year ago, when they benefited from exceptionally strong dealmaking and trading, and funds set aside for loan losses being released. Net income for the six biggest U.S. banks will be down about 35% from a year earlier, according to analyst estimates from Refinitiv I/B/E/S. Investment banking revenues stalled after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. The quarter will be challenging for the biggest banks, according to analyst Christopher McGratty of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Oil Sheds Bulk of Invasion-Driven Gains on SPR Sales, Virus, Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly retreat on plans for massive stockpile releases, a demand-sapping virus outbreak in top importer China and a hawkish turn from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs t