Global Economic Outlook, 2022

After a deep contraction in 2020, the global economy staged a strong recovery in 2021, aided by robust fiscal stimulus measures, a dovish monetary policy, and a nearly 50% full vaccination rate. While recovery is set to continue into 2022, geopolitical tensions, high inflationary pressures, supply-chain disruptions, and a projected tightening of global financial conditions stand to undermine global GDP growth.

Against this backdrop, how will the global economy fare in 2022? What are some of the pressing challenges across different regions and key economies? Which sectors and industries will emerge as the harbingers of growth, driven by policy impetus and Mega Trends?This 2022 global economic outlook research provides a global growth snapshot by identifying growth conditions, policy expectations, and economic risks.It uses scenario-based forecasting to examine how changes in vaccination coverage and the spread of new variants can impact global economic growth.



Top global predictions of relevance to businesses and policymakers covering supply-chain conditions, monetary policies, and sluggish output growth in China are a key part of the research.Another key feature is the deep dive into regional economic challenges and policy impetus, including national digitalization and decarbonization plans that will put new industries at the helm.



Top regional predictions from the research can help businesses navigate economic risks in an increasingly divergent regional growth environment, accentuated by a disparate policy bandwidth and uneven vaccine coverage.Based on a holistic analysis of global Mega Trends and regional policy pivot, The analyst has detailed the economic growth opportunities for businesses in 2022 and beyond. This report defines the context of these opportunities and the call to action for companies that should be leveraged for sustained growth. This research also delineates the key strategic imperatives for businesses that will be crucial to ensuring growth during these uncertain times.

