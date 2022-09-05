U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.82
    +1.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.20
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.02
    +0.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9933
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1516
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5400
    +0.3880 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,722.53
    -110.09 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.87
    -6.81 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Global Edge Computing Market to Reach $155.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 38.9%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Edge Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services, Edge-managed Platforms), by Application, by Industry Vertical, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global edge computing market size is anticipated to reach USD 155.90 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of above 38.9% during the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration into the edge environment is projected to drive the market growth. An edge AI system is estimated to help businesses in making real-time decisions in milliseconds. The need to minimize privacy concerns associated with transmitting huge amounts of data, as well as latency and bandwidth issues that limit an organization's data transmission capabilities, is projected to fuel market growth in coming years.

Machinery control and precision monitoring are a few use cases that are well suited to using AI on the edge. The latency requirement for a fast-running production line must be maintained to a bare minimum, which can be accomplished by using the edge.

Bringing data processing closer to the manufacturing facility can prove to be extremely important, which can be accomplished using AI. Artificial intelligence-based edge devices can be utilized in a wide range of endpoint devices, including sensors, cameras, smartphones, and other IoT devices.

Moreover, the telecom edge is estimated to grow exponentially during the projected period. The telecom edge shall execute computing adjacent to the telco's mini-data centers, which are operated on the telco-owned property. Several telecom operators, including Telstra and Telefonica, are developing prototypes and pilot projects of open-access networks integrated with edge computing.

Edge will be at the forefront of the telecom industry once 5G is fully deployed. The telecom industry is in a great position to enhance edge computing, but telecom businesses risk being abridged by irrelevant edge suppliers if they do not move up the value chain.

Presently, Edge computing use cases have outpaced initial infrastructure deployments, and are projected to provide momentum to edge computing infrastructure and use cases investments. Edge computing is predicted to become more ubiquitous and evolve toward platform-centric solutions during the projection period. With this development, edge platforms can reduce the infrastructure intricacy using orchestration software and sophisticated management and provide user-friendly environments for programmers to implement innovative edge services and applications.

Edge Computing Market Report Highlights

  • During the projected period, the edge server is expected to be the booming hardware segment. The increased demand for edge servers throughout several industrial verticals accounts for the segment's promising growth prospects..

  • In terms of application, the AR/VR segment is projected to increase at a substantial CAGR due to the developing cellular network, which has offered potential development for edge computing, for instance, to provide a high-quality VR experience to users, Ericsson has improved its radio infrastructure and 5G core..

  • In terms of industry vertical, the data center segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the estimated period. This can be ascribed to the fact that edge datacenters overcome inconsistent connections and compute and store data close to the end-user..

  • The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the estimated period due to the advent of 5G in the region and the increasing number of IoT-incorporated devices. The evolution of telco edge infrastructure to support 5G-enabled applications is expected to be accelerated by the launch of 5G networks..

  • Some of the important market players are Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Siemens AG..

Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Adoption of IoT Across Industry Verticals
Increase in Number of Smart Applications
Market Restraints
Security and Privacy Concerns

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Component Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Application Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Vertical Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

 Companies Mentioned

  • ABB

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc.

  • Atos SE

  • Belden Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Digi International, Inc.

  • General Electric Company

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Moxa Inc.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Sierra Wireless

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xa0z3m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-edge-computing-market-to-reach-155-9-billion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-38-9-301617784.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    It's time to rethink who's at the top of the Big Tech food-chain, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal C

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • iPhone 14 launch - live: Apple to release new iPhone, AirPods, Watch and more at livestream event

    Apple is about to hold its biggest event of the year, announcing its biggest product. The company is holding a livestreamed event where it will show off the new iPhone 14, revised Apple Watches and perhaps even a new update to the AirPods Pro. In fact, there are rumoured to be four new iPhone 14s: a small and large version of the Pro and non-Pro.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Hog Farmer Sees No End in Sight for Inflationary Pressures: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising food prices have been one of the key drivers of this year’s inflation woes as farmers across America face surging costs for fertilizer and fuel while also grappling with lingering supply-chain issues and labor shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mis

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Oil Jumps Near $90 After OPEC+ Surprises With Token Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week as OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to cut output in October.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWest Texas Intermediate crude advanced as much as 4.1% to beyond $90 a barrel, before p

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageThe Chinese car and ba

  • 6 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Now and Never Sell

    From their peaks several months ago, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes have declined 17% and 26%, respectively, while Apple stock has shed just 13%. Given his extraordinary track record, investors could do far worse than following in the footsteps of legendary money manager Warren Buffett. Lest there be any doubt, Apple is far and away Berkshire's largest holding.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Russia’s Nord Stream Pipeline Closure Lands Economic Blow Against Europe

    Power prices surged, European currencies hit multidecade lows and governments scrambled to contain the economic hit after Russia cut its main natural-gas pipeline to Europe.

  • Oil Prices Climb as OPEC Agrees Small Output Cut

    Saudi Arabia proposed the idea of a small output cut after prices fell, but Russia was opposed to the idea.

  • I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Brent crude surges as OPEC+ agrees to cut supply to prop up oil prices

    The producer cartel will slash 100,000 barrels a day from global supply from October.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • MicroStrategy, With Bitcoin's Price Depressed, Looks to Lightning to Boost Usage, Saylor Says

    Michael Saylor, who transformed a sleepy software firm into a cryptocurrency powerhouse via a (currently underwater) multi-billion dollar bet on bitcoin, is now having the non-crypto part of the business work on bitcoin-related projects as well. Speaking to an audience at the Baltic Honeybadger conference in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, the executive chairman and former CEO of MicroStrategy said the firm's developers are working on solutions that would allow to onboard large numbers of people onto the Lightning network, a payment network on top of bitcoin allowing faster and cheaper transactions. Saylor announced on Aug. 2 he stepped down as MicroStrategy CEO, retaining his position as chairman of the board and taking on the new title of executive chairman.